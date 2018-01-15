Jennifer Lopez proves age is just a number in her new GUESS Jeans campaign. The 48-year-old singer, who made history becoming the oldest GUESS Girl last November, stars in the brand’s newly released spring 2018 advertisement.

The mom-of-two showed off her enviable figure in the images shot by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova. The campaign, which features Jennifer modeling pieces like a figure-hugging denim jumpsuit and colorful spring dress, was inspired by the Shades of Blue star's life as a performer in Las Vegas and an actress. The sultry photos evoke classic GUESS campaigns with influences of Jennifer’s aesthetic and personal style.

Jennifer stars in GUESS Jeans' spring 2018 campaign Photo: Tatiana Gerusova

“When I got the call from [GUESS co-founder] Paul Marciano asking me to become the new GUESS Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” Jennifer Lopez said in a statement via GUESS.

She continued, “When I look back at early GUESS campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for GUESS’ Spring 2018 campaign.”

The Shades of Blue star is the brand's oldest GUESS Girl Photo: Tatiana Gerusova

In a press release, Paul Marciano called Alex Rodriguez’s leading lady a “GUESS Girl’s dream.” He added, “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new GUESS Girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano."

Jennifer is in good company working with GUESS. Camila Cabello was named a GUESS Girl last May and recently starred in the iconic brand’s holiday campaign.