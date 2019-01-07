Relive the best moments of the 2019 Golden Globes

View 10 pics | Back to story

Yalitza Aparicio reveals how it feels to inspire future Latina stars
Yalitza Aparicio reveals how it feels to inspire future Latina stars
Roma wins
There were lots of striking and star-studded moments during last night's Golden GlobesGina Rodriguez's Time's Up dress, Lupita Nyong'o's $45 dollar heels, and newcomer Yalitza Aparicio making her Hollywood debut. But that was only the beginning. There was no shortage of A-list moments at the 2019 Globes. Scroll through to relive all the golden glory.

One of the most memorable moments of the 76th Annual Golden Globes was Alfonso Cuaron's Spanish-language flick, Roma, scoring a Globe for Best Motion Picture in a Foreign Language. The film has been getting a lot of buzz, and for good reason. "Cinema at its best tears down walls and builds bridges to another culture," the the 57-year-old Mexican film director said during his acceptance speech. “As we cross these bridges, these experiences, and these new shapes, and these new faces, we begin to realize that while they may be strange, they are not unfamiliar. We begin to understand exactly how much we have in common.” 

Besides Roma's win for Best Foreign Language film, Alfonso himself took home an award for Best Director.

Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta Jones
Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Reunite

For any Zorro fans out there, this Golden Globes moments was epic. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas reunited after 20 years to present the award for Best Foreign Language Film. There were no sword fights, but maybe there's a chance for a remake?

Fiji water girl
The Fiji Water girl

She had ONE job to do: Pass out waters. But this is Hollywood, and in this town, when an opportunity presents itself, you go for it. And that's exactly what the Fiji Water girl did last night. She practically stole the spotlight while standing behind stars like Camilla Belle, Richard Madden and more. This girl is a pro so you can best believe Lili Reinhart got her water.  

Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman's R-rated speech

During her acceptance speech for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy, The Favourite actress Olivia Colman let loose with some not-so-PG language. “Thank you so much. I’m not going to cry because my entire table will point and laugh at me,” she said. She then went on to thank her  "b******,” costars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. “Every second of working with you girls was such a joy. So much fun. I’m so sad that it finished,” she said.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga channels Judy Garland

Sure Lady Gaga's dress is the picture-perfect outfit for awards season, especially when paired with matching blue hair. But there's something very familiar about this pale blue Valentino Haute Couture gown, which the A Star is Born actress pulled off flawlessly. The outfit is actually a nod to Judy Garland's own dress -- the one that she wore in the 1954 version of A Star is Born. Click here to see a comparison.

Regina King
Regina King's empowering promise

During her acceptance speech for best supporting actress in a motion picture, Regina King promised she'd do her part to narrow the gender gap in Hollywood. “In the next two years, everything that I produce — I am making a vow, and it’s going to be tough — to make sure that everything that I produce is 50 percent women,” the If Beale Street Could Talk star declared. “And I challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourself and stand with us in solidarity and do the same."

Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh's heartfelt speech

Besides being a spectacular co-host, Sandra Oh also got awarded Best Actress in a Television Drama for her role as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. Her passionate speech was an emotional expression of gratitude to her immigrant parents, who were seated in the audience. “There are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful that they’re here with me," she said. "I’d like to thank my mother and my father,”  she finished while bowing to them and addressing them as omma and oppa, which means "mom" and "dad" in Korean. 

Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson's first Golden Globes

25-year-old Sofia Carson made her grand debut at the Golden Globes this year with a stunning Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. And instead of a clutch, she paired the unique dress with a Time's Up ribbon. As far as who she was hoping to see at her first awards show? According to the actress, it was Timothee Chalamet. “I’m a really huge fan of his and his work in Beautiful Boy really blew me away so I’d love to meet him,” she confessed to HOLA! USA

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Wins
The Assassination of Gianni Versace Wins

Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace scored a huge win by snagging the Golden Globe for Best Television Limited Series. The cast is full of Latinx favorites: Ricky Martin, Edgar Ramirez and Penelope Cruz.

Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart stuns in red at first Golden Globes

Another newcomer to the Golden Globes was Riverdale's Lili Reinhart. She rocked a red hot strapless dress by Khyeli and a classic combed-back hairdo. After the carpet, she took to Instagram to express her excitement. "I've wanted to walk this carpet since I was 10-years-old," she wrote.

