View 12 pics | Back to story

Merry Khristmas! Kim Kardashian hosts the star-studded Kardashian-Jenner winter wonderland party

...
Merry Khristmas! Kim Kardashian hosts the star-studded Kardashian-Jenner winter wonderland party
You're reading

Merry Khristmas! Kim Kardashian hosts the star-studded Kardashian-Jenner winter wonderland party

1/12
Is Miley Cyrus now Mrs. Hemsworth? See the Instagram posts that hint to their pre-Christmas wedding!
Next

Is Miley Cyrus now Mrs. Hemsworth? See the Instagram posts that hint to their pre-Christmas wedding!
The West Christmas party

The West Christmas party

Merry Khristmas from the West Family! For the first year, Kim Kardashian hosted the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party – while her mother Kris had the night off! The star-studded event had a winter wonderland theme, and included a range of celebrities from the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, John Legend, Kimora Lee Simmons and more. Scroll through for some of the best moments. 

 

Kim and Kanye posed with their children North and Chicago during the soirée. The host was dressed in all white as her husband and kids sported black attire. 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

kardashian-winter-wonderland

kardashian-winter-wonderland

Walking in a Winter Wonderland

Kim went all out for the affair. For the party, that was hosted at her and Kanye's lavish mansion, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star covered the residence in snow. Ahead of the party, Kim gave her followers a sneak peek of the set up and prep. 

 

Once inside, guest enjoyed a live performance, a DJ set, a Hot Dog on a Stick Station, a sweets table and more. 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

John Legend performing at the Christmas party

John Legend performing at the Christmas party

Mr. Christmas

John Legend took the stage to perform for the party goers. The West family friend and music superstar performed a host of his Christmas hits as well as some of his biggest chart toppers.

Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dancing

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dancing

Dance the night away

Kim and Kanye took a break from hosting and got on the dance floor for a slow dance as John performed his hit single All of Me.

Photo: Instagram/@kimoraleesimmons

kanye-west

kanye-west

The host with the most

Kanye West flashed his rare (but signature) smile as his wife filmed him enjoying the party.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

kendall-jenner-party-dress

kendall-jenner-party-dress

Model Behavior

Kendall Jenner showed off her party dress. The supermodel didn't let that stop her from participating in the outdoor sledding competition.

Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner

khloe-kardashian-kylie-jenner

khloe-kardashian-kylie-jenner

Khristmas Babes!

Khloé and True posed with Kylie and Stormi as they showed off their matching and festive holiday attire.

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kim Kardashian Paris Hilton

Kim Kardashian Paris Hilton

That's hot!

Kim Kardashian reunited with friend Paris Hilton for the festive affair. The duo danced the night away and even took on the dance floor.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez

The idol returns

Kim got some more face time with her idol (and pal) Jennifer Lopez. The ladies showed off their sexy winter white attire.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Merry Kiss-Mas!

Jennifer Lopez and her beau brought the love. The duo couldn't help but pose for a few pictures in the photobooth.

Photo: Instagram/@arod

Kim Kardashian and Kimora Lee

Kim Kardashian and Kimora Lee

Girls' Night

It wouldn't be a party without a selfie! Kim posed for a photo with Kimora and her daughter.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kimora Lee Family

Kimora Lee Family

Party time!

Kimora Lee Simmons brought some of the smallest party guests. The model posed for a photo with her son Kenzo and P.Diddy and Kim Porter's twin girls.

Photo: Instagram/@kimoraleesimmons

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries