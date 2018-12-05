View 12 pics | Back to story

Penelope Cruz leads the style stars at Chanel's Metiers d'Art show at the Met

To say that Penelope Cruz looked stunning at the Chanel Metiers d'Art Pre-Fall 2019 show is an understatement. On Tuesday the 44-year-old Hollywood star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City donning a floor-length black gown that featured a sheer top with an embellished bodice and feathered skirt. Penelope, who was announced as the brand’s ambassador in July, led the way for the glammed up celebs who attended the high couturier’s fashion show. Scroll through to see all the stars who got dressed in their Chanel best. 

 

Gorgeous as ever the Oscar winner looked like a masterpiece in a gown from last year’s Metiers d’Art show. Penelope told Entertainment Tonight that she was excited "to see [the] beautiful art that he always creates. I'm a very big fan of everything that he has done his entire career."

Margot looked beautiful as always in a semi-sheer dark number that hit right at the knee. Her dress featured a high neck with a bow and tulle details. The Australian beauty made her dress the focal point as she kept the rest of her look minimal with her hair down with natural makeup.

The gorgeous actress, who by the way looks amazing in a pixie cut, looked chic and elegant in a long sleeveless gown with tie-neck detail. Ilse kept her makeup and jewelry fuss-free, but accessorized with a tiny metallic clutch.

Diane has been rocking quite the looks this week. The new mom made her appearance in a semi-sheer dark gown with just the right amount of bedazzling. Her dress was distinguished by long sheer bell sleeves and a high-neck detail. The 42-year-old actress made her first post-baby red carpet appearance earlier this week at the Versace show.

The Mexican actress stood out (and kept cozy) at the show as she wore an olive-toned floor-length coat dress. The standout piece featured gold buttons, a high neck and oversized sleeves. The Casa de las Flores star took her look to another levl with a bright red lip and tousled waves.

Julianne donned a little white dress that featured bold stitching. She complemented her with all-black accessories – including tights, knee-high boots and a mini bag with long chain strap. The actress, who wore her hair down and kept he makeup semi-smoky, looked as cool as ever.

The brunette beauty brought forth a modern Alice in Wonderland vibes in a grayish-blue frock with puffed-up sleeves and feathered trimming. The actress accentuated her unique look with dark, oxblood lips and minimal eye makeup.

The 19-year-old beauty rocked a dark, form-fitting velvet dress like no other. The soft-to-the-touch mini featured a bedazzled trim detail, which she balanced with classic black pumps and sheer tights. As for beauty, she channeled a modern ‘60s look with a center part and soft makeup.

Lui looked striking in a blue-denim-and-lace ensemble, cinched at the waist by a Chanel logo belt. The high-fashion model looked as cool as ever with a lacey jacket layered over a black bodysuit and straight-leg jeans. She accessorized with a matching clutch and pointed black heels.

Mackenzie is all grown up! The young Twilight Saga actress stunned in a sheer LBD which she casually accessorized with a bold CHANEL belt. The brunette beauty finished off her look with a pair of black t-strap heels and creme-colored handbag.

The French Hollywood star looked gorgeous in a creme-colored ensemble with contrast trimming and button accents. She gave her look a form-fitting twist by cinching it at the waist with a black belt. The La Vie en Rose actress wore her hair back in a chic chignon which she paired with a bold red lip.

Sadie was the epitome of cool-girl chic in one of the coolest looks of the night! The Stranger Things actress wore a blue sparkly two-piece, which consisted of long, high-waisted shorts and matching crop. She toned down her look with black ankle boots but added to the drama by matching her makeup to the eye-catching ensemble.

