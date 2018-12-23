View Galleries
-
All we want for Christmas is J.Lo's epic holiday look: See her and A-Rod's festive family weekend!
It's officially Christmastime for J-Rod and family. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez filled fans with holiday cheer by documenting some...
-
Sofia Vergara, Selena Gomez and more stars cheer on J.Lo at Vegas show: Inside their backstage bash!
Jennifer Lopez had the ultimate girl squad at her All I Have show in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The 49-year-old entertainer, who has been counting...
-
Every must-see viral moment from the MTV 2018 VMAs
If any awards show has perfected the viral moment, it's the MTV Video Music Awards. Year after year, the star-studded spectacle is the setting of...
-
Eva Longoria reveals her favorite thing to do with baby Santi - and it's beyond cute!
‘Twas the weekend before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring… especially not Eva Longoria and her baby Santiago...
-
Carole Middleton is #GrandmaGoals as she gives her royal grandkids unbelievable Christmas treat
What do you get your grandchild for Christmas when they're royal? Carole Middleton seems to know, having found an unbelievable holiday treat for...