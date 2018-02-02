Gisele Bündchen is one natural beauty! The Brazilian model made history styling herself for her makeup-free Vogue Italia cover. For the intimate shoot featured in the magazine’s February issue, the mom-of-two opened up the doors of her and husband Tom Brady’s Chestnut Hill home in Boston for a spread titled “Sunday with Gisele.” “Sunday early morning with no hair, no makeup at home for @vogueitalia,” Gisele captioned one of her bare-faced photos.

VIEW GALLERY Gisele graces the cover of Vogue Italia's February issue Photo: Jamie Hawkesworth via Instagram/gisele

The stunning pictures were shot by British photographer Jamie Hawkesworth. The supermodel posed for a number of laidback photos that maintained a natural light feel. The photographer chose to forgo artificial lighting and shot the images on film “to preserve the intimacy and spontaneity of the shoot.”

Gisele, who is the second highest-paid model in the world, kept the photo session low-key letting her wavy hair down and modeling casual pieces. Pictures shared by Gisele, show the New England Patriots player’s wife looking laidback in sweats and Looney Tunes slippers as well as modeling a red Gucci track jacket in her kitchen.

The magazine also captured a tender mother-son moment between Gisele and her and Tom’s eight-year-old son Benjamin Brady. The 40-year-old athlete also shares daughter Vivian, five, with Gisele and son Jack, ten, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

A video taken at the model’s home by Kevin Tekinel shows a behind-the-scenes look at the Brazilian bombshell's photo session, while showing off the famous couple's Massachusetts home. Gisele’s Vogue Italia is the latest way she and her husband are sharing glimpses into their personal lives. Tom starred in a Facebook documentary series Tom vs. Time that features him at home with his children. The quarterback will have the support of his family as he leads the Patriots to Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4.

