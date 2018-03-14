John McCain - August 25
Senator, war hero and presidential candidate John McCain passed away on Saturday, August 25 at the age of 81. An official statement from his office said the leader died at 4:28 p.m. local time. John suffered from a malignant brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, for which he had been treated since his 2017 diagnosis.
Just a day prior, his family announced that, “with his usual strength of will", John decided to stop treatment for his devastating stage-four brain cancer. “John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.”
Upon death, the decorated war veteran was immediately honored by both family and celebrity friends alike. His wife Cindy candidly wrote: “My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best.”
Meanwhile, John's daughter, The View star Meghan McCain, remembered him in a heartfelt letter, which began by saying: “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.”
Proving how beloved he was, politicians from both major U.S. parties -- including Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Sarah Palin -- publicly paid respects to the long-time politician. Celebrities such as Khloé Kardashian, Whoopi Goldberg, Sheryl Crow, Michael Strahan and more honored him on Twitter.
John, who divorced from his first wife Carol, in 1980, is survived by his wife Cindy and seven children. His mother Roberta, 106, is also still living.