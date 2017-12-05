American parents looking to emulate Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s classic style will be happy to learn that the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to childrenswear designer, Pepa & Company, is heading to the states! The Spanish clothing brand is now available at Saks Fifth Avenue. The label is favored by the royal family as well as Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton, who chose to dress her young bridesmaids and pageboys — including Princess Charlotte and Prince George — in the brand for her May 2017 nuptials.

The exclusive Pepa & Co US collection, which was inspired by clothing once worn by children from past generations in Spain and England, can be found at the Saks Fifth Avenue located in Miami’s Brickell City Centre.

Kate Middleton is a fan of the Spanish label Photo: Pepa & Company

Pepa Gonzalez, founder of Pepa & Company, told HOLA! USA, "We are thrilled to be working with Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami, Florida. This is our first opportunity to showcase our beautiful label in the United States and although Pepa & Co is already in demand worldwide, the US is still one of our biggest markets.”

The designer added, “We believe that our exclusive collection and the Pepa & Co brand will be extremely popular at Saks and on the whole in the US for moms who want to get the classic look inspired by past generations."

The limited edition collection in the US will be available at Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami Photo: Pepa & Company

Parents can expect to find autumn/winter and spring/summer pieces brimming full of floral prints, plaids, plush velvet, corduroy, hand smocked dresses, rompers, Peter Pan collars and knitwear for babies, girl and boys ranging from ages zero to eight.

Matching footwear including classic Mary Janes, leather loafers, boots and T-bar shoes for babies will also be available in-store. The limited edition pieces will be available at Saks Fifth Avenue until February 2018.