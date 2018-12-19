View 5 pics | Back to story

Definitive proof that Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend

Definitive proof that Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend
Definitive proof that Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend

Alex Rodriguez Instagram boyfriend
Alex Rodriguez Instagram boyfriend

Finding a man can be hard, but locking down one who knows how to take a good picture, well, that’s like finding a needle in a haystack. However, thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship, we have hope. The former Yankees star has proven to be the ultimate Instagram boyfriend. Whether he's at the annual Met Gala or hitting a red carpet premiere, the dad-of-two continually serves as #goals with his attentiveness to snapping photos of his ladylove until he gets the perfect shot. Click through for proof...

Arod Second Act premiere
Arod Second Act premiere

Urban Dictionary defines Instagram boyfriend as someone who would “go to ends of the earth to get the perfect Insta pic for his girlfriend” — a.k.a. A-Rod. Just look at the focus the baseball star showed while trying to capture the amaziness that is his girlfriend’s Giambattista Valli dress amidst a sea of pink tulle at the Second Act premiere in New York City.

Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend
Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend

A good Instagram boyfriend has their significant other’s back, front and every other angle imaginable. These unsung heroes of social media aren't shy about taking their partner's photos, even at a Hollywood event. They proudly step into the spotlight and persevere until they are (probably) asked: "Did you get it?" In this case, Alex had all the right angles as he captured Jennifer on the carpet of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend
Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend

You can be surrounded by a sea of professional photographers, but having a partner who still tries to get the winning shot is priceless. Alex let J. Lo work it for the cameras at the 2017 Met Gala all while standing on the sidelines attempting to achieve his own shot worthy of double taps.

Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend
Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend

So, if you're in the market for someone who will go the extra mile so that you've got picture perfect Instagram shots, then make sure they take after our pal, Alex. Perseverance, dedication and most of all, patience are essential Instagram boyfriend qualities. Happy 'gramming!

