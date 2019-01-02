View 7 pics | Back to story

7 Celebrity Weddings We’re Waiting for in 2019

7 Celebrity Weddings We’re Waiting for in 2019
7 Celebrity Weddings We’re Waiting for in 2019

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Last year we saw lots and lots of spectacular weddings. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's dazzling ceremonies (plural!) in India, and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's low key, but internet-breaking night. Now it's 2019, and we're expecting a whole lot of star power to tie the knot this year and have us obsessing over all the details. Take a look!

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Back in August 2017, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry got engaged during a safari in South Africa. There was a rose, a lion and a note that said, “This is the day you became my girlfriend and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.” Swoon. Perhaps the couple will travel back overseas for a beautiful destination wedding and (hopefully) there will be lions.

 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

We already know that Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend (please double tap here), but we don’t yet know when the former Yankees star will pop the question to our girl Jennifer Lopez. However, we’re banking that if this is the year of their engagement, then it will also be the year of their wedding. “We're kind of yin and yang that way. We're kind of mirror twins of each other, but at the same time total opposites...And we just compliment each other really well that way,” the 49-year-old actress told Extra

 

sophie-turner-jonas
sophie-turner-jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Weren’t impressed by the wedding spectacular Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas threw last year? Maybe the other Jonas bro will catch your attention. After a two-year engagement, Joe Jonas is set to wed Sophie Turner this summer in France. Expect lots of Game of Thrones cast members, scenic views and (obvi) more Priyanka and Nick.

 

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba was declared 2018's sexiest man alive, and unfortunately for all the ladies out there, he'll be off the market this year. The 46-year-old actor proposed to supermodel stunner Sabrina Dhowre back in February at the Rio Cinema in London. The dazzling couple were in attendance for the actor's directorial debut screening of Yardie. Another major appearance they made last year? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding back in May. Perhaps they will have royal guests at the ceremony. We'll see (and totally!) report come wedding day.

 

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

Last spring, Lea Michele announced her engagement to clothing company president Zandy Reich. She flaunted her 4-carat ring on Instagram with the caption, “Yes.” Since that happy day, the 32-year-old actress has gifted us with major bridal party inspo courtesy of her momma. And we can only imagine that the wedding will be just as dazzling.

 

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman
Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz, 29, and Karl Glusman, 30, got engaged last February after dating for two years. They immediately hit it off after meeting at a bar, moving in with each other shortly after. And their engagement was just as sweet. “I was in sweatpants,” she told Rolling Stone. “I think I was a little drunk.” The Nocturnal Animals actor planned a Paris proposal but work got in the way, so he ended up popping the question at home. "I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants,” the Big Little Lies actress shared with the magazine

 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

One thing that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott can do is keep a secret. And we wouldn't put it past them to stay hush hush for their wedding day. In true Kylie fashion, they'd drop home video footage of their big day nine months later. But before the big reveal, the rest of the world will be speculating. And we already have. Just last month, rumors started swirling that the two got engaged after dating for just more than one year. Sneaky!

 

