Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wear very different McQueen looks on same night

While they’ve both captured the hearts of Princess Diana’s sons, there’s no denying that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have different style. Prince William’s wife and Prince Harry’s fiancée stepped out simultaneously on Thursday, February 1, both sporting very contrasting looks by Alexander McQueen.

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted perhaps her most glamorous gown to date, donning a flowing Alexander McQueen number to an official dinner during her royal tour of Norway. Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, dressed her growing baby in the stunning pink gown that featured a cape and silver embellishments around the neckline.

Kate stunned in a McQueen gown at a dinner hosted by Norway's King and Queen in honor of her and William's royal visit Photo: Chris jackson/Getty Images

The 36-year-old completed her formal evening look by sweeping her glossy locks up into an elegant updo, highlighting Queen Elizabeth’s diamond pendant earrings to the reception held in her and William’s honor at Oslo’s royal palace. Kate added additional sparkle wearing Her Majesty's wedding gift bracelet, which was given to Elizabeth by her husband Prince Philip.

Meghan wore a McQueen suit to the military awards in London Photo: Jonathan Hordle/WENN

Meanwhile back in London, Meghan showed off her personal style wearing a trouser suit by Alexander McQueen. The American actress coordinated with her husband-to-be Prince Harry, wearing meanswear to the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. The Suits alum paired her suit with an ivory bodysuit by Tuxe Bodywear and her Birks Bar earrings.

Unlike Kate, Meghan wore her brunette tresses down for the awards ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges.