Jennifer Lopez flaunts assets in new red hot GUESS campaign image

Jennifer Lopez looks absolutely booty-full in her latest GUESS campaign photo. The Booty singer showed off her curves wearing a figure-hugging, red and white floral printed dress for the brand’s spring 2018 advertisement. “We luh ya Mami ♥️💋 #GUESSGirl@jlo in the @guess + @marciano Spring ‘18 Campaign coming February 1,” the American retailer captioned the image on Instagram. J.Lo’s Marciano ruffle long dress is set to hit stores March 1.

The new red hot photo is one of several Jennifer posed for, for GUESS Jeans. Jennifer's sizzling spring campaign, which features the singer modeling pieces like a denim jumpsuit and colorful spring dress, was inspired by the Shades of Blue star's life as a performer in Las Vegas and an actress. The sultry photos evoke classic GUESS campaigns with influences of Jennifer’s aesthetic and personal style.

VIEW GALLERY The Shades of Blue star is the brand's oldest GUESS Girl Photo: Tatiana Gerusova

Alex Rodriguez’s leading lady, 48, made history last November becoming the oldest GUESS Girl. “When I got the call from [GUESS co-founder] Paul Marciano asking me to become the new GUESS Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” Jennifer Lopez said in a statement via GUESS. She continued, “When I look back at early GUESS campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for GUESS’ Spring 2018 campaign.”

In a press release, GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano called Jennifer a “GUESS Girl’s dream.” He added, “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new GUESS Girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano."