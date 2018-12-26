View 8 pics | Back to story

A season of Christmas love: see all the celebs who celebrated the holidays with lots of love

Merry Kristmas! Kim Kardashian hosts the star-studded Kardashian-Jenner winter wonderland party
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Love was in the air this Christmas season. Proposals, puppies, engagements, bridal showers, and did we mention puppies?! Some of our favorite celebs gave (and received) the best gift of all this month: Love. Scroll through to see who proposed, who celebrated upcoming weddings, and most importantly, who celebrated with a puppy. Here's to love!

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich
Lea Michele

On Monday (December 24) actress and singer Lea Michele celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Zandy Reich with a glamorous bridal shower. The white-themed party was organized by Lea's mom, and the former Glee starlet couldn't have looked happier.

"My mom threw me the bridal shower of my dreams!" she wrote in the caption for an Instagram photo taken at a New York City restaurant, wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano gown and silver heels.

"@csiriano you truly know how to make a girl feel and look beautiful," Lea said in a note posted to her Insta stories. "My first white dress as a bride to be... I love it and love you!"

 

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

All About That Bass singer Meghan Trainor celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday (December 22) by tying the knot to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara. The two wed in their Los Angeles home, tranforming the backyard into a Winter Wonderland. 

According to People, they exchanged thir hand-written vows in front of 100 close friends and family members. Meghan walked down the aisle in a Berta wedding dress, complete with Badgley Mischka heels and jewels by Norman Silverman. And for the reception, the 25-year-old pop star changed into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris and sneakers from high street retailer Aldo. 

"It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life," the bride told the magazine. "I got way more than I ever wished for." Daryl added: "I'm the luckiest guy in the world." Now that's how you do Christmas.  

 

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Supermodel-turned-TV personality Heidi Klum is engaged! The 45-year-old bombshell took to Instagram on Monday (December 24) to announce the happy news. She shared a black-and-white picture of her and rocker fiancé Tom Kaulitz looking overjoyed. One thing in the photo that was hard to miss was the diamond ring. "I SAID YES," Heidi wrote in the caption to the sweet photo.

The couple was first linked together back in March when they were pictured kissing between Heidi's America's Got Talent shooting sessions. They made their red carpet debut at the Cannes amfAR Gala in France in May. We can only expect that the upcoming wedding will be just as dazzling as the duo. 

 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are celebrating love this season by becoming parents...puppy parents. The couple introduced the newest addition to the family on Saturday (December 22) when Justin shared a picture to Instagram. "Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar," the 24-year-old pop star wrote. The sweet photo featured Bieber hanging with the little pupper. Hailey commented, "My babies."

Along with the epic photo, Justin also posted a series of cute videos of the pup, Oscar, crawling over his tattooed chest and of Hailey cuddling with their newest family member. Talk about Christmas cuteness!

 

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Congratulations to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth! The two reportedly tied the knot on Saturday (December 23). The low-key caught on Instagram by the couple's close friend Conrad Carr (thank you, Conrad!). The videos show the (married?) couple cutting a (wedding?) cake together. 

In the photo, Miley appears to be wearing a strapless white dress while Liam wears a tuxedo. In other snaps, "Mr. and "Mrs." balloons can be seen along with champagne glasses and dessert tables. Also in attendence were Liam's brothers—Chris and Luke Hemsworth—who were seen gulping down shots. The couple have yet to publicly confirm the marriage, but if these balloons are any indication, it's pretty clear they've tied the knot! 

 

Terrence Howard and Mira Pak
Terrence Howard and Mira Pak

Actor Terrence Howard announced he will remarry ex-wife (and mother to his two youngest children) Mira Pak. The Empire star revealed the news on Instagram on Christmas (December 25) with a gallery post. He popped the question during a dinner with loved ones at Crustacean Beverly Hills, where he also gave a toast to their future together. 

"We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be," Terrence can be heard saying in a video shared to Instagram. "It took me 45 years to find you... But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you." Along with the video, he shared photos of Mira's stunning seven-carat diamond ring. And it's a doozy. 

 

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary 
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary 

Christmas came early for Robin Thicke's now fiancé! The 41-year-old singer proposed to his pregnant girlfriend, 23-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary, on Christmas Eve. 

He chose to pop the question during dinner and in front of all their family and friends. April shared video footage of the sweet moment on Instagram, along with two black-and-white photos of the couple in front of a Christmas tree. "YES YES 1000x YES," the bride-to-be captioned.  

 

