The week's best Instagram photos: Celebrity and royal kids steal the show!

Cardi B gets behind the wheel – and crashes – during hilarious Carpool Karaoke clip
Cardi B gets behind the wheel – and crashes – during hilarious Carpool Karaoke clip
Jennifer Lopez and mini Jenny

Say Cheese! This week it’s all about the adorable kids who stepped in front of the camera. These famous little ones smiled bright (and adorably pouted) for some of the best photos. Whether it was a candid of a little lady stealing J.Lo’s style, or Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, these pictures will send you into #cutenessoverload. Scroll for the best Instagram photos of the week.

 

Mini Jenny

Talk about a second act! Jennifer Lopez had déjà vu during her appearance on Despierta America when she met a little girl who replicated her look from the premiere. This Lil princess stole my heart this morning on Despierta America #SecondAct #PrincessesWearPink." 

Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Kylie Jenner and Stormi

Mommy-daughter day

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi had the sweetest twinning moment. The makeup maven and her little girl sported matching grey sweat suits and colorful beanies. Kylie couldn’t help but smoother her and Travis Scott’s little girl with kisses. “She loves my kisses I promise.”

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Prince William, Kate Middleton Christmas card

The Cambridges do Christmas

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis smiled big for their new Christmas card. The shot, features the British royals dressed down as they pose at Anmer Hall.

Photo: Matt Porteous via Kensington Royal

Alex Rodriguez and daughters

Daddy’s Girls

Alex Rodriguez spent some quality time with his two daughters Natasha and Ella. “Much deserved brunch after these girls whipped my butt at @trufusion bootcamp. #perfectsunday.”

Photo: Instagram/@arod

Joe Jonas piano lesson

School of Rock

Joe Jonas got a quick piano lesson from his nieces Alena and Valentina. “The girls teaching uncle Joe some tunes,” he captioned the picture with him and big bro Kevin’s daughters.

Photo: Instagram/@joejonas

Nick Jonas

Uncle Nicky

The fun didn’t stop there. Newlywed Nick got a quick lesoson from the girls. “My beautiful nieces teaching me everything I know on the keys.”

Photo: Instagram/@nickjonas

Kourtney Kardashian and Reign

Little Grinch

Kourtney Kardashian got her kids into the holiday spirit as she took them to meet the Grinch. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s youngest son Reign wasn’t impressed. “He asked the Grinch “Why did you steal Christmas?”

Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Swedish Royal celebrate St. Lucia’s Day

Christmas Cheer

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar adorably celebrated St. Lucia’s Day. “A little lucia saw on Haga this morning,” the caption of the festive little royals read.

Photo: Instagram/@kungahuset

