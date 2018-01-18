Victoria Beckham seems to have found a sole sister in Eva Longoria. The fashion designer, 43, paid tribute to her best friend with her latest shoe, which she named after the pregnant Hollywood star. Victoria's designs are often named in honor of her loved ones, like last year's Harper slipper — a glittering slide that paid tribute to her six-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday, January 17, the mother-of-four introduced the Eva Pump, her latest offering to the footwear world. Victoria took to her Instagram to proudly shared photos of the shoe. Attached to the images, the British designer wrote: “Work some color into your wardrobe with the Eva Pump - brand new for #VBPreSS18. Choose your favorite shade at victoriabeckham.com or #VBDoverSt now! x VB."

The fashion designer named her latest shoe after her best friend Photo: VictoriaBeckham.com

The suede pointy toe heeled shoe, which is priced at $755, is part of Victoria's pre-spring/summer 2018 collection. The pump comes in a range of colors including orange, berry and black.

Fans were quick to comment on the fashionable footwear, with many picking up on the fact that she had named it after the Desperate Housewives alum. One wrote: "How sweet and named after the very sweet Eva Longoria," while another commented: "Eva Longoria pump," accompanied by a love heart emoji face. A third added: "Love them! Named after your bestie @evalongoria? So sweet."

Eva and Victoria are dear friends Photo: HOLA! USA

Victoria and Eva are close friends. David Beckham’s wife even designed the actress' dream wedding dress when she tied the knot with José Bastón in 2016. The gal pals starred on the cover of HOLA! USA’s inaugural issue showing off the former Spice Girls' design. In an interview, Victoria shared, “I was every excited to be asked to create a dress for one of my dearest friends." Eva added, “She didn’t just make my dress, she’s one of my best friends.”