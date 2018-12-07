View 11 pics | Back to story

Say Cheese: The best celebrity and royal instagram photos of the week

...
Say Cheese: The best celebrity and royal instagram photos of the week
You're reading

Say Cheese: The best celebrity and royal instagram photos of the week

1/11
Eva Longoria on her son Santi's first Christmas and getting back in shape
Next

Eva Longoria on her son Santi's first Christmas and getting back in shape
Leo Messi and his boys

Leo Messi and his boys

Say cheese! These celebs and royals stepped behind, and in front, of the camera to deliver some of the week’s best Instagram photos. From Leo Messi's adorable moment with is sons. Meghan Markle's surpise outing, to J-Rod's date day. Here are the celebrity and royal Instagram moments that made us smile.

 

Daddy Duty

Soccer superstar Leo Messi cuddled up with his boys for an adorable photo. The FC Barcelona player and his two oldest sons were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Leo, Thiago and Mateo flashed their handsome smiles for the camera. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@leomessi

Chrissy Teigen and Miles

Chrissy Teigen and Miles

Chrissy and John’s Little Champ

Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable snap of her and John’s baby boy Miles. The photo of the six-month-old and his mama, came with a message to the followers. “my baby bug got his head shaping helmet today! Please don’t feel bad for him if you see photos. He is a happy bug and we’re just fixing his flat!”

 

Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Cardi b shows off baby Kulture

Cardi b shows off baby Kulture

Instagram Debut

After months of keeping her face off of social media platforms – Cardi B finally introduced the world to her and Offset’s daughter Kulture.

The adorable four-month-old wore a stylish all-pink outfit, customized with her name. The Bodak Yellow rapper and proud mommy captioned the photo, “my heart.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Meghan Markle at King's College

Meghan Markle at King's College

Duchess Day Out

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Association of Commonwealth Universities. The mommy-to-be took notes as she joined university leaders, academics and international scholarship students at King’s College London.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal 

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Flashback

Elsa Pataky captured this moment of Chris Hemsworth and their boys Tristan and Sasha, sleeping. The Spanish actress posted the photo in honor of her husband who is away filming a movie. “My boys! Missing papa.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential

ricky-martin

ricky-martin

Turn Up the Heat!

Ricky Martin proved why he is easy on the eyes. The American Horror Story actor showed some skin (and tattoos) in the caliente pic! “Trucks and shackles,” he captioned the revealing picture.

 

Photo: Instagram/@ricky_martin

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Double Duty

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have the parenting thing down packed. So much so, the pair know how to multitask while “coparenting.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed on the bed, while Scott sat with their daughter Penelope.

The pair are also parents to Mason and Reign. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell spend time with Rani Rose

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell spend time with Rani Rose

Sweetness Overload

Kate Hudson’s little girl Rani Rose was showered with love by her grandparents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The new mommy captioned the precious moment, “Grandma and Grandpa duty…or should I say Mr and Mrs Claus. #IKnewIt.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@katehudson

Princess Leonore

Princess Leonore

A Star is Born

Princess Madeleine of Sweden had a proud mommy moment! The Swedish royal shared a picture of her and Chris O'Neill's  little girl taking the stage during a school production of a holiday classic. “Our very own Nutcraker ballerina!”

 

Photo: Instagram/@princess_madeleine_of_sweden

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez date

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez date

Day Date

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez bundled up for some alone time. The MLB commentator and the Second Act actress posed for a photo (and proved their were goals) after brunch. “Brunch was good but my date made it even better #malibuwithmyboo.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@arod

Camila Mendes Breakfast

Camila Mendes Breakfast

Breakfast of champions

Camila Mendes was all of us in the morning as she checked her emails. The Riverdale star posted the hilarious shot from breakfast. “reading this morning’s emails,” the 24-year-wrote next to the funny photo. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@camilamendes

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries