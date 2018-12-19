Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend

View Galleries
Did Jennifer Lopez finally get 'El Anillo' from Alex Rodriguez?
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez look good while getting some much-needed R&R. The Dinero songstress took to her Instagram on Thursday, July 5, to...
Alex Rodriguez calls meeting Jennifer Lopez 'luckiest day' of life
He said, she said! Alex Rodriguez shared his story of how he first met girlfriend Jennifer Lopez during his first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres...
Jennifer Lopez's surprising baseball look as she and twins support Alex Rodriguez on Opening Day
Jennifer Lopez went out to the ball game! The All I Have singer and her ten-year-old twins Max and Emme joined her at the Dodgers stadium for Major...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez return to old stomping grounds in the Bronx to empower youth
A couple that gives back together, stays together. While a number of Hollywood’s brightest stars gathered at the 90th annual Academy Awards on...
This is why Alex Rodriguez had questions about Jennifer Lopez’s world series final look
Cute couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one to watch when it comes to their ever so stylish outfits. The lovebirds stepped out to the World...