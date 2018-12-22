View 10 pics | Back to story

The week's best celebrity and royal Instagram photos: Let's hear it for the ladies!

...
Rita Ora and Idris Elba dress up like Santa for children's hospital visit and the result is amazing!
Let's hear it for the ladies! This week we saw a common trend of #girlpower ruling the best celebrity and royal Instagram photos. From Eva Longoria sharing a beyond adorable personal moment with her baby to Salma Hayek snapping a stunning on-set selfie, these posts are keys into the fabulous lifestyles of today's most powerful figures. Scroll for the best high-profile Instagram photos of the week!

 

BABY GIGGLES

Eva Longoria shared what we think is one of the most adorable photos of the year: a snap of her and baby Santiago cracking up in bed.

 

"My sweet angel, you are 6 months today and it feels like you were just born yesterday!" she wrote along with the picture. "Although I can’t remember my life without you. Your laughter melts my heart in ways you will never know. I love mi cosita preciosa!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

SALMA'S SUNSET SELFIE!

"Filming in the Tabernas #desert in #spain," Salma Hayek wrote in both English in Spanish. The acclaimed actress might have been in work mode, but she did not miss the natural beauty around her. This is definitely a great reminer for everyone to stop and smell the roses!

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

BEYONSLAY

Beyoncé seems to stop the world from spinning every time she posts a trio of photo collections to social media. This week, the music icon blew us away with a closer look at her Indian wedding attire from her attendance at a friend's special day. Who runs the world? Bey. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@beyonce

LIFE'S A PARTY!

Speaking of Indian weddings, Priyanka Chopra continued to celebrate her recent (and very publicized) union to Nick Jonas. "And the party don’t stop.." she wrote along with this cute party photo of the styled-up lovebirds in Mumbai.

 

Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

DOWN-TO-EARTH DREW

Drew Barrymoore gave fans a glimpse as what life means to her with a carousel of two very different photos. 

 

"LIFE," she wrote. "What I propose some days are great and beautiful. Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout... But it all takes work! Which is good because we can achieve it."

 

She continued: "What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty... (swipe for photo #2 and I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending. But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other). Can anyone relate?"

 

We all definitely can, Drew!

 

Photo: Instagram/@drewbarrymoore

MOMMY-DAUGHTER TWINNING

Serena Williams shared an aww-worthy photo of her and baby Olympia in matching dresses. "This mama waited my whole life to be twins with her #thismama," she wrote in the caption of the sweet picture.

 

Photo: Instagram/@serenawilliams

BIRTHDAY QUEEN

Queen Silvia of Sweden took part in some official palace birthday celebrations ahead of her day on December 23.

 

"Prior to her 75th birthday, the Queen was served today by the President, the first Vice President and the Prime Minister, representatives of the Swedish Governors, the City of Stockholm and Ekerö Municipality, as well as authorities, foundations and organizations," Kungahuset shared.

 

They added: "From the Riksdag and Government, the Queen received a table lamp in brass, designed by the design duo Folkform. A lamp from the same series, but in a larger format, was handed over in 2013 as the 70th anniversary to the Queen."

 

Photo: Instagram/@Kungahuset

GLAM GALS

If we know one thing to be true, it's that Kim Kardashian is always good for a glamorous post. The reality royalty published this sweetly stunning snap of her in "Auntie KiKi" mode with her neice, sister Khloé Kardashian's baby True Thompson.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

GREEN GODDESS!

Zoe Saldana played around in the makeup chair as she was transformed into her Guardians of the Galaxy character Gamora, sharing a slew of selfies. "You talkin to me .... #ifgamorawerethetaxidriver," she joked.

 

Photo: Instagram/@zoesaldana

STICKER STYLE

Luna Legend used her fashionista instincts to give daddy John a unique face treatment. "Sticker makeovers by Luna," the star wrote on his Instagram. We love how little Luna used heart stickers to brand her daddy with love!

 

Photo: Instagram/@johnlegend

