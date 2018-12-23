View 12 pics | Back to story

Christmas with the stars: J.Lo throws epic bash, Camila Cabello goes to Hogwarts and more photos!

Presents are glistening underneath the tree, the halls have been decked with boughs of holly and you bet your snowflakes that Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You is blasting on repeat. Yes, it's Christmastime, and no one celebrates quite like the stars! From down-to-earth home gatherings to lavish getaways, scroll through to see how Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara and more A-listers are marking Christmas 2018!

 

DECK THE (GREAT) HALL!

Camila Cabello made her holiday a bit more magical by stopping by Hogwarts! The singer visited the iconic filming location at Oxford in England. "THE ACTUAL HOGWARTS DINING HALL!!!!!!!!!!" she exclaimed in the caption of her carousel of cute photos.

 

Photo: Instagram/@camila_cabello

OFFICE PARTY

Party planning Queen Reese Witherspoon always has some festive fun up her sleeve. For Christmas this year, the Big Little Lies star participated in an ugly Christmas sweater contest at work. "And the winner of the ugly sweater contest is Alex from the Sound Dept!!" she wrote. "Thank you to our awesome crew for bringing your crazy sweaters, your awesome attitudes and your best work to our set everyday!! Love y’all!! #lovemyjob"

 

Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

HOLIDAY BASH

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to throw an epic Christmas party. The superstar shared a lovely photo of her with her kids Max and Emme in their seasonal best, simply writing: "holidays." Alex had hinted at planning the event on his Instagram Story.

 

Photo: Instagram/@jlo

FIRST CHRISTMAS ALERT!

Eva Longoria jetted to Mexico with her family for Christmas, thrilled to be marking Baby Bastón's first one! She shared an adorable photo in which a very smiley Santi boasted candy cane-striped pajamas with a long-sleeved top that fittingly read: “Merry first Christmas.” 

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

FESTIVE FUN

The tree was adorned and so were Joan Smalls ears! The Puerto Rican model shared a snippet of her Christmas weekend with fans, flaunting some fabulous holiday style (both on her body and in her home). Her stunning table setting was almost as fabulous as her oversized hoop earrings! "Gettin Festive," she wrote than switching to Spanish. "Comprando Regalitos, pero el regalo soy yo!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@joansmalls

AN ISLAND CHRISTMAS

We're dreaming of a chipi chipi Christmas... Sofía Vergara and family jetted down to her exclusive island hangout for a double celebration: the holidays and the Modern Family star's mom's birthday! Seen here: the gorgeous American-Colombian posed with her look-alike cousin Claudia in front of a beach-themed tree.

 

Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara 

CHRISTMAS ANGEL

Kylie Jenner became the angel that tops countless trees during Christmas time. Posing at the top of a staircase, and later before of one of her vintage vehicles, the reality star gave us major celestial vibes. Along with photos of her holiday look, she got playful in the caption writing: "the drama". The new mom stepped out with Travis Scott for a Christmas party!

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

CHRISTMAS CHEERS!

"Holiday, celebrate! It’s time for the good times..." Alessandra Ambrosio wrote to fans ahead of taking to her Instagram Story and sharing some family festivities! The Brazilian model cozied in with her loved ones over Christmas weekend and took part in a fun ladies night.

 

Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio

SANTA PAWS

Because what's a better way to celebrate than by adopting a puppy? Justin and Hailey Bieber took to their Instagram Stories to introduce their adorable new addition on Christmas weekend. "Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar," the superstar wrote along with this sweet photo.

 

Photo: Instagram/@justinbieber

POSIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

The ever-stunning Nicole Kidman wished her fans an early happy Christmas from one of the fabulous parties she attended.

 

"Counting down the days until Christmas… and not only for #DestroyerMovie," she wrote in the caption. "Hope everyone is having a great holiday season so far Xx".

 

Photo: Instagram/@nicolekidman

HO, HO, HO!

Barack Obama warmed the hearts of patients at Children's National in D.C. as he ventured through the hallways with Santa's red bag! 

 

"There’s no better time than the holiday season to give back to your community and spread some holiday cheer," the former president wrote. "Yesterday I got to do just that at Children’s National Hospital in DC. As we celebrate the season and look forward to the New Year, let’s recommit to doing our part to build a world that is a little more generous, tolerant, and kind."

 

Photo: Instagram/@childrensnational 

SANTA, BABY!

Rita Ora and Idris Elba made for a festive pair as they donned matching Santa ensembles for a sweet outing. “Thanks you Father Christmas @idriselba for inviting me along to visit some very special children and nurses and doctors today at the hospitals best surprises ever! Until next year!!! Special thanks to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and Evelina Children’s Hospital," Rita wrote on Instagram along with a series of pictures.

 

Photo: Instagram/@ritaora 

