View 9 pics | Back to story

Every gorgeous look from J. Lo's Second Act promo tour

You have to see every gorgeous look from J. Lo's Second Act promo tour

...
Every gorgeous look from J. Lo's Second Act promo tour
You're reading

Every gorgeous look from J. Lo's Second Act promo tour

1/9
Milo Ventimiglia on his steamy scenes with Jennifer Lopez: 'They were good days to show up to work'
Next

Milo Ventimiglia on his steamy scenes with Jennifer Lopez: 'They were good days to show up to work'
jlo-lbd
© Getty Images

jlo-lbd

Jennifer Lopez can’t stop, won’t stop blessing the world with her ultra-glam appearances. The 49-year-old singer-actress has been running around New York City while promoting her upcoming film, Second Act, and every one of her looks has been a complete show-stopper. Based on her monotone sartorial choices we can see she’s been going for a chic monochromatic theme, and we’re here for it! From an all-white jumpsuit to a full-on camel look, scroll through to see every one of her gorgeous looks!

 

LBD

Jennifer exuded holiday-glam in the perfect little black dress from the Valentino Resort 2019 collection. Her mini dress combines holiday fête with school-girl glam as it brings a subtle hint of sparkle with black beading and features a white peter pan collar. The cinched waistline shows off the entertainer’s tiny waist and keeps things fresh with a scalloped hem. We loved how she paired it with suede over-the-knee boots.

Jennifer Lopez at The Tonight Show
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez at The Tonight Show

Ballerina Vibes

The mom-of-two opted for a little white dress – a gorgeous, ballerina-like number by Saiid Kobeisy when she appeared at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The sexy get up featured a plunging neckline and flowy tulle skirt which she teamed with a thin black belt and silver sky-high heels.

Jennifer Lopez Second Act Tour
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Second Act Tour

Business-Chic

J. Lo stepped out of her mini dress and into a chic all-grey ensemble. She donned a blazer style blouse, cropped trousers, and matching overcoat. The Hollywood star paired the modern office-apropos look with classic black pumps, leather gloves, oversized sunglasses and a statement embroidered clutch.

Jennifer Lopez Second Act Tour
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Second Act Tour

Head-to-Toe Blue

The Limitless singer brought forth springy vibes in an ultra chic all-blue sparkly ensemble as she arrived on the set of Good Morning America. She topped her look with a matching coat distinguished by furry details and equally mod handbag.

jlo-plaid-look
© Getty Images

jlo-plaid-look

Retro Chic

Jennifer stepped out in superstar style wearing a season-appropriate plaid number and black overcoat. She added a retro touch to the ensemble with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and classic black pumps. Her little black bag added to her vintage-y look as well.

Jennifer Lopez Second Act Tour
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Second Act Tour

Neutral Outlook 

Jenny from the Block went for a neutral look while rocking a head-to-toe camel outfit – including a split hem pencil skirt, with a matching cropped coat that featured printed puffy sleeves and accessorized with tall ruched boots and a tan leather hat. 

Jennifer Lopez Second Act Tour
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Second Act Tour

Red Velvet

The Amor, Amor, Amor singer flaunted her striking style in an achromatic getup layered under a deep red fur coat. She wore the hot look to SiriusXM Studios where she had a quick chat with Andy Cohen and her co-stars, Leah Remini and Vanessa Hudgens.

jlo-pink-dress
© Getty Images

jlo-pink-dress

Pink Princess

Jennifer was the epitome of a Hollywood movie star as she appeared to the premiere of Second Act in an over-the-top pink tulle couture gown by Giambattista Valli. Her massive dress featured a high-low hem, and a really (really) long train. We wouldn’t expect anything less diva from J. Lo!

Jennifer Lopez Second Act Tour
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Second Act Tour

Low-Key Glam 

The starlet switched to something slightly more low-key for the premiere after party. She arrived in a sleek white belted dress by Elie Saab. J. Lo stunned in the hot number as the gown featured a thigh-high slit and plunging v-neckline. She battled NYC’s cool temperatures with a multi-toned fur coat.

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries