Love, laughter and tears: The most inspirational moments from celebrities and royals in 2018

Love, laughter and tears: The most inspirational moments from celebrities and royals in 2018
Love, laughter and tears: The most inspirational moments from celebrities and royals in 2018

Jenna Bush Hager shares tender photos of daughters with her 'Gampy,' pens moving love letter to him
Jenna Bush Hager shares tender photos of daughters with her 'Gampy,' pens moving love letter to him
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal wedding
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal wedding

Another year filled with hope, love, loss and promise is gone! This year, celebrities and royals had some of the most inspiring stories. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal love story was witnessed by millions. Shakira brought her tour and philanthropy home. And much more. Scroll through to see some of the most inspiring moments of 2018.

 

The royal wedding

Millions of people watched as Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle said, “I do.” The ceremony, held on May 19, marked a new era for the royal family. The highly-anticipated event was filled with love and sweet moments, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex solidified their love and a change within the British monarchy

 

Shakira in Colombia
© Getty Images

Shakira in Colombia

Shakira’s Homecoming

Shakira had an uphill battle with her health on the road to her El Dorado World tour. The Hips Don’t Lie singer spent the better half of the year recovering, before kicking off the tour officially in August. When the show wrapped in November, the mother-of-two celebrated by returning home to her native Colombia and opening schools in Cartagena and Barranquila.

 

Princess Charlotte and Prince George
© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Charlotte’s big promotion

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child – a son – in April. In keeping with tradition, William took his two children, George, five, and Charlotte, three, to the hospital to meet their baby brother Prince Louis. Upon making her entrance into the hospital, Charlotte showed off her perfected royal wave. Making for one of the sweetest royal moments of the year.

 

Queen Maxima returns to work after sister's death
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima returns to work after sister's death

Queen Maxima’s gracious return

The Argentinian-born royal returned to work two weeks after the death of her sister Inés Zorreguieta. The Queen of The Netherlands gave a short speech thanking everyone for their “countless letters, messages and expressions of support.” She added: “My dear, talented younger sister Inés was ill. She couldn’t find joy... Our only consolation is that she has now finally been able to find peace.

 

 

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva
© Getty Images

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's special blessing

Richard and Alejandra made their love official in May of this year. Shortly after their nuptials, the duo announced that they are expecting their first child together. The proud Buddhist received a special blessing from the Dalai Lama during a trip to the Netherlands. Richard is father to 18-year-old Homer. And Alejandra is mother to five-year-old Albert. 

 

 

Princess Eugenie dress and scar
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie dress and scar

A royal statement

Princess Eugenie married her husband Jack Brooksbank in October. The Princess used her wedding to make a statement for a cause important to her heart. Eugenie's dress by Peter Pilotto, proudly showed off the scar from her childhood scoliosis surgery. “

The bride said the moment was “to stand up for young people who also go through this. I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars.”

 

Cara Delevingne tux at Eugenie's wedding
© Getty Images

Cara Delevingne tux at Eugenie's wedding

Cara Delevingne breaks royal wedding protocol

Cara made a statement as she showed off to friend Princess Eugenie’s wedding wearing a tux. The 26-year-old model shared that she got the royals’ seal of approval, ahead of the big day.

Cara shared that her statement inspired other guests. “I found it interestings how many people came up to me and said, ‘You’re so brave to wear that!’ I was like “Really? I feel way more comfortable like this.”

 

Princess Leonor

Princess Leonor

On the road to being Queen

Spain’s Princess Leonor made her father King Felipe VI proud – as she marked a major milestone. The Princess of Asturias did a reading of the first article of Spain’s Constitution, on the 40th anniversary of the historic document. The occasion also marked Leonor’s, who had to stand sweetly on a stool to reach the podium's, 13th birthday.

 

Michael Buble star on walk of fame
© Getty Images

Michael Buble star on walk of fame

Things are looking up for Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato ended their trying year with a special moment. The Just Haven’t Met You Yet singer was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2018 saw the singer and actress supporting their son through his continued cancer battle and welcoming their daughter Vida. The singer said that his three children, “have given me a purpose in life and made days like this even sweeter.”

 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Wedding of the year

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had one of the most talked about weddings of the year. The Close singer and the Quantico actress tied the knot during a multi-day ceremony in Priyanka’s home country of India.

The pair shocked fans when they announced their engagement in August and tied the knot four months later in front of a host of family and friends. The wedding spoke volumes as it was a reflection of both of their cultures.

 

Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

© ¡HOLA!

