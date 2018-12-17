2018 El año en imágenes

This year in pictures: Relive the most powerful moments of 2018
This year in pictures: Relive the most powerful moments of 2018
This year in pictures: Relive the most powerful moments of 2018
This year in pictures: Relive the most powerful moments of 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the fairy tale dream come true to the world this year. After announcing their engagement on November 27, it was quickly determined they would have a spring wedding. And so on May 19, everyone across all corners of the globe, tuned in as the two wed in a star-studded ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. And everyone came out to celebrate. We’re talking British royals and major American celebs sitting in one room together (think Princess Beatrice of York mingling with Oprah Winfrey). Fast-forward seven months, and the Duchess of Sussex is now very pregnant and due--you guessed it--in spring. Prince Harry and Meghan are the couple that keeps on giving, and we’re here for it every step of the way.

Ariana Grande
© Getty Images

Ariana Grande

25-year-old singer Ariana Grande had quite a year. There was healing, love, loss, but most of all, lots of fun. After a months-long absence from social media, she dropped her single No Tears Left to Cry one year after the Manchester attacks. It was a song of healing. “I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up,” she sings. One of the most impactful events in her life this year was losing ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. But she also experienced love. Her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson began as quickly as it ended. But Ariana always gets back up, and as she says, "Thank u, Next."

The Parkland shooting leads to the March For Our Lives
© Getty Images

The Parkland shooting leads to the March For Our Lives

On February 14, tragedy struck in Parkland, Florida. A gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing seventeen students and staff members. But there’s always light in darkness, and from this misfortune, grew a movement that would forever alter this nation’s democracy. Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg are the names of the future, and in their March For Our Lives rally in March, they proved that their voices will be heard

Monaco Royals engagements
© Getty Images

Monaco Royals engagements

There was a lot of love in the Monaco royals this year. Princess Stephanie of Monaco's son Louis Ducruet popped the question to girlfriend Marie Chevallier with a stunning beachside proposal at Vietnman's Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai.

In other Monaco royals news, Princess Caroline's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi also got engaged this year to film producer Dimitri Rassam. Both weddings are expected to take place next year.

Kailini Ochmann Dermez is born
© Getty Images

Kailini Ochmann Dermez is born

On February 25, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann welcomed their baby daughter Kailani Ochmann Derbez into the world. Wondering about the name? The two actors picked a name that had significant meaning to them. The 31-year-old actrees took to Instagram to reveal the meaning of Kailini. "Welcome Kailani," she captioned an Instagram story in front of a Hawaiian island. "This trip to Hawaii 9 months ago changed our lives and for that we chose you a Hawaiian name. We love you," she wrote.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva get married
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva get married

Back in April, Richard Gere and Spanish actress Alejandra Silva got hitched, and HOLA! USA got the exclusive! Sources confirmed the couple made their marriage official during a civil ceremony. They celebrate with their close friends and family in their New York home. The Pretty Woman actor and the 35-year-old actress had been together for four years prior to tying the knot. Alejandra had previously revealed some deatils of their relationship. “I was a little lost, without light and knowing him gave meaning to my life,” she told HOLA! USA. “It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path."

Luis Miguel gives us a glimpse into his life
© Getty Images

Luis Miguel gives us a glimpse into his life

To some, Luis Miguel is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist who always churns out the classic hits. To others, he’s the guy who briefly dated Mariah Carey (yes, Mariah Carey). But to the world, he’s “El Sol de México,” the Puerto Rican singer who shot to fame from an early age and who still continues to dazzle with his effortless vocals and sheer on stage presence. This year, the 48-year-old singer offered us a rare glimpse into his life with Luis Miguel: La Serie, a TV biopic starring David Boneta as the titular star. If you tuned in, you’ll have seen the triumphs, the tragedies and everything that made Luis into one of the most significant singers of this generation.

Maluma's rise to fame
© Getty Images

Maluma's rise to fame

Maluma stepped into the spotlight a few years ago as the smooth Colombian singer that could carry a tune while staring deep into your eyes soul. He gained the “pretty boy, dirty boy” title that skyrocketed him to fame with the world and especially with girls. But this year, something snapped. Maluma was now 24, and you could clearly see him maturing right before the world’s eyes. He released F.A.M.E, his third studio album, performed the 2018 FIFA World Cup song, and was tied down by model and DJ Natalia Barulich. "Natalia is a very special person for me. I love her very much. She came into my life at the right time,” he told HOLA! USA

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
© Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

On June 26, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made history by winning the Democratic primary in New York. Come January, when takes office, she will be the youngest woman to serve in Congress in the history of the United States. She's only 29, but her wisdom proceeds her years. And there will be change, especially if she's on board. 

Eva Longoria presents baby Santiago Enrique
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Eva Longoria presents baby Santiago Enrique

This summer, Eva Longoria gave birth to an adorable baby boy Santiago Enrique with husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Bastón, and she opened up her doors to HOLA! USA for the first look. In her exclusive spread she told us about how she manages her priorities with a newborn, how motherhood has impacted her social activism. “It’s magical,” the 43-year-old actress told HOLA! USA. “I feel like I’ve known him my whole life,” she shared. The spread was shot at her Los Angeles home “in between taking stops to breastfeed her little one.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber engagement
© Instagram

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber engagement

In the year of engagements, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s was the most surprising, but also the one that felt the most right. Sure both superstars are young and sure, they had been on and off and dating other stars (hey Selena Gomez, hey Shawn Mendes!), but this year, something switched. Just look at the pictures for proof. And on July 7th, Justin popped the question during a sizzling trip to the Bahamas and told the world just how much he loves Hailey. “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly,” the 24-year-old singer wrote. “My heart is completely and fully yours and I will always put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!.” Swoon.

Jaqueline Bracamontes reveals she's pregnant with twins
© Instagram

Jaqueline Bracamontes reveals she's pregnant with twins

Mexican actress Jacqueline Bracamontes revealed in August that she and her husband Martin Fuentes were expecting...again! The two already have three daughters, and in her announcement, she told the world that her fourth pregnancy was not only a girl, but two girls. With the added twin girls, Jacqueline joked that they now have a full basketball team lineup at home. "We now have a complete women's basketball team with the Bracamontes Fuentes girls!," she captioned the sweet photo of her family.

Thalia challenge
© Getty Images

Thalia challenge

In the age of memes and “challenges” (see Kiki challenge, please!), it was only right that the internet make a commotion out of Thalia’s Instagram. One sunny August day, the 47-year-old Mexican singer took to her social media to talk with her fans. It was a lovely video. She started by asking, "Are you there, my loves?” while wearing a sparkly pink fringed jumpsuit and headband. “Me oyen, me escuchan,” she asked. The next part is what makes this video classic challenge material. She goes on to sing “Me oyen, me escuchan” over and over again while adding a little beat. It’s cute, it’s hilarious, and her fans couldn’t wait to impersonate the singer. I could continue describing it, but better to watch it for the full experience.

The Death of Aretha Franklin
© Getty Images

The Death of Aretha Franklin

One of the most shocking moments of 2018 was the death of singer (and legend) Aretha Franklin. The Natural Woman singer passed away at the age of 76 on August 16 due to “advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.” With every corner of the world mourning her, the late songstress had two services commemorating her. The first was a six-hour star-studded funeral in Detroit, where celebs, singers and even former Presidents showed up to remember her powerful legacy. Across the pond, Buckingham Palace had its own tribute in which the Welsh Guards conducted a beautiful instrumental rendition of her 1967 hit Respect.

Serena Williams fights back at the U.S Open
© Getty Images

Serena Williams fights back at the U.S Open

Serena Williams, arguably the greatest player of our time, lost this year’s U.S open on September 8. But what was more shocking was the scandal that accompanied the loss. During the match, chair umpire Carlos Ramos gave the 37-year-old athlete a violation for illegal coaching to which Serena replied, "I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose. I’m just letting you know." Then came the court violation. And Serena exploded. "You will never, ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live. You are the liar. When are you going to give me my apology? You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry. And you stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too!" Although she was heated and angry, Serena made sure to put out positive vibes during the trophy ceremony, encouraging the fans to cheer for her opponent Naomi Osaka.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster
© Instagram

Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster

One year ago, we knew two things: Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian were expecting babies. This was Kim’s third pregnancy (and first via a surrogate), while Khloe’s was her first pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Now, we didn’t know about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, but we sure guessed it. The then 20-year-old (and youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan) disappeared from social media for months only to reappear with an epic home video documenting the last 9 months. And so the Kardashian-Jenner family was now up three—Chicago West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster—members making it a total of 9 grandchildren for momager Kris Jenner.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank fall wedding
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank fall wedding

Not only did we get a stellar spring wedding with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we also got a British royal wedding in the fall. Princess Eugenie of York wed British wine merchant Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12. Like Prince Harry and Meghan’s ceremony, it was a star-studded affair. Cara Delevingne, Ellie Goulding and Naomi Campbell were among the celebrities that attended the picture-perfect wedding.

Adriana Lima walks her final Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
© Getty Images

Adriana Lima walks her final Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

This year marked the end of an era in the Victoria’s Secret world. Brazilian bombshell Adriana Lima hung up her wings and officially walked her last Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Since 1999 Adriana has been part of the Victoria’s Secret team and has walked 19 shows (yes, 19!), and has rocked the most legendary runway looks. From the $5 million Fantasy Bra to the iconic white angel wings, the 37-year old stunner always looked flawless. For her final walk, she wore a white lingerie ensemble with a metal see-through leotard and blooming white feathers behind her. After the show, she took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message: “Dear Victoria, thank you for showing me to the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the love to the best fans of the world! Love, Adriana."

The California wildfires
© Instagram

The California wildfires

In November, one of the greatest wildfires struck California, destroying 1,643 structures and evacuating more than 295,000 people in Malibu, Calabasas, and Agoura. Of those structures and people, many celebrities were affected. Stars like Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and the Kardashians took to social media to show the remnants of their homes that the “Woolsey fires” overtook.

Meghan Markle baby bump
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle baby bump

Sure we knew Meghan Markle was pregant, but during her surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December, the Duchess wore a stunning one-shoulder and black Givenchy dress. Her accessory of choice? Her well-rounded baby bump, which she didn't let go for the night. It was the baby bump photo seen 'round the world.

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries