Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from January 2019

These are all the Latinx stars nominated for the 2019 Golden Globes
These are all the Latinx stars nominated for the 2019 Golden Globes
Marina de Tavira, Yalitza Aparicio
Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about, especially during awards season kick-off month. Take a peek at the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

 

Roma darlings Marina de Tavira and Yalitza Aparicio returned to Los Angeles from the Palm Springs International Film Festival for the AFI Awards Luncheon at the iconic Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. Both women opted for sleek midi dresses for the occasion.

 

Ricky Martin, AFI Awards Luncheon
Ricky Martin, who recently shared the news he and husband Jwan Yosef welcomed a baby girl Lucia, looked dapper at the AFI Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills.

 

Edgar Ramirez, AFI Awards Luncheon 2019
Ricky's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story co-star also looked quite handsome on the AFI Awards Luncheon red carpet. The cast will have a busy weekend as the show is nominated in four categories.

 

Emily Blunt, Alfonso Cuaron
Emily Blunt and Alfonso Cuaron made their way out of Los Angeles ahead of the Golden Globes mania for the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

 

Marina de Tavira, Yalitza Aparicio
Roma stars Marina de Tavira and Yalitza Aparicio joined Alfonso at the kick off gala for the Palm Springs Film Festival. Marina stunned in a custom black-and-silver embroidered double-crepe-sablé dress from Michael Kors Collection while newcomer Yalitza wore a vibrant Adeam dress that was also custom. 

 

Emily Blunt, Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper

The Mary Poppins Returns star caught up with Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk inside the film festival's opening night gala. The A Star is Born actor, who will receive the Director of the Year award, was greeted on the red carpet by fans singing Happy Birthday to him since he turns 44 on January 5. 

 

mahersala-ali-timothee-chalamet

Emma Stone, Palm Springs Film Festival
Emma Stone matched the step-and-repeat in a Louis Vuitton spring 2019 purple floral brocade bustier with matching blue floral pants as she honored The Favourite co-star Olivia Colman at the festival. 

 

Roma cast at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Yalitza Aparicio, in her most-fun look yet, Marina de Tavira and Alfonso Cuaron presented their film Roma at the film festival.

 

Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian
Serena Williams had two special guests in her cheering section during the Hopman Cup, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Alexis Olympia. 

 

Serena Williams, Roger Federer
Serena Williams and Roger Federer kicked off 2019 with a New Year's Day showdown on the court. The two tennis stars along with their partners Frances Tiafoe and Belinda Bencic (respectively) competed in the mixed doubles match at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia. Though Serena and Frances lost, that didn't stop her from smizing with the Swiss athlete in a selfie. 

 

The 37-year-old talent also had nothing but compliments for the new mom. "It was great fun. I really enjoyed playing against Serena. What an honor," he said. "I was nervous returning because people talk about her serve so much. I know why they say it now, she has a wonderful serve. She's a great champion, you see how focused she is, and I love that about her."

 

John Legend, Miles

Chrissy Teigen shared this snapshot of her "twins boys" from their tropical new year's vacation. John and their son Miles matched in patterned shorts on the beach.

 

