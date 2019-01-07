View 6 pics | Back to story

These Latinx stars stole the show at the Golden Globes

...
These Latinx stars stole the show at the Golden Globes
You're reading

These Latinx stars stole the show at the Golden Globes

1/6
'Roma' wins big at 2019 Golden Globes
Next

'Roma' wins big at 2019 Golden Globes
Gina Rodriguez
© Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez

One of the most special things about this year's edition of the Golden Globes was seeing all the Latinx stars gathered in one place and doing big things at a major event. Starting with Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez's Time's Up dress, and then going to Alfonso Cuaron's monumental wins for Roma, or basically every time Ricky Martin was caught on camera, Latinx power was on full display. These Latinx stars stole the show tonight!

Gina Rodriguez 

Last year's Golden Globes saw all the women wear black in honor of the Time's Up movement. This year stars made a powerful statement in different ways. Take Gina Rodriguez, for example, who opted to wear a message of empowerment on the back of her dress. Peep the words "TIMESUPX2" on her gown. 

Edgar Ramirez
© Getty Images

Edgar Ramirez

Edgar Ramirez

Edgar Ramirez looked dapper as can be sporting a sleek tux. The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor was also seen wearing a "TIMESUPX2" bracelet while walking the red carpet. And he felt a lot more comfortable than the first time he appeared at the Globes. "[My first Golden Globes] was great. It was very exciting. Very exciting. Very hectic. I felt completely lost," he told HOLA! USA. "And today I feel a little bit less lost than the first time." 

 

Alfonso Cuaron
© Getty Images

Alfonso Cuaron

Alfonso Cuaron

Alfonso Cuaron showed up tonight for the Latinx community. Not only did the film he wrote and directed win for best motion picture in a foreign language, but the Mexican artist also won best director. So what will you be doing this week? We suggest watching Roma.

Ricky Martin and Gina Rodriguez
© Getty Images

Ricky Martin and Gina Rodriguez

Ricky Martin and Gina Rodriguez

Now, Ricky Martin and Gina Rodriguez are individually pretty dazzling to behold, but the two of them together? That's internet-breaking stuff. 

Penelope Cruz
© Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz

As always Penelope Cruz impressed on the carpet with a bold and daring dress. The best part? A huge bow hanging on her back. Also great was the show she starred in, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, scoring a Globe for best limited series on television.

Ricky Martin, Spike Lee, and Penelope Cruz
© Getty Images

Ricky Martin, Spike Lee, and Penelope Cruz

Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz Mingle with Spike Lee

Ricky Martin. Spike Lee. Penelope Cruz. Need I say more?

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries