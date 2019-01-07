View 6 pics | Back to story

Eiza Rodriguez turns heads in Hawaii with her surfer's body

Eiza Gonzalez surfing

If you need another reason to stick to your New Year’s resolutions, then perhaps one look at Eiza Gonzalez’s latest Instagram post will do the trick. The Welcome to Marwen actress shared a seductive photo to social media where she's seen sitting atop a surfboard with the caption, “I love you Hawaii! So lucky to work in heaven.” While most of us search for heat in the middle of winter, Eiza shows off her enviable body while spending time on the island. Keep scrolling for all the times she’s given us a reason not to cancel our gym membership.

 

Surf Lessons

The Mexican beauty appears beautifully radiant in a tiny blue bikini while soaking up the sun in Hawaii. Eiza is #bodygoals as she casually shows off her tiny waist and covetable abs as she casually rests on a surfboard. Perhaps riding the waves is the key to her spectacular body?

 

Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez surfing Hawaii

Surfing 2.0

This has to be the secret to her beach body! Once more Eiza takes on the surfboard approach as she dons a super sexy two-piece with minimal hardware and tie details. The Baby Driver actress stuns as she sits with wet tresses and that bombshell body of hers.

 

Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez in Hawaii

Mahalo

Eiza wrote “Mahalo” on her Instagram caption when she shared this sensual photo of herself sitting on Hawaiian lands. The 29-year-old bombshell playfully accessorized with a traditional pink and white Hawaiian lei as she reveled in the island's sunny skies. Simply stunning!

 

Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez South Africa

African Escape

Eiza took on the opportunity to capture her bikini body while in South Africa. The From Dusk till Dawn: The Series actress captioned the steamy pic with, “A Sunny Sunday in South Africa.” She left little to the imagination as she posed for a selfie in a revealing bikini that likely made those around her skip a heartbeat.

 

Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez hiking

Hiking 101

She may not be wearing a bikini here, but that doesn’t hide the fact Eiza has a head-turning body. The singer-actress appears to be at the top of the world as she dons a cute workout set that perfectly highlights her ultra-toned body. It should be known we’re taking note of hiking our new workout for 2019.

 

Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez

eiza-gonzalez-beach-bod

Making Waves

The crystal blue waters beautifully complement Eiza’s bikini body. The Hollywood star looks captivating in a pink dotted bikini as she waves her arms in the air in the middle of the ocean. It's just another reason why that gym membership is well worth the dollars!

 

Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez

