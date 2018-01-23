No surprise Jessica Pimentel felt like a million bucks at the 2018 SAG Awards since her dress cost about that amount! The Orange is the New Black actress hit the red carpet for the award ceremony held on Sunday, January 21, in a stunning black floor-length gown by Malan Breton that cost $1.2 million.

The gown, appropriately named "Black Diamond," featured a cut out chest, a thigh high slit, embellishments and a breathtaking train. The star styled her hair up in a feathered bun and wore minimal dark eye makeup with a nude lip.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Jessica wore a $1.2 million dress by Malan Breton to the 2018 SAG Awards Photo: Getty Images

The 35-year-old knew the design was the right dress for her when she saw that it incorporated her favorite colors and spiritual beliefs. "When I first picked it, I didn't know how much it cost. I thought it was regal and elegant, classy, beautiful, iconic and powerful,” Jessica told HOLA! USA. “The detail was jaw-dropping and it felt amazing to wear. Everything about it was just right. Once I put it on I didn’t want to wear anything else.”

GALLERY: ALL THE HEAD-TURNING LOOKS FROM THE 2018 SAG AWARDS

She added: “Black is my go-to color in real life so I was excited to be in the color that makes me feel most confident and happy. The green lining is my favorite shade of green and reminds me of the Buddhist Goddess Tara who is associated with healing, compassion and protection. The dress was quite sheer so the 10 ft. long cape was a perfect way to cover up and a great place to hide the body guards.”

VIEW GALLERY The Orange is the New Black actress paired her look with emerald jewels Photo: Instagram/@thecrusher007

MORE: Gina Rodriguez says Latinos are still "under represented" in Hollywood

The designer behind the dress, Malan Breton, revealed to HOLA! USA that the look was inspired by the Amis Tribe in Taiwan using patterns of earth and nature. "The indigenous people have taught me so much," he admitted. "The layer of green underneath is a symbol of water, the black diamond pailletes a symbol of earth. In the Ami’s tribe the woman runs the household, and women are seen and respected as the great leaders. I designed the dress to emulate a queen like vibe."

VIEW GALLERY Jessica's dress featured a cape and embellishments Photo: Getty Images

After the awards show, Jessica took to her Instagram to reflect on her stunning look. She penned: "Feeling like a million bucks is an understatement. This work of art by @malanbreton called the Black Diamond was an honor to wear. It was and is an honor to be recognized by your peers and heroes at the @sagawardsand it all feels like an amazing dream. Thank you to the awesome team that taped, sewed, painted and glued me (yes there was actual glue involved) together.”