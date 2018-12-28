View 34 pics | Back to story

Celebrities who split up in 2018

...
Celebrities who split up in 2018
You're reading

Celebrities who split up in 2018

1/34
From Stan Lee to Aretha Franklin, these are all the stars we said goodbye to in 2018
Next

From Stan Lee to Aretha Franklin, these are all the stars we said goodbye to in 2018
Card B and Offset Split
© Getty Images

Card B and Offset Split

Cardi B and Offset

 The 26-year old rapper announced the news of her breakup on December 4 via an Instagram video. “So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," Cardi said in the video. “We are really good friends and we are really good business partners—and you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time," she continued.

The news came as a total surprise to the fans, and since then Offset has been trying to win Cardi back by buying her way expensive gifts. Every-colored pump, $15,000 Birkin bags, and lots of jewelery were under Cardi's Christmas tree this year.

Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie
© Getty Images

Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie

Whether these celebrities have been together a lifetime or were a shorter-lived romance, we are taking a look at the couples who have written the final chapters of their relationships in 2018.

 

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura

It’s over! People magazine confirmed that Diddy and Cassie have ended their relationship after almost a decade of dating. “The decision was amicable, and they remain friends,” a source told the magazine.

 

“Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career.” Diddy and Cassie went public with their relationship in 2012. During the duration of their relationship, the 48-year-old musician and the 32-year-old kept tight-lipped about their love, outside of social media, appearing alongside each other on red carpets and at events, but rarely publicly discussion their relationship.

 

Diddy shocked many when he opened up about Cassie during an appearance on the Wendy Williams show telling the host, “I’m in love now.” The pair were first linked to each other in 2007, when Cassie was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy records music label.

 

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split
© Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

The No Tears Left to Cry singer and the Saturday Night Live comedian have ended their engagement and whirlwind romance. A source told People magazine “It was way too much too soon,” and that the split was “mutual.” TMZ was the first to report the news of the split, that came after Ariana was spotted on the set of SNL supporting her then fiancé.

 

The 25-year-old songstress and the 24-year-old funny man began their relationship in the beginning of the summer and confirmed their engagement in June. The news of the pair’s split comes a little over a month after Ariana’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent drug overdose.

 

Ariana and Pete went public with their romance just two weeks after the Goodnight and Go singer split with Mac. Prior to their split, Ariana opened up about marrying Pete, saying: “We’ve been like planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody have been like, brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff, and it’s really fun,” she said on Good Morning America.

 

“I work so much. I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m going to cry. I’m so excited. It’s sick. It’s really fun."

 

 

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
© Getty Images

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have finalized their divorce, three years after announcing their separation.  According to People magazine, the 46-year-old actress and the 46-year-old actor met at Jennifer’s house and requested that a private judge handle the final details of their divorce.

 

The pair, who are parents to Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine and six-year-old Samuel, announced the end of their ten year marriage in June 2015, and filed for divorce in April 2017.

 

The pair announced their split with a statement that read, “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time."

 

The news of their divorce comes one day after the Justice League star revealed that he completed a 40 day treatment program for alcohol abuse – which his estranged wife drove him to.

 

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth
© Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth

It was confirmed that Shia LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth have called time on their marriage – on the very same day evidence emerged that the Hollywood actor seems to have embarked on a new romance. A rep for the star confirmed to People on September 25 that Shia and Mia have filed for divorce, describing the split as amicable. All divorce proceedings will remain private.

 

The news emerged after Shia was photographed by the Daily Mail leaving the London home of British singer FKA twigs with the lady in question herself. The pair, who were dressed casually for the outing, met on the L.A. set of new movie Honey Boy. It tells the tale of a child actor and his broken relationship with his alcoholic father, and was penned by Shia, 32.

 

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs
© Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs

A source confirmed to the publication that Shia and the British artist are dating, but there’s been no official confirmation. FKA twigs – born Tahliah Debrett Barnett – was previously engaged to Twilight star Robert Pattinson but the pair split in 2017, blaming their busy schedules.

Nicky Jam split
© Grosby Group

Nicky Jam split

Nicky Jam and Angélca Cruz

It’s over for the Live it Up singer and the model. Telemundo’s Suelta de la sopa reported that the Puerto Rican rapper decided to put an end to his marriage. Nicky reportedly filed for divorce in Florida on August 21.

 

“In this document they say they do not have children and that the reason for the separation are irreconcilable differences, they talk about their divorce agreement and they reached an agreement days before and they went to ratify it in front of the judge,” the statement read on the show said.

 

The El Perdón singer and the model were married for 18-months. The pair, who met on Instagram, tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends, including J Balvin, during a romantic ceremony in Colombia. The 37-year-old is father to two children, but has no kids with Angélica.

 

 

Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Duhamel end relationship
© Grosby Group

Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Duhamel end relationship

Eiza González and Josh Duhamel

It’s over. After five months of dating, Eiza and Josh have called it quits. The 28-year-old actress and the 45-year-old actor, who sparked romance rumors early this year, reportedly split due to their work schedules, according to People.

 

Over the course of their relationship, the pair managed to remain low key. However, the Baby Driver star and Josh were spotted in California on dinner dates. In July, the pair traveled to Eiza’s home country of Mexico for a romantic getaway. Eiza is Josh’s first romance since announcing his split from wife Fergie in 2017.

 

Eli Roth and Lorenza Izzo divorce announcement
© Getty Images

Eli Roth and Lorenza Izzo divorce announcement

Eli Roth and Lorenza Izzo

It’s over for the Hostel director and the Chilean actress. The pair announced the split with English/Spanish statements on their respective Instagram accounts. “Hi Everyone, it is with deep love and respect that we are choosing to separate as a couple,” the statement read.

 

“We’ve had an incredible journey together, we love each other very much, and will remain the best of friends. We are grateful for the six wonderful years together but have decided to go our separate ways to have the most fulfilled, joyous lives we can.”

 

The statement continued: “We wish to continue working together creatively and are ultimately separating so we don’t f—cking kill each other. With Love Lorenza and Eli.”

 

Eli, 46, and Lorenza, 28, tied the knot in Lorenza’s native Chile in 2014. The pair have no children together but have collaborated on screen in films including, The Green Inferno and Hemlock Grove.

Nia Vardalos, Ian Gomez
© Getty Images

Nia Vardalos, Ian Gomez

Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding star and her husband of 25 years have announced they are divorcing. The 55-year-old actress cited irreconcilable differences. In a statement released to USA Today, the couple shared: "We've been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time. Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable. It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday’s news. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

 

Nia, who shares an 11-year-old daughter with Ian, has requested joint legal custody in the L.A. Superior Court filing, and the pair listed their date of separation as June 29, 2017. My Big Fat Greek Wedding was partially based on Nia's own experience in falling in love and marrying a non-Greek man. The star received an Oscar nomination for Best Writing for the romantic comedy.

 

 

G-Eazy and Halsey split

G-Eazy and Halsey split

Halsey and G-Eazy

Halsey confirmed that her and the No Limit rapper are taking "time apart," after over a year of dating. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans," she wrote in a text graphic on her Instagram story.

 

"G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

 

The plot then seemed to thicken when the singer posted a steamy "revenge bod" photo to her Instagram (seen right), with the caption: "kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye." She also included a check mark emoji. The Him & I collaborators began dating in the summer of 2017.

 

Photo: Getty/Instagram/@iamhalsey

Liam Payne Cheryl
© Getty Images

Liam Payne Cheryl

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne

Cheryl announced on July 1 that she and her partner Liam Payne ended their relationship. Taking to Twitter in the evening, the former X Factor judge wrote: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

 

Liam posted an identical message on his own Twitter account. The pair have been together since 2016 and welcomed their son, Bear, back in March 2017. The couple's relationship was plagued by media attention earlier this year following reports that they had parted ways.

 

At the time, Cheryl took to social media to deny the claims, writing: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!" She added: "Oh and your 'stunt' theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird."

 

Splits Ariana Grande and Mac Miller
© Getty Images

Splits Ariana Grande and Mac Miller

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller

Ariana and Mac have decided to end their relationship. The No Tears Left to Cry singer and the 26-year-old rapper still remain friends, People magazine confirmed. According to TMZ, the My Favorite Part collaborators' busy schedules got in the way of their relationship.

 

The Baby I singer and Mac confirmed their status as a couple in 2016. The pair met when they worked on Ariana’s 2013 hit single The Way, three years prior. Mac was notably absent from Ariana’s side during the 2018 Met Gala and was last seen with the 24-year-old singer at Coachella in April.

 

Last year, Ariana opened up about her relationship saying: "I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other's talent," she told Cosmopolitan. "We weren't ready at all, though, to be together. It's just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time."

 

John Cena Nikki Bella split
© Getty Images

John Cena Nikki Bella split

John Cena and Nikki Bella

To the shock of their fans, John Cena and Nikki Bella called off their their engagement on April 15, just weeks before their spring wedding. The wrestling star-turned-actor and fiancée Nikki, one half of wrestling team The Bella Twins, announced the news in a statement to Us Weekly magazine.

 

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," they said. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives." Shortly after the news went public, Blockers star John took to Instagram to share an image from TV show The Simpsons which featured the words "Worst day ever" in capital letters.

Hours after the split was revealed, John shared a sad message on Twitter that read: "Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds to strength to withstand anything life throws your way." 

 

The couple had been together for six years and got engaged during the Wrestlemania 33 live TV event in April 2017.

 

Photo: Getty Images

Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan Tatum
© Getty Images

Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan 

Channing and Jenna’s love story has come to an end. After nearly nine years of marriage, the Step Up co-stars released a statement on their respective Instagram accounts confirming their split. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction,” the statement read. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

 

It continued: “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

 

Channing, 37, and Jenna, 37, met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and wed in 2009. The pair are parents to four-year-old daughter Everly.

 

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo breakup
© Getty Images

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo breakup

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola

After two years together, the former Miss Universe and NFL star called it quits. US Weekly confirmed the news, citing a source who said they "definitely broke up." They elaborated that "it had to do with the distance and them barely seeing each other."

 

The source also revealed Danny wasn’t happy with Olivia's recent nude photoshoot for her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition issue. It seems his relocation didn’t help things either, with the source adding: “He got signed to the Miami Dolphins and Olivia wasn’t going to move there."

 

Danny has since unfollowed his former girlfriend and deleted all their photos together. The pair started dating in 2016.

 

Chris Evans Jenny Slate breakup
© Getty Images

Chris Evans Jenny Slate breakup

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate

It's over, again for the couple. The Captain America actor confirmed that he and Jenny "recently" ended their relationship after reconciling during an interview with the NYT on March 22. The 36-year-old Marvel star and the 35-year-old Saturday Night Live alum ended their relationship in February 2017, but rekindled their love in the fall of the same year.

 

King Mohammed and Lalla Salma of Morocco divorce
© Getty Images

King Mohammed and Lalla Salma of Morocco divorce

King Mohammed and Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco 

King Mohammed and Princess Lalla Salma have decided to end their marriage. Sources close to the palace confirmed the news to HOLA! saying that it is possible that the divorce has already been finalized. The end of their marriage was revealed on March 21, which would have been the couple’s 16th wedding anniversary. Mohammed, 54, and Lalla Salma, 39, tied the knot on March 21, 2002.

 

The pair share two children Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco, 14, and Princess Lalla Khadija of Morocco, 11.  The news of the split comes weeks after the King had heart surgery in Paris after a cardiac arrhythmia. The Royal House of Morocco released a picture of the King in a hospital bed with his brother Prince Mulay Rachid; his sisters, the Princesses Lalla Meryem, Lalla Asma and Lalla Hasna; and his children, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Princess Lalla Khadija all by his side. Absent from the photo was his wife.

 

King Mohammed and Princess Lalla had been apart for some time. They travelled to Cuba and Miami together in April 2017, but Salma had been keeping a low-profile since. Her last official engagement was in October 2017 when she attended an event at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Marrakech. The mother-of-two has not been publicly working for her cancer prevention association either.  

 

Tiffany Trump and Ross Mechanic split
© Instagram

Tiffany Trump and Ross Mechanic split

Tiffany Trump and Ross Mechanic

Tiffany and Ross’ long-distance love has come to an end. The 24-year-old first daughter and Ross have ended their relationship after two years of dating. According to US Weekly, the pair cordially split last fall and “she’s taking law school seriously.” The Georgetown Law student and Ross, who is based in NYC, have kept their relationship relatively private, aside from appearing on each other's social media accounts and a sighting with her mother Marla Maples last year at fashion week. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@tiffanytrump

Paula Echevarría and David Bustamante divorce
© Getty Images

Paula Echevarría and David Bustamante divorce

Paula Echevarría and David Bustamante

Confirmed, Paula and David have officially divorced. One year after speculation of their split was first reported, Paula and David gave an update on the status of their relationship to HOLA! "It’s all signed,” the 40-year-old actress said. With David adding: “No judge has been needed. It was just us. We have agreed on everything.”

 

Paula and David were married in 2006 and share nine-year-old daughter Daniela. The news of the split came with confirmation of Paula’s relationship with soccer player Miguel Torres. "Miguel and I have a wonderful and serious relationship,” she told HOLA!. “Time will prove us right!"

 

alessandra-ambrosio-split
© Getty Images

alessandra-ambrosio-split

Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur, her fiancé of 10 years, have split according to reports from US Weekly. The pair have not publicly been seen together in quite some time. 

 

“They [have] been trying to keep their split on the down low, but Alessandra has been out and about ready to mingle and hasn’t been taking Jamie to anything,” a source told the magazine. Alessandra and Jamie got engaged in 2008.

 

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

don-trump

don-trump

Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from her husband of thirteen year on March 15, 2018 in Manhattan Supreme Court, Page Six reports. The former model filed an uncontested proceeding, which means she is not expecting a legal battle over their kids or assets. 

The couple, who has five kids together, married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago. Prior to news of their divorce, it was reported that President Trump's son and his wife were struggling with martial problems. One source told Page Six, “The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there.”

Another insider added, “Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children.”

Photo: Instagram/@donaldjtrumpjr

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up
© Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

There's no more pillowtalk! The supermodel and the former One Direction member have ended their relationship after more than two years. Gigi and Zayn each took to their respective Twitter accounts, where they confirmed the news. "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in the relationship but in life in general," the 22-year-old model wrote.

 

"I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be.xG"

 

The Dusk Till Dawn singer echoed Gigi's sentiments in a statement that read: "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"

 

The 25-year-old singer and Gigi were last spotted out in January. Ahead of the sighting, the pair marked their two-year anniversary with sweet posts on social media.

 

Guillermo del Toro and Lorenza Newton split
© Getty Images

Guillermo del Toro and Lorenza Newton split

Guillermo del Toro and Lorenza Newton

The Oscar winner and his wife quietly ended their marriage after 31 years. The Shape of Water filmmaker revealed the news during a recent interview with Mexican magazine Reforma. “I separated in February (of 2017) and divorced in September. But few people knew.”

 

Guillermo, 53 and Lorenza, tied the knot in 1986, and share two daughters Marisa and Mariana. The director raised questions about his personal life when he was seen walking the Academy Awards red carpet with screenwriter Kimberly Morgan on March 4. While accepting the award for Best Director, he gave “Kimmy” a shoutout in his speech.

 

Although he has not confirmed the status of their relationship, the Mexican Best Picture winner revealed that he and Kimberly became “good friends” last summer and are currently working on his forthcoming film, Nightmare Alley.

 

"She is working with me, we have a nice friendship," he shared, ahead of clarifying she had nothing to do with his split. "In case some news appears, let's clarify that I separated (from Lorenza) in February. I started working with her (Morgan) at the end of the summer."

 

usher-grace-miguel
© Getty Images

usher-grace-miguel

Usher and Grace Miguel

Usher and his wife Grace Miguel announced their separation in March 2018. The couple, who have been together since 2009, confirmed that their two-year marriage is over in a joint statement. "After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," they said, via Us Weekly. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

 

Alicia Silverstone celebrity splits
© Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone celebrity splits

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki

As if! The Clueless actress and Christopher have ended their marriage after 20 years together. Alicia married punk rocker Christopher in 2005 and they are welcomed Bear, now aged six, in 2011. "They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years," a representative for the couple confirmed to People. "They have a are together who they will continue to co-parent."

 

Eric Dane Rebecca Gayheart celebrity splits
© Getty Images

Eric Dane Rebecca Gayheart celebrity splits

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane

The couple, who were married for 14 years, have called it quits. In early February, the Jawbreaker actress and former Grey's Anatomy star filed and shared the news. “After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” the 45-year-old said in a statement to PEOPLE.

 

“We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

 

The couple shares daughters Billie, seven, and Georgia, six. Eric responded to Rebecca's divorce filing on February 23 with his own petition for the dissolution of marriage. In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, it states he requested joint legal and physical custody in addition to citing irreconcilable differences and requested to pay spousal support to Rebecca.

 

Claire Foy Stephan Campbell Moore celebrity splits
© Getty Images

Claire Foy Stephan Campbell Moore celebrity splits

Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore

The Queen is without her King. The Crown actress announced that she and her husband are splitting after three years of marriage. In a joint statement released to our sister publication HELLO!, the couple said: "We can confirm that we have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another. We ask for our privacy during this time."

 

The 33-year-old actress and 38-year-old Stephen, star of The History Boys, first met while working together on the 2011 film Season of the Witch, and were married in 2014. They are parents to one daughter, born in March 2015.

 

Jennifer Aniston Justin Theroux celebrity splits
© Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston Justin Theroux celebrity splits

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

The couple, who have been married for two and a half years and together for seven, released the news with the Associated Press on February 15. The pair noted that the break up was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year." The statement that was released by Jennifer’s longtime publicist said: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

 

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain a deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

 

James Middleton Donna Air celebrity splits
© Getty Images

James Middleton Donna Air celebrity splits

James Middleton and Donna Air

Donna confirmed that she has ended her relationship with James Middleton. Donna, 38, and 30-year-old James, the younger brother of Kate and Pippa Middleton, met in February 2013 when they were introduced at exclusive private members' club 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, London. But after the five years, the couple have parted ways, with Donna confirming to The Mail on Sunday: "James and I are no longer an item. We parted ways in December but remain the very best of friends and always will be."

 

The news comes after James was seen in the Dancing on Ice audience supporting Donna as she made her debut on the ITV skating competition last month. The mom-of-one later told our sister publication HELLO! that she had been "touched" by the support of her on/off boyfriend. She said, "It's been lovely to have the support of everyone. It's quite funny because you think, 'Oh I don't want anyone there - it's distracting. I just want to skate and get it done.' But having people there - my closest - on the first skate was really helpful."

 

Sarah Silverman Michael Sheen celebrity splits
© Getty Images

Sarah Silverman Michael Sheen celebrity splits

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen

Though the two broke up after almost four years together in December 2017, the comedian announced the news on February 5. She wrote: “The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not “over Christmas” – like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?’”

 

The Masters of Sex star lives in the UK while Sarah resides in the United States. Michael's ex-wife Kate Beckinsale and daughter also reside in L.A.

 

Julie Bowen celebrity splits
© Getty Images

Julie Bowen celebrity splits

Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips

The Modern Family star and her husband Scott Phillips have separated after 13 years of marriage, People confirmed. The couple, who were married in September 2004, share three sons together, ten-year-old Oliver and eight-year-old twins John and Gustav.

 

The news comes after reports at the end of last year suggested Julie and Scott were "living separate lives." A notoriously private pair, they most recently walked a red carpet together in September 2016, and were last photographed with their children almost exactly a year ago, at a Harlem Globetrotters game in L.A.

 

Anne Heche celebrity splits
© Getty Images

Anne Heche celebrity splits

Anne Heche and James Tupper

The couple, who most recently starred together in The Brave, announced their split after a decade together. In a joint statement to PEOPLE, they shared, “James and I have shared a great life together and have many wonderful memories. We’ve enjoyed working together, most recently on The Brave, where he joins us for our two mind-bending finale episodes.”

 

The statement continued: “Relationships change and grow; we’re taking time for that. We care very much for each other and plan to continue raising our two beautiful boys in love and harmony. Thank you for allowing us privacy as our family evolves.” The Big Little Lies actor and Anne are parents to their son Atlas as well as Homer, who is from Anne's previous marriage.

 

Lena Dunham jack Antonoff celebrity splits
© Getty Images

Lena Dunham jack Antonoff celebrity splits

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff

The Girls star and the musician's breakup was announced on January 8, 2018. The couple were together since 2012 after being set up on a blind date. "I told Lena everything about my whole life, because when you really like someone, you want them to know everything about you," Jack told New York Magazine about their date. Throughout their five plus years together, they often sparked engagement buzz, but that quickly was put to a rest.

 

In 2015, Lena opened up to Ellen DeGeneres saying, "I mean, we own a dog together. We own a home together, but the marriage thing is a big deal,” adding that they would marry “at some point.”

 

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries