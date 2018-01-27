Awards season is the prime time for the stars to shine on the red carpet and the Grammy Awards has been no exception. Throughout the years, some of the biggest names in music have turned up in some of the most beautiful (and daring) ensembles. Who could forget Jennifer Lopez’s plunging green Versace gown that she wore to the 2000 awards with then-boyfriend Puff Daddy? Lady Gaga, who has been no stranger to over-the-top looks, made her Grammy Awards debut in 2010 – wearing an out of this world ensemble, complete with a futuristic prop and yellow hair.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Take a look back at some of the most memorable fashion from the Grammy Awards Photo: Getty Images

In 2017, Beyoncé stole the show as she donned a custom design by Peter Dundas – during her opening performance. Adding to the golden design was the image of the Queen Bey’s face embroidered on the piece. Ahead of the 2018 Grammy Awards, let’s revisit some of the other more memorable fashion moments.

Click for more of our GRAMMYS coverage