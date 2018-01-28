Iconic music couple JAY-Z and Beyoncé have been spotted out in full force for the 2018 Grammy Awards party circuit in New York City. The famous couple wowed onlookers on Saturday, January 27, as they stepped out in style for both the Roc Nation brunch and Clive Davis’ legendary pre-Grammy gala where the rapper was honored. At the latter, the mom-of-three displayed enviable curves, rocking a custom black AzziAndOsta number. To compliment the stunning gown, the Crazy In Love singer opted for Jimmy Choo shoes, a Valentino bag, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. The superstar topped things off with a matching leather beret by Eric Javitz, which picked up the shiny dark tones in her husband’s suit lapel.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé won the fashion game over Grammy's weekend Photo: beyonce.com

Mr. Carter himself, who was being recognized over music's biggest weekend, put on a velvety suit by Musike Frére. The pair made for a picturesque couple, with Queen Bey sharing several photos of their looks on her website. The 36-year-old let her tresses flow out from underneath her beret, showing off a light coloring. Her 48-year-old husband wrapped his arms around her and held her hand in the pictures, showing that as a couple they definitely put their love on top of it all!

The legendary couple put their style on display as well as their love for each other Photo: beyonce.com

On Saturday evening, the A-listers hit up the hottest Grammy Awards bash around: Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Gammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons, honoring Jay-Z. At the affair, the stars were seen mingling with fellow music giants like Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson, who took a selfie with Beyoncé. At one point, Jay-Z took to the stage to acknowledge his “Industry Icon” award on the eve of the 60th annual Grammys.

The Carter's had two fresh looks for the day before the Grammys Photo: Beyonce.com

Earlier in the day, the couple celebrated atop One World Trade Center, attending Roc Nation’s “THE BRUNCH” event. They stood out amongst stars like Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas and Susan Sarandon, looking their usual best. Beyoncé was drenched in a remarkable dress by Ralph & Russo, which had a Princess Leia like double slit and crisscross stitching at the chest. She strapped on a gorgeous pair of Giseuppe Zanotti shoes and, again, wore jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. The Beyhive ruler kept things low-key in some fabulous shades.

Beyoncé opted for Ralph & Russo, while Jay-Z wore Ralph Lauren Photo: Beyonce.com

For the outing, in which he was being celebrated, Jay wore a classic Ralph Lauren suit and JJ hat. The rest of his ensemble was Tom Ford stamped. His stylist chose a tie, shoes and overcoat by the American designer. Beyoncé shared two photos of their looks to her Instagram, amassing over two million likes in just two hours (which has since been surpassed). Jay-Z is nominated for eight 2018 Grammy Awards.

