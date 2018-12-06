View 28 pics | Back to story

Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from December 2018

Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from December 2018
Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from December 2018

Say Cheese: The best celebrity and royal instagram photos of the week
Say Cheese: The best celebrity and royal instagram photos of the week
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

 

Friends forever! Courteney Cox supported Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of Netflix's Dumplin' at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood. Earlier this week, Jennifer visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the host talked about throwing her the most epic 50th birthday that included an hour episode. The actress then replied: "I love that idea! Is it greedy of me to say that then we go to your house and have an after-party?"

 

The Aveeno spokesperson might be celebrating her milestone birthday in February, but she did also add: "I feel fantastic!" A large part is due to her boxing workouts with Leyon Azubuike. "Seriously, Leyon is my gentle giant,'' she said. "And he calls me 'champ,' and it's not weird."

 

Amal Clooney, Nick Clooney
Amal Clooney, Nick Clooney

After a lavish night out with husband George in NYC, Amal Clooney spent some quality time with father-in-law Nick Clooney at the Massachusetts Conference for Women in Boston. During their onstage chat in front of 12,000 attendees, Amal shared her own experiences with sexual harassment. "In the sense of unwanted advances that were inappropriate and awkward to deal with, yes," she replied to Nick's question. "And I think at the time, I would not have felt comfortable speaking out about it because other [women in similar situations] weren’t, and so I think that’s changed now."

 

The mother-of-two went on to say that she feels times are changing for her 18-month-old daughter Ella. "I think the workplace is safer for my daughter and is more fair than it was," she said. "I don’t think women of her generation are going to expect that that’s just something that we have to put up with, and I think now it’s the men, or the harassers, who have something to fear and not the victim and that’s a very good change, so thank you to the women of the Me Too movement."

 

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women of the Year
Ariana Grande, Billboard Women of the Year

Ariana Grande received her Billboard Women in Music award from legend Patti LaBelle at the annual event. During her speech, the Thank you, Next singer shared how moved she was to receive the honor. “This is really special. I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and one of like the worst years in my life," she said as she held back tears. "I’m just saying that because I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now I guess; Woman of the Year, an artist that could be at her peak, reaching her you know, whatever, and think, you know, ‘She’s really got her s–t together; she’s really on it; she has got it all." 

 

The No Tears Left to Cry songstress then candidly said: “I do, but as far as my personal life goes I really have no idea what the f–k I am doing. So yeah, it’s been a very conflicting one. I just want to say if you’re someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you’re not alone in that.”

 

 

Cardi B, Miami
Cardi B, Miami

Hours after Cardi B announced her split from Offset, the new mom hit club E11EVEN in Miami. The Bodak Yellow singer partied with Bad Bunny and Teyana Taylor as well as got on the mic to request songs from the deejay.

 

Amber Heard, Andia MacDowell, Aja Naomi King
Amber Heard, Andia MacDowell, Aja Naomi King

Andie MacDowell, Aja Naomi King and Amber Heard were three worthy women at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Gala in NYC. Amber, who has had a busy week promoting Aquaman, spoke with HOLA! USA about women she admires. One of those women, Cyber Civil Rights Initiative founder Dr. Holly Jacobs received an award at the event at The Pierre. "I love that she made something good from something bad," Amber said in Spanish. "And when life gives you a bad experience, you have two options. You can get deeper into depression or you can go high and do something positive with that pain."

 

How to Get Away with Murder actress Aja Naomi King also shared, "Every woman, every human being is of worth. You just have to believe that in yourself."

 

 

 

Laura Harrier, Ally Hilfiger

Laura Harrier, Ally Hilfiger

Laura Harrier and Ally Hilfiger were quite the confidantes at The Surf Lodge popup at The Confidante Miami Beach during Art Basel.

 

Photo: BFA

Lauren Jauregui, Billboard
Lauren Jauregui, Billboard

Lauren Jauregui and Hayley Kiyoko shared some laughs and inspiring moments at the Billboard Women in Music party in NYC.

 

Winnie Harlow, Nicole Scherzinger

Winnie Harlow, Nicole Scherzinger

Winnie Harlow was extra excited to see Nicole Scherzinger at L'Eden by Perrier-Jouet's celebration for the CR WOMEN 2019 calendar party at Faena Beach in Miami. 

 

Rosario Dawson, Michelle Williams
Rosario Dawson, Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams and Rosario Dawson sparkled at Forevermark Diamonds’ Females in Focus photo exhibition in NYC.

 

Serena Williams, Art Basel

Serena Williams, Art Basel

Serena Williams caught up with Casa Tua owners Miky Grendene and Leticia Herrera at their members only Karaoke Party with cocktail experiences by Beefeater Pink during Art Basel Miami.

 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Bono and Paris Hilton also hung at the late night party.

 

Photo: Sean Zanni Photography for Beefeater Pink

Adriana Lima, Art Basel
Adriana Lima, Art Basel

Fresh off her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, Adriana Lima is enjoying time in her hometown of Miami. The Puma spokesperson stopped by the BACARDÍ x The Dean Collection present No Commission: Miami 2018 during Art Basel.

 

 

Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Jason Momoa
Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Jason Momoa

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa seemed enthralled with what Aquaman co-star Patrick Wilson was saying during their SiriusXM Town Hall special in NYC.

 

Cassie, Miles Richie, Evan Ross, Charlie XCX
Cassie, Miles Richie, Evan Ross, Charlie XCX

Charlie XCX, Evan Ross, Cassie and Miles Richie were among the guests who toasted the honorees at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party with Moët & Chandon at a private estate in Beverly Hills.

 

Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley had a fashionable night out with her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook at the Fashion Footwear News FN Achievement Awards in NYC where they received the Style Influencer Award.

 

Photo: Rex Features 

Eva Longoria, Teen Vogue
Eva Longoria, Teen Vogue

Eva Longoria joined Noor Tagouri, Jamie Margolin on stage at the Teen Vogue at 72andSunny in L.A. The new mom shared who she has admired over the years. "I’ve had so many amazing mentors in my life and all of them have given me different kinds of advice at different times in my life," she said. "And that’s kind of what you need. At different points in your life, you may need a different kind of guidance."

 

Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively attend Versace in NYC

Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively attend Versace in NYC

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid (before actually taking the runway) made the street their catwalk ahead of the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 show at the American Stock Exchange in NYC.

 

Photo: GC Images

Gigi Hadid, Marc Jacobs store opening
Gigi Hadid, Marc Jacobs store opening

Gigi Hadid was the star in stripes at The Marc Jacobs Redux Grunge Collection and the opening of Marc Jacobs Madison in NYC.

 

Halle Berry, Pirelli
Halle Berry, Pirelli

Ciao bella! Halle Berry turned heads while heading into the Pirelli 2019 Calendar gala in Milan.

 

Jason Momoa wax figure

Jason Momoa wax figure

No, Jason Momoa wasn't looking in the mirror. Instead, the Aquaman star checked out his Madame Tussauds wax figure while in NYC.

 

Josie Canseco, VS Fashion Show party
Josie Canseco, VS Fashion Show party

Josie Canseco couldn't resist giving best friend and fellow Victoria's Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum a squeeze ahead of the VS Fashion Show preview party in NYC.

 

Julia Roberts, Ben is Back premiere
Julia Roberts, Ben is Back premiere

Julia Roberts had the cutest dates at the Ben is Back premiere in NYC — her co-stars Mia Fowler and Jakari Fraser.

 

Kaia Gerber, Alexander Wang

Kaia Gerber, Alexander Wang

Kaia Gerber, who sipped FIJI Water while in hair and makeup, was the epitome of cool backstage at Alexander Wang's Collection 2 Runway Show in Brooklyn. The designer put together an epic show in an old bank vault inside One Hanson Place.

 

Photo: Griffin Lipson & Matteo Prandoni / BFA.com

Kim Kardashian, KKW Beauty pop up
Kim Kardashian, KKW Beauty pop up

Kim Kardashian was all business at the kick off of the latest KKW Beauty pop-up at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California.

 

Luke Evans

Luke Evans

Luke Evans took some time from his busy schedule to soak up the sun with friends in Mexico. The Beauty and the Beast actor stayed hydrated with Stella Artois.

 

Photo: Instagram/@thereallukeevans

Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan
Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan

Margot Robbie, in Chanel, and Saoirse Ronan, in Gucci, coordinated for the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in NYC. 

 

 

Nicky Hilton, The Tot holiday party

Nicky Hilton, The Tot holiday party

Was she naughty or nice? Nicky Hilton and The Tot founder, Nasiba Adilova, sat on Santa's lap during the company's store opening party in partnership with Bumble in NYC.

 

Photo: BFA

Paris Hilton, American Meme premiere
Paris Hilton, American Meme premiere

Paris Hilton, in Rachel Zoe Collection, couldn't resist trying out the copper swings at the American Meme special screening party at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx in Los Angeles.

 

Stuart Vevers, Chaka Khan
Stuart Vevers, Chaka Khan

Before taking the stage to perform at the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala, Chaka Khan posed with the man of the hour, Coach's Stuart Vevers, who was honored during the evening in NYC.

 

