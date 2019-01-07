View 24 pics | Back to story

Lady Gaga, Penélope Cruz and more stars let their hair down at the 2019 Golden Globes after parties

Lady Gaga, Penélope Cruz and more stars let their hair down at the 2019 Golden Globes after parties
Lady Gaga, Penélope Cruz and more stars let their hair down at the 2019 Golden Globes after parties

Lupita Nyong'o's shoes were the talk of the Globes for the most unexpected reason
Lupita Nyong'o's shoes were the talk of the Globes for the most unexpected reason
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino
© Getty Images

It’s party time! After all of the champagne sipping, speeches, and candid moments from the 2019 Golden Globes, it was time for the celebrities to hit the party circuit and celebrate. There was no shortage of opportunities for stars to align and hit the dance floor.

InStyle brought the glam with A Star is Born actress and Best Song winner Lady Gaga and more. Actresses such as Yalitza Aparicio, Alison Brie and more cut a rug during the Netflix party. Penelope Cruz and Darren Criss celebrated with FX and Fox. And more of Hollywood’s elite kicked off awards season with some of the best networks.

After the show it’s the after party! Celebs spent the evening party hopping and enjoying a festive night out. Scroll through the gallery to see the best moments from the official Golden Globes After Parties. Cheers!

 

InStyle And Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globes After Party

A kiss for the winner! After taking home her award for Best Song for Shallow from the film A Star is Born, Lady Gaga showed off her award and a little PDA with fiancé Christian Carino. 

 

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt and Emily Blunt
© Getty Images

The guest with all the jokes! Keegan-Michael Key pulled double duty, making Marry Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski laugh during the InStyle Party. 

 

Peter Ramsey, Lupita Nyongo, group
© Getty Images

Give it up for the man! Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan and Ava DuVernay shined the spotlight on director Peter Ramsey, who took home an award for his film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

 

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
© Getty Images

Newly-engaged Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz marked their arrival with a kiss on the carpet.

 

Taylor Swift Instyle party
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift's night didn't stop with her surprise appearance during the ceremony. The Bad Blood singer made her entrance solo (and in style). Taylor's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn was also in attendance at the star-studded event.

 

Jimmy Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga
© Getty Images

Cute couple alert! Jim Carrey was all smiles as he made his way into the party with girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga.

 

Michelle Yeoh and Constance Wu

Crazy Rich Asians stars Michelle Yeoh and Constance Wu posed for a picture during the party.

 

Janelle Monae, Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen
© Getty Images

Isla Fisher got a kick out of husband Sacha Baron Cohen's moment with Janelle Monae.

 

Patricia Arquette and Richard Gere
© Getty Images

Richard Gere shared a hilarious moment with pal, and winner of the Golden Globe for Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Patricia Arquette. 

 

Andy Sambery, Sandra Oh after-party
© Getty Images

Raise a glass! Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh celebrated the end of their hosting duties with Don Julio 1942 tequila at their private Golden Globes after party.

 

Glenn Close and Edgar Ramirez
© Getty Images

Hollywood Foreign Press Association Official After Party

Glenn Close shared a special moment with American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace star Edgar Ramirez at the party held at the Beverly Hilton hotel. 

 

Rachel Brosnahan engraving station
© Getty Images

Winner's table! Rachel Brosnahan stood proud as she got her Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a television series musical or comedy, for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, engraved at the special station.

 

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
© Getty Images

Netflix's Official Golden Globes After Party

These two know how to make an entrance! Michael Douglas, fresh off his win for his work in The Kominski Method, made his way to the celebration with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones by his side.

 

Yalitza Aparicio and Nico Celis
© Getty Images

Can't stop the feeling! Roma star Yalitza Aparicio and the film's producer Nico Celis hit the dance floor to celebrate the film's two major wins on the night.

 

Alison Brie, Marianna Palka, Kimmy Gatewood dancing
© Getty Images

There were no signs of slowing down for Marianna Palka, Alison Brie, and Kimmy Gatewood as they showed off their moves.

 

Isla Fisher and Kate Beckensale
© Getty Images

Isla Fisher and Kate Beckinsale showcased their fashion and friendship during their night out on the town.

 

Debra Messing and Patricia Clarkson greeting
© Getty Images

Hey girl! Debra Messing and Patricia Clarkson couldn't contain their excitement as they greeted each other on the carpet.

 

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson
© Getty Images

The boys hit the town! Birdbox star Machine Gun Kelly and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson continued their boys' weekend with a couple of drinks at the Netflix function.

 

Timothée Chalamet and Kaitlyn Dever
© Getty Images

Amazon Prime Video's Official Golden Globes After Party

Dance the night away! During the Audi-sponsored party, Timothée Chalamet hit the dance floor with his mother, but not before snapping a picture with Kaitlyn Dever. 

 

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton
© Getty Images

FOX / HULU Golden Globes Viewing Party

After taking home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Film for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek showed off his award and his love for girlfriend Lucy Boynton. 

 

Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Bathe and Billy Porter
© Getty Images

Fox, FX and Hulu's Official Golden Globes After Party

Take a look! Billy Porter and Ryan Michelle Bathe had their eyes on Sterling Shepard's screen as they shared a moment during the festivities. 

 

Penélope Cruz at the FX, Fox after party
© Getty Images

Penélope Cruz was the belle of the ball in a stunning form-fitting dress as she attended the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

 

Darren Criss Golden Globe photo

Hit it out the park! Darren Criss, who snagged an award for his work in American Crime Story: The Assasination of Gianni Versace, took a fun photo.

 

NBCUniversal After Party
© Getty Images

NBCUniversal's Official Golden Globes After Party

Spike Lee and Charlize Theron kept it lowkey and chatted at a table over drinks. 

 

