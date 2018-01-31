Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are making headlines together once again, and it's not about a new feud. The hotel heiress stepped in front of the camera for Kanye West's new Yeezy 6 campaign looking like a Kim replica. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed the image of her former boss on her Instagram, which at first glance just looked like another photo of the mom-of-three. Along with the photo of Paris, 36, showing off her toned stomach, she wrote: "#YeezySeason6 #ParisHilton #ForeverTheOG YEEZYSUPPLY.COM."

Kim and Paris were inseparable when the KKW Beauty founder worked for the heiress Photo: Getty Images

The recently-engaged Paris also shared the photo of herself in a blue crop top and beige sweatpants with boots and white-blonde hair parted down the center in classic Kim style on her own Instagram. "So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6campaign."

In recent years, the two have had quite the up-and-down relationship, but in December 2016, the Simple Life star attended Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party with her family. At the time, Paris wrote on Instagram with a photo, “Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian."

Fans of both loved the cheeky snaps, with one commenting: "She actually looks like Kim Kardashian!" Another wrote: "The queens of famous for being famous are doing a joint slay!" A third poked fun at Yeezy by writing: "*Fabric care instructions *must be worn with platinum blonde hair with dark roots, do not mix with other brands, do not mix with other colors, must use natural makeup looks."

Kanye's muse also shared additional images from the campaign that also features Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods in addition to Abigail Ratchford, Madeleine Rose, Sami Miro, Sarah Snyder and Yovanna Ventura. The rapper is no stranger to making a statement with his collections. In past seasons, the rapper has taken over Madison Square Garden and had an outdoor runway presentation in Long Island City.