Golden Globes 2019: Photos from inside the hottest A-list pre-parties

Julia Roberts takes break from awards season and suits up with fellow stars for touching night out
Julia Roberts takes break from awards season and suits up with fellow stars for touching night out
Awards season has begun and that means so have the lavish parties! Orbiting around the Golden Globes are some of the hottest affairs Hollywood sees all year. From star-hosted soirées to celebrity-studded tea parties, we've got you covered on all the A-list moments from the 2019 Golden Globes pre-party circuit!

 

When leading lady turns fan!

If Angelina Jolie is in the house... it's a party in our book! The A-lister had a wondeful time joining director Alfonso Cuarón and actresses Yalitza Aparicio and Marina De Tavira for the ROMA tastemakers screening and reception at San Vicente Bungalows on January 5 in West Hollywood.

Go for gold!

Casamigos was flowing at the Gold Meets Golden brunch on Saturday afternoon, January 5. Host Nicole Kidman joined fellow nominees (both past and present) like Octavia Spencer, along with Olympians like Cassie Sharpe, Missy Franklin and Mac Bohonnon at the House on Sunset in Beverly Hills.

Still going for gold

Daniel Bruhl, Jessica Chastain, Amy Adams and Edgar Ramirez were also at the 6th annual bash. The talent looked as elegant as ever in their respective outfits, with Amy taking a page out of Kate Middleton's style book and wearing Emilia Wickstead.

W Magazine celebrates 'Best Performances'

Candid queen! Nicole Kidman was all smiles as she waltzed into W Magazine's 'Best Performances' issue celebration which honored the Golden Globes with an evening at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. The Friday night bash was sponsored by Audi and Giorgio Armani Beauty, with support from Perrier-Jouët Champagne.

W Magazine celebrates 'Best Performances' 

Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira were chic co-stars as they stepped out for the celebratory evening. The ROMA pair showcased their own respective styles, with Yalitza in a bright-sequined number and Marina keeping things monochromatic, save for her pink bag.

W Magazine celebrates 'Best Performances'

Edgar Ramírez and model Shaun Ross made for a dapper duo at the event. Edgar especially stood out in his unique look, which featured a two-toned jacket, navy shirt and burgundy pants.

W Magazine celebrates 'Best Performances'

Emma Stone and Olivia Colman took a moment outside with their director Yorgos Lanthimos while at the bash. The Favourite trio were all smiles ahead of the big Sunday night show as they enjoyed mingling with fellow nominees!

Alfonso Cuarón Golden Globes

Roma Rendezvous! 

Alfonso Cuarón spoke about his film Roma at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and American Cinematheque's 2019 Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium. He was joined by the other directors of this year’s Golden Globe nominated-films for Best Motion Picture Foreign Language at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

 

Photo: Armando Gallo for the HFPA

Tea for the nominee?

Richard Madden does tea parties a bit differently: he enjoys Heineken 0.0! Over Golden Globes weekend, the Game of Thrones star was spotted smiling at the star-studded BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills on January 5.

Lookin' sharp

Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson lived out a fashionista's dream when they were honored for their nominations at an intimate dinner hosted by Tory Burch and Clase Azul on the Beverly Hills boutiques' VIP floor. The Sharp Objects mommy-daughter duo looked straight up sharp at the dinner which doubled as a private shopping event benefitting the Dominic Michael Aguilar Special Needs Trust and Housing Works. 

