View 40 pics | Back to story

From Stan Lee to Aretha Franklin, these are all the stars we said goodbye to in 2018

...
From Stan Lee to Aretha Franklin, these are all the stars we said goodbye to in 2018
You're reading

From Stan Lee to Aretha Franklin, these are all the stars we said goodbye to in 2018

1/40
Will Angelina Jolie be our next president?
Next

Will Angelina Jolie be our next president?
Audrey Geisel - Dr. Suess wife dies
© Getty Images

Audrey Geisel - Dr. Suess wife dies

A look at the stars who have passed away this year and the legacy each of them left behind with their careers. Here are the celebrities who died in 2018.

 

Audrey Geisel - December 19

The widow of the iconic children’s author Dr. Seuss passed away at the age of 97. Audrey, who dedicated her time to keeping up the estate of her late love's legacy, died at her home in La Jolla, California.

 

Audrey notably founded Dr. Seuss Enterprises two years after her husband, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, passed away and is credited with giving his stories a second act. She executive produced animated film adaptations like 2008’s Horton Hears a Who! (in which a character is named after her), 2012’s The Lorax, and, most recently, the 2018 reimagining of The Grinch.

 

Among her various accomplishments, Audrey donated over 4,000 items, including original Dr. Seuss drawings and manuscripts, to UC San Diego. The collection lives in the Geisel Library, which was built from Audrey's $20-million grant to the institute in 1995.

 

She is survived by two daughters from her first marriage. 

George Bush died 2018
© Getty Images

George Bush died 2018

George H.W. Bush - November 30

The 41st President of the United States passed away on Friday, November 30. He was 94 years old.

 

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings,” the former president’s office said in a statement. “He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline 'Robin' Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or 'Bucky' Bush.”

 

The politician's son, George W. Bush, published a heartfelt tribute to his dad on Instagram alongside a photo of both of his parents walking toward their private U.S. plane together. He wrote: “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."

 

He added, “The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

 

Queen Elizabeth joined various world leaders in paying her respects. “It was with sadness that I learned of the death of President George H W Bush last night," she wrote in an official statement from Kensington Palace. "President Bush was a great friend and ally of the United Kingdom. He was also a patriot, serving his country with honour and distinction in Office and during the Second World War. Prince Philip and I remember our days in Texas in 1991 with great fondness. My thoughts and prayers are with President Bush’s family and the American people.”

 

George's death comes only eight months after his beloved wife Barbara passed away on April 17.

Stephen Hillenburg
© Getty Images

Stephen Hillenburg

Stephen Hillenburg – November 26

Stephen Hillenburg, who created the beloved cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants passed away at the age of 57. “We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants,” Nickelodeon tweeted.

 

“Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work.” Stephen revealed that he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2017. During an interview with Variety magazine, Stephen shared that he would continue working on the show “for as long as I can.”

 

SpongeBob made its Nickelodeon debut in 1999 and has since gone on to air in more than 200 countries and has been translated into over 50 languages. The series has been turned into two movies and a Broadway Show.

 

Stephen started his career as a marine biology teacher. During that time, he combined his knowledge of oceanic life and animation to create teaching tools for his students that would one day become the blueprint for the fictional town of Bikini Bottom.

 

After shifting gears and beginning his animation career in 1987, Stephen worked as a director and writer on the Nickelodeon series Rocko’s Modern Life from 1993-1996. The first episode of SpongeBob aired on May 1, 1999. Stephen is survived by his wife of 20 years, Karen, and their son, Clay.

 

Patricia Quintana
© Getty Images

Patricia Quintana

Patricia Quintana – November 26

The Mexican chef and author, known for creating a refreshing style within the traditional cuisine native to different regions of Mexico, passed away at the age of 72 from natural causes. The beginning of her career saw her training with fellow Mexican chefs, Paul Bocuse and Lenorte Chapel before studying abroad in Canada, Switzerland and France.

 

Patricia's various awards and honors earned throughout her career included the Silver Spoon from Food Arts magazine, and the Golden Laurel for Quality from the Mexico-Spain Association.

 

Patricia went on to open the Haute Cuisine School, where she taught for over 45 years. The beloved chef also wrote over 25 books, which were so influential they became a part of Mexico's cultural heritage.

 

Devin Lima of LFO
© Getty Images

Devin Lima of LFO

Devin Lima – November 21

Devin, who was one third of the 00s pop boy band LFO died at the age of 41 – after a battle with cancer. “My son has passed away,” his mother Filomena Lima told Us Weekly. “His fiancée was living with him and let us now that he passed at 2:45 in the morning. He was struggling for 13 months since his cancer diagnosis. The family is not good.”

 

Devin’s bandmate Brad Fischetti revealed that the singer was diagnosed with stage VI adrenal cancer in October 2017—after Devin underwent surgery to remove a tumor the size of a football.

 

The diagnosis derailed the band's plans to tour. LFO found fame in 1999 with their breakout single "Summer Girls." Other notable hits include "Girl on TV" and "Every Other time."

 

The band released the single "Perfect 10" in July 2017. LFO experienced tragedy in 2010 when the group’s lead singer Rich Cronin died at the age of 36, following a long battle with leukemia.

 

Kim Porter dies
© Getty Images

Kim Porter dies

Kim Porter – November 15

Model and actress Kim Porter passed away at the age of 47. The Los Angeles County’s Sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement that the fashionista was found dead inside of her Toluca Lake, California home.

 

TMZ reported that the emergency dispatch call came in as a cardiac arrest. Emergency personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. It was reported that the actress had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

 

Kim was in a 13-year on and off relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The pair began dating in the 90s and ultimately called it quits in 2007.

 

During their relationship, the pair welcomed son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila Star. Kim was also mother to Star actor, Quincy Brown, 27, a son from her previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure.

 

Though Kim and Diddy were no longer in a romantic relationship, they remained close friends and co-parents. The two were last seen together supporting Quincy at a special screening of his latest film The Holiday Calendar in October.

 

Kim's family and friends, including Diddy, gathered for an elaborate funeral in Columbus, Georgia on November 24.

On the day of Kim's funeral, stars took to social media to honor her. Beyoncé notably shared a series of throwback photos to her Instagram, showing the mother-of-three over the years.

 

In the caption of the first, which was a photo from Kim's childhood, the Grammy-winning megastar wrote: “Heaven couldn’t wait for you.” Kim's 27-year-old son Quincy left a heart emoji in the comments.

 

Prior to the funeral, Diddy paid tribute to his friend and former flame with a heartfelt tweet: “Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you.”

 

Stan Lee
© Getty Images

Stan Lee

Stan Lee - November 12

Stan Lee. The creator of the Marvel universe passed away on November 12 at the age of 95. His work in the comic book world revolutionized our pop culture landscape forever. Our favorite superheroes—Spider-man, Captain America, The Hulk, Black Panther—to name a few, are all alive because of him. And they will continue to live on after he has passed. 

He once said: "I have always included minority characters in my stories, often as heroes. We live in a diverse society — in fact, a diverse world, and we must learn to live in peace and with respect for each other."

With his legacy, the world will continually learn to repsect, and ultimately, love each other.

Jon James McMurray
© Instagram

Jon James McMurray

Jon James McMurray - October 20

 

Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray has tragically died at the age of 33. The musician who had been working on a music video for months was performing a stunt while rapping and walking on the wing of a plane. The music video was for his upcoming song "The Man."

 

His management team confirmed in a statement, “He had trained intensely for this stunt, however, as Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct. Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly.”

 

They added, “Jon would want to be remembered as a beacon of light to follow your dreams, and would want everyone to be continued to be inspired through his music and life message.”

 

Photo: Instagram @jonjames

Paul John Vasquez

Paul John Vasquez

Paul John Vasquez – September 24

 

Paul, who was known for his roles on Sons of Anarchy, CSI: NY and ER has died at the age of 48. TMZ reported that the actor suffered cardiac arrest at his father’s home in San Jose, California. When paramedics arrived on the scene, Paul was unconscious and could not be revived.

 

Paul is the second actor from Sons of Anarchy to pass away in recent months. In June, Alan O’Neill died at the age of 47. According to his IMDB page, Paul was set to play in Thug Alley, which is in pre-production.

 

Photo: Twitter/@PaulVasquez122

Bill Daily death 2018

Bill Daily death 2018

Bill Daily – September 4

Bill, who played the lovable Major Roger Healey on I Dream of Jeannie has died at the age of 91 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The news was confirmed by his son, J. Patrick Daily. “He loved every sunset, he loved every meal – he just decided to be happy about everything,” he said in a statement to Variety.

 

Bill acted alongside Larry Hagman and Barbara Eden on all five seasons of the series, from the 1960s-1980s. The veteran actor was also known for his work on the Bob Newhart Show, Love Boat and the Mary Tyler Moore Show. The Chicago native is survived by his only son.

 

 

Mac Miller dead - celebrity deaths
© Getty Images

Mac Miller dead - celebrity deaths

Mac Miller - September 7

The prolific rapper, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, is believed to have died of a drug overdose in his L.A. home at 26 years old. Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend had a history of substance abuse and had been arrested for drunk driving just a few months prior.

 

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” his family said in a statement. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

 

A music industry source revealed more details on the tragic incident to PEOPLE, stating: “He loved the Steelers and was just out with friends watching the game last night.” Although the rapper’s team was not playing that night, he watched a football game casually with friends. “That’s why this is such a shock. Everyone who he worked with was aware that he was delicate, but thought it was because of the new album, nerves, nothing like this.”

 

Previously, in an interview with New York‘s Craig Jenkins, the artist addressed his mental health and substance abuse issues, saying: “I really wouldn’t want just happiness, and I don’t want just sadness either. I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days.”

Burt Reynolds dead at 82 - celebrity deaths 2018
© Getty Images

Burt Reynolds dead at 82 - celebrity deaths 2018

Burt Reynolds - September 6

The screen legend passed away from a heart attack at the age of 82 on Thursday, September 6. Burt's rep confirmed the sad news, revealing that he died at the Jupiter Medical Center in his home state of Florida.

 

The Hollywood icon, who first rose to prominence starring in the TV series Gunsmoke, received various accolades throughout his illustrious career, including an Emmy and Golden Globe Award. He was lauded for strong performances in films such as Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit, The Longest Yard, Semi-Tough, and Boogie Nights, for which he notably received an Oscar nomination. 

 

"I always wanted to experience everything and go down swinging," he reflected in the final paragraph of his 2015 memoir But Enough About Me. "Well, so far, so good. I know I'm old, but I feel young. And there's one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did."

 

Among others, Burt is survived by his son, Quinton, who he adopted with ex-wife Loni Anderson.

John McCain passes away - celebrity deaths 2018
© Getty Images

John McCain passes away - celebrity deaths 2018

John McCain - August 25

Senator, war hero and presidential candidate John McCain passed away on Saturday, August 25 at the age of 81. An official statement from his office said the leader died at 4:28 p.m. local time. John suffered from a malignant brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, for which he had been treated since his 2017 diagnosis.

 

Just a day prior, his family announced that, “with his usual strength of will", John decided to stop treatment for his devastating stage-four brain cancer. “John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.”

 

Upon death, the decorated war veteran was immediately honored by both family and celebrity friends alike. His wife Cindy candidly wrote: “My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best.”

 

Meanwhile, John's daughter, The View star Meghan McCain, remembered him in a heartfelt letter, which began by saying: “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.”

 

Proving how beloved he was, politicians from both major U.S. parties -- including Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Sarah Palin -- publicly paid respects to the long-time politician. Celebrities such as Khloé Kardashian, Whoopi Goldberg, Sheryl Crow, Michael Strahan and more honored him on Twitter.

 

John, who divorced from his first wife Carol, in 1980, is survived by his wife Cindy and seven children. His mother Roberta, 106, is also still living.

Robin Leach death
© Getty Images

Robin Leach death

Robin Leach – August 24

The veteran entertainment reporter known for his work on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous has passed away at the age of 76 after suffering a stroke.

 

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had,” his family said in a statement. “Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50am. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow.”

 

Robin was hospitalized since November 21, 2017,  when he suffered a stroke in Cabo San Lucas. The reporter was in hospice care when he suffered a second stroke before his death.

 

Throughout his career, the English journalist worked as the youngest editor at the Daily Mail and the New York Daily News, People magazine and helped launch Entertainment Tonight.

 

Robin was also credited for being responsible for giving a closer look at celebrities' “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” with his show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

LazyTown actor

LazyTown actor

Stefán Stefásson - August 21

In sad news for fans of the children’s show LazyTown, Stefán Stefánsson, known for his role as Robbie Rotten on the famed children's series, passed away after a long battle with bile duct cancer.

 

Stefan’s rep confirmed to TMZ that the actor passed away surrounded by friends and family. “Stefán’s family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years, and to express their deepest sympathy to the many friends and fans of Stefán Karl,” his wife wrote in a post.

 

Stefan played the infamous villain on the Nickelodeon series from 2006 -2008 and then from 2013-2014, when the series ended. Stefan is survived by his wife and their four children.

 

Aretha Franklin died
© Getty Images

Aretha Franklin died

Aretha Franklin - August 16

The Queen of Soul and the legendary voice behind the hits Respect and I Say A Little Prayer died at the age of 76. Aretha’s publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told the Associated Press through a family statement that the music icon died at her home in Detroit, Michigan at 9:50 am.

 

“Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Phillip Phillips of Karmaanos Cancer Institute.”

 

Aretha’s family added to the statement saying, “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

 

Aretha is survived by her four sons, Ted White Jr., Kecalf Cunningham, Clarence Franklin and Edward Franklin and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

 

Joe Jackson death
© Getty Images

Joe Jackson death

Joe Jackson – June 27 

Joseph Jackson, the patriarch of the famed Jackson family and founder of the Jackson 5, has died at the age of 89 as a result of cancer. His passing happened two days after the ninth anniversary of his son Michael Jackson’s death.

 

“We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family,” a statement released by the Michael Jackson estate said. "Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom."

 

Joe is solely responsible for putting together the Jackson 5 in the 1960s, which consisted of his sons Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, Jackie and seventh child Michael.

 

Joe and Katherine’s youngest son Randy would later join the group. The former blues musician, who groomed his children’s performance abilities inside of the family home would go on to manage the solo success of his son Michael and youngest child Janet when she turned 16.

 

Joe leaves behind wife Katherine and children Janet, Jermaine, Latoya, Rebbie, Randy, Jackie, Marlon, Tito and Joh’Vonnie – from another relationship.

 

jackson odell passes away
© Getty Images

jackson odell passes away

Jackson Odell - June 8

Jackson Odell, who was most recognized for his role as Ari Caldwell on ABC's The Goldbergs, has tragically passed away at the age of 20. According to TMZ, the songwriter and actor was reportedly found unresponsive in a sober living home on Friday, June 8 in the San Fernando Valley. 

 

Over the years, the talent also booked roles on hit shows like Modern Family, iCarly and The Fosters. He was also known for his music, with several of his songs being featured on the Forever My Girl soundtrack. 

 

Eunice Gayson
© Getty Images

Eunice Gayson

Eunice Gayson - June 8

The Bond family is mourning the loss of the very first Bond girl. Eunice, who starred in the 1962 Dr. No film, passed at the age of 90. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced the news in a statement on the 007 Twitter account: “We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first ‘Bond girl’ who played Sylvia Trench in Dr. No and From Russia with Love has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family.”

 

Her official Twitter account also shared the news writing, “We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed.”

 

Anthony Bourdain dies at 61

Anthony Bourdain dies at 61

Anthony Bourdain - June 8

Chef, TV star and author Anthony Bourdain died in Paris at the age of 61. A statement from CNN, the network which airs Anthony's show, Parts Unknown, confirmed the tragic news and cited the cause of death as suicide.

 

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," read the statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

 

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to react to the shocking news. Chrissy Teigen, who has her own cookbook and loves spending time in the kitchen, wrote on Twitter: Anthony. "One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :("

 

Famed chef Gordon Ramsey also shared his sentiment. "Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food," he tweeted. "Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123"

 

Lin-Manuel Miranda thanked Anthony for changing his view of food. He wrote: "Bourdain's exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I'll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened."

 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress. If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255.

 

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Spade dead
© Getty Images

Kate Spade dead

Kate Spade – June 5

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found in her Park Avenue apartment in New York, as first reported by TMZ. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the 55-year-old's death was an '"apparent suicide" and that she was discovered by housekeeping staff on June 5.

 

Born Katherine Noel Brosnahan, she founded her eponymous label with her husband Andy Spade – the brother of actor David Spade – after the pair met while attending the University of Arizona. Known for their whimsical handbags, accessories and jewelry, Kate sold her namesake label in July 2007 for $2.4 billion.

 

The designer resurfaced with the brand Frances Valentine in 2016. Kate is survived by her husband Andy and their 13-year-old daughter Frances Valentine.

 

Maria Dolores Pradera
© Getty Images

Maria Dolores Pradera

Maria Dolores Pradera - May 29

The iconic Spanish singer, who was known for Procuro olvidarteOjalá que te vaya bonito and La flor de la canela, passed away at 93. Maria, who was also an actress, passed away in her native Madrid. She continued to love the stage and performed up until 90. Her last album Racias a Vosotro (Thanks to You), was released in 2012 and included duets with Joan Manuel Serrat, Joaquín Sabina, Ana Belén, Diego El Cigala, Miguel Poveda and Pablo Alborán. 

 

Maria is survived by two children Helena Fernan-Gomez and Fernando Fernan Gomez.

 

 

Margot Kidder, death in 2018
© Getty Images

Margot Kidder, death in 2018

Margot Kidder – May 13

The woman known for playing Superman’s love interest Lois Lane died at the age of 69. “The actress and activist passed away on Sun., May 13, 2018,” the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in her hometown of Livingston, Montana said in a statement.

 

Margot gained fame when she starred opposite Christopher Reeve in Superman in 1978. The actress found follow up success – appearing in three of the film’s sequels from 1980 – 1987. Before becoming a movie star, the Canadian-born actress appeared on television series McQueen, Banacek and Mod Squad.

 

In 1996, Margot, who suffered from bipolar disorder, became homeless. After her story moved fans across the world, she received help and became an advocate for mental health – and got back into the world of acting. Margot was married three times and is survived by her daughter Maggie McGuane.

 

Judith and Gerson Leiber
© Getty Images

Judith and Gerson Leiber

A look at the stars who have passed away this year and the legacy each of them left behind with their careers. Here are the celebrities who died in 2018.

Judith and Gerson Leiber – April 28

Renowned handbag designer Judith Leiber, 97, and her husband, artist Gerson Leiber, 96, passed away hours apart at their Springs, New York home on Saturday, April 28. After 72 years of marriage, the pair were buried together the following Monday. According to the New York Times, both died from heart attacks.

 

The couple’s biographer and spokesman Jeffrey Sussman revealed to the publication that Gerson told Judith on Friday night, “Sweetie, it’s time for both of us to go.” The famous duo met during World War II while Gerson served as an Army Signal Corps sergeant in Budapest, Judith’s hometown.

 

Judith was a true trailblazer. She started out studying at an artisan guild and working with her city’s top handbag manufactures. The designer then began to sell her own bags to US soldiers after the war, which is how she encountered her future husband, who became a well-respected artist, on the street for the first time.

 

In recent years the couple had mounted joint exhibitions of their work on Long Island and in Manhattan. Judith's collection of purses were red carpet staples with stars such as Beyonce, Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and more showing them off. 

 

 

Avicii dead at 28
© Getty Images

Avicii dead at 28

Avicii (Tim Bergling) — April 20

The Swedish DJ/producer was found dead at age 28 in Muscat, Oman. The Wake Me Up hitmaker’s publicist released a statement that read: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.” She added, "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

 

In 2016, Avicii announced that he was retiring from touring. “I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” he penned in a letter to fans. The producer suffered from health problems for several years and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014. Days before his death, Avicii tweeted his thanks for receiving a Billboard Music Awards nomination, writing, "Thanks for the nomination! 🙏 @billboard #BBMAS."

 

barbara-bush-passes

barbara-bush-passes

Barbara Bush - April 17

 

The Bush matriarch has passed away at the age of 92. The office of George H.W. Bush released a statement: "A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92."

 

It continued: “She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W. Bush; five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and her brother Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline “Robin” Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce.”

 

On Monday, her granddaughter, and son George's daughter, Jenna Bush Hager gave a tearful update on her ailing health.  “We are grateful for her, she’s the best grandma anybody could ever have,” she said on NBC's Today. “Barbara and I talked to her last night, she’s in great spirits. She’s a fighter, she’s an enforcer and she reminded me not to believe everything that you read. So we’re grateful for her. For everybody’s prayers and thoughts and just know the world is better because she’s in it.”

 

As for the legacy she will leave behind, Barbara is only the second woman (along with Abigail Adams) to have both husband and son become presidents. During her husband's tenure, she was a big advocate for literarcy and women's rights. 

 

Photo: Getty Images

Winnie Mandela

Winnie Mandela

Winnie Mandela - April 2

Winnie Mandela, an anti-apartheid campaigner known as "the Mother of the Nation" in South Africa, died at the age of 81. The former wife of Nelson Mandela passed away after a long illness; her family released a statement confirming the news, which read: "It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Nectar MiIlpark Hospital, Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday 2nd of April 2018. She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones."

 

After speaking about her achievements, including supporting Nelson during his imprisonment and fighting against Apartheid, the statement concluded: "The Mandela family are deeply grateful for the gift of her life and even as our hearts break at her passing, we urge all those who loved her to celebrate this most remarkable woman." 

 

Winnie was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 until they separated in 1992, two years after his 1990 release from prison. A powerful symbol of the anti-Apartheid movement, she was also a controversial figure who in 2004 received a three year, six month suspended sentence for fraud.

 

Photo: Getty Images

Stephen Hawking
© Getty Images

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking - March 14

Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76. The world-renowned British physicist passed away peacefully at his home in Cambridge, England in the early hours of Wednesday, March 14.

 

In a statement, his children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

 

At the age of 22, he was only given a few years to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of motor neuron disease. Stephen was best known for his work with black holes and relativity, and authored a number of acclaimed science books, including A Brief History Of Time – one of the most complex books to achieve mass appeal.

Many celebrities paid their respects to the scientist, including Eddie Redmayne, who portrayed Stephen in the film The Theory of Everything. “We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet,” the British actor shared. “My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”

 

Former President Barack Obama shared his condolences, tweeting a picture of him and Stephen at the White House, next to the caption, "Have fun out there among the stars."

 

Kaley Cuoco, who met Stephen when he made a guest appearance on The Big Bang Theory, shared a photo of him on set with the cast, writing: "It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking... He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone."

 

Craig Mack
© Getty Images

Craig Mack

Craig Mack - March 13

The rapper who was known of his 1994 hit Flava in Ya Ear passed away at the age of 47, of heart failure in his Walterboro, South Carolina home. Craig found success as one of the pioneering rappers on P. Diddy's Bad Boy records in the 90s.

 

In a statement Diddy opened up about the rapper's legacy. "Craig Mack, you were the first artist to release music on Bad Boy and gave us our first hit," the statement to Rollingstone read. "You always followed your heart and you had an energy that was out of this world. You believed in me and you believed in Bad Boy. I will never forget what you did for hip-hop. You inspired me, and I will continue to try to keep inspiring others. We will always love you."

 

The Bronx-born rapper, who earned a Grammy nomination for the legendary single, released his second album Operation Get Down in 1997, before leaving the music industry to devote his life to religion. At the time of his death, rapper Erick Sermon confirmed that he was working on new music as well as a documentary about his life with producer and friend, Alvin Toney.

 

Hubert de Givenchy
© Getty Images

Hubert de Givenchy

Hubert de Givenchy - March 10

Hubert de Givenchy, founder of the iconic fashion house in 1952 and famed for dressing Audrey Hepburn in her most fashionable roles, including Breakfast at Tiffany's and Sabrina, died on March 10, at the age of 91.

 

The French couturier is credited with creating the baby doll dress and balloon coat, and his client list was an impressive one, including not just Ms. Hepburn but also such fellow icons as Jacqueline Kennedy and Grace Kelly.

 

Luxury corporation LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which acquired the Givenchy fashion brand in 1989, paid tribute to Hubert, calling the designer “a major personality of the world of French haute couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century”. Givenchy retired from the label he founded in 1995. 

 

John Boyd
© Getty Images

John Boyd

John Boyd - February 20

Scottish milliner John Boyd died on February 20, at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of iconic women who have worn his label's elegant creations. Credited with helping to make Princess Diana a fashion icon in the 1980s, the royal hat maker's creations have spanned generations, and are just as adored by Diana's daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

 

In total, Mr Boyd's career, which included making hats for names ranging from Princess Anne to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, lasted three quarters of a century. "He will be greatly missed although the business will continue in his name," read a message on his London-based atelier's website.

 

Rogelio Guerra
© Getty Images

Rogelio Guerra

Rogelio Guerra - February 28

Mexican theatre and television star Rogelio passed away at the age of 81 - after suffering a heart attack. The star, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and suffered a stroke in 2015 - began his career in 1960. After years in theatre, Rogelio starred in successful telenovelas such as, The Rich Also Cry, Vanessa and Nada Personal. Over the span of his decades long career, Rogelio gained over 100 acting credits to his name.

 

Sridevi Kapoor
© Getty Images

Sridevi Kapoor

Sridevi Kapoor - February 24

Widely regarded as Bollywood's first female superstar, died suddenly at the age of 54. The Indian actress was reported to have passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while attending a family wedding in Dubai. However, a Dubai forensic report has now ascertained that she died of accidental drowning. No additional details have been announced. Sridevi featured in almost 300 films in her five decade-long career, including Mr. India, Sadma and Chandni.

 

She was considered one of the very few Indian female stars capable of huge box office success without the support of a male hero. Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi started acting at the age of four and appeared in several Tamil-language films in the 1960s and 1970s, before eventually dropping out of school to pursue her film career.

 

She debuted as a lead actress in a Bollywood film in 1978, soon becoming one of India's biggest film stars. Sridevi is survived by her husband – producer Boney Kapoor – and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi. News of her death has rocked the Bollywood community, with fellow film stars, leading politicians and sports figures publically paying tribute. "I have no words," actress Priyanka Chopra wrote. "Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi. A dark day. RIP."

 

Leading actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years." Fellow Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit added: "The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film."

 

John Mahoney
© Getty Images

John Mahoney

John Mahoney - February 5

John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane in the hit sitcom Frasier, passed away at the age of 77 while in hospice care in Chicago. Born in Blackpool, England, John was perhaps best known for playing the father of Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) on the long-running show, which aired for 11 seasons, from 1993 until 2004.

 

John won a SAG award for the role, and was also nominated for two Emmys and two Golden Globes. The star moved to the U.S. as a young man, and served three years in the Army. A late bloomer in show business, he only became a professional actor in his late thirties. After his death, tributes poured in for the star, with Peri Gilpin, who played Roz Doyle in Frasier, recalling how John had performed at her wedding, and reminding fans of some of his best-known performances.

 

"Watch Moonstruck, Say Anything and/or Frasier or anything you can with him in it and raise a glass to John," she wrote on social media. "Remember him well."

 

Edwin Jackson
© Getty Images

Edwin Jackson

Edwin Jackson – February 4

On Super Bowl Sunday, Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson was killed at the age of 26 after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Edwin and another man, Jeffrey Monroe, 54, were standing next to their vehicle on the shoulder of I-70 in Indianapolis when the accident occurred. 

 

Jeffrey also lost his life in the tragedy. "We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson's passing," the Colts said in a statement. "Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time." 

 

Rasual Butler and Leah LaBelle
© Getty Images

Rasual Butler and Leah LaBelle

Rasual Butler and Leah LaBelle - January 31

Former American Idol contestant Leah LaBelle and her husband, ex-NBA player Rasual Butler, died in a Los Angeles car crash on January 31. The pair were traveling in the early hours of the morning when Rasual lost control of the car and collided with the curb.

 

Both Leah and Rasual were pronounced dead at the scene. Rasual was best known for his 14-year career with the NBA, during which he played for teams including Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls. The NBA released a statement which read:

 

"The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. A pro's pro, Rasual enjoyed a long, successful career and was widely respected by his peers and coaches. We grieve with their loved ones during this difficult time."

 

Leah appeared on American Idol back in 2004, finishing in 12th place, and was later signed to Epic Records. Stars paid tribute to the performer on social media, including Kelly Rowland, who tweeted: "Rest peacefully sweetest one. #LeahLaBelle."

 

Mark E. Smith
© Getty Images

Mark E. Smith

Mark E. Smith – January 24

Mark E Smith, frontman of the British post-punk band The Fall, sadly passed away at the age of 60. The band's manager, Pam Van Damned, confirmed the sad news that Mark died at home.

 

His former bandmate, Marc Riley, spoke about Mark on BBC 6 Music, telling listeners: "Aged 16 he really did teach me so much. The Fall were my favorite band when I joined and they were still my favorite band when I got kicked out."

Joel Taylor

Joel Taylor

Joel Taylor - January 23

Joel Taylor, a driver and meteorologist on the Discovery channel show Storm Chasers, died suddenly at 38 while on a cruise ship off the coast of Puerto Rico on January 23. Discovery issued a statement on Facebook which read:

 

"We are so saddened to hear about Joel’s passing. We will always remember him fondly as an incredible meteorologist and driver of 'The Dominator'. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time." The adventurer studied meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. He was laid to rest in Elk City on January 29.

 

Photo: Facebook/Discovery

Simon Barnes
© WENN

Simon Barnes

Simon Barnes - January 21

Tinky Winky actor Simon Barnes of Teletubbies fame died at the age of 52. The star's niece, Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack, announced the sad news on Instagram, sharing a black and white portrait of Simon which she captioned: "My wonderful uncle Simon Barnes has been taken from us all so suddenly. The kindest and most talented man you could ever wish to meet. Loved by all who knew him, and will be forever. X."

 

The dad-of-three, who was a ballet dancer, had previously spoken about his role as Tinky Winky, saying that the Teletubbies "were a bit like the Beatles". "I started my career as a ballet dancer and had just started working as a choreographer," he said. "I thought it was a bit of a risky move but it certainly paid off. We used to receive a lot of fan mail from kids and parents. I suppose we were a bit like the Beatles... of children's television."

 

Dolores O'Riordan
© Getty Images

Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan – January 15

The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan died at the age of 46. The Irish musician's sudden death was confirmed by her publicist, who released a statement saying: "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session... Family members are devastated to hear the news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

 

Following the sad news, celebrities flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to the talented singer. James Corden reminisced about the time he met her as a teenager: "I once met Delores O'Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x.”

 

Duran Duran said that they were "crushed" following the star's sudden death. "We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time."

 

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries