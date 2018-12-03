View 5 pics | Back to story

Kat von D's first baby photo is as unique as her wedding

...
Kat von D's first baby photo is as unique as her wedding
You're reading

Kat von D's first baby photo is as unique as her wedding

1/5
The biggest piece of advice Michelle Obama has for Meghan Markle
Next

The biggest piece of advice Michelle Obama has for Meghan Markle
Leafar Seyer and baby

Leafar Seyer and baby

He’s here! Kat Von D and husband, Leafar Seyer have welcomed into the world their baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes. The celebrity tattoo artist took to Instagram to share a photo of Leafer, whose real name is Rafael Reyes, holding their newborn and of course, their first photo is just as unique as their wedding. In her caption, Kat mentioned she and her husband want to take the next 40 days to focus on their baby and the transition into parenthood. “So please excuse us if we’re not on here as much for a little while,” she wrote. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their little bundle of joy.

 

First Photo! 

The 36-year-old makeup mogul posted a photo of Leafar holding their newborn, Leafar Von D Reyes, and the photo is just as Kat Von D as you’d imagine. Leafar and mini Leafar are both wearing an all-black ensemble, and the black carriage in the background adds to Kat and her husband's distinct gothic aesthetic.

 

Photo: Photo: Instagram/@thekatvond

Leafar Seyer and baby

Leafar Seyer and baby

Proud Papa

The new dad also took to the ‘gram to share a few sweet photos of him holding his newborn. He captioned, “What’s above love? My wife and son are. It might not look like it on the outside but on the inside I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. This year has given me so much to be happy and grateful for.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@prayers

Leafar Seyer and baby

Leafar Seyer and baby

So Much Love

The 43-year-old musician continued, “I love you so much, Kitty. I’ve never seen anyone fight for anything the way you fought to bring our son into this world. Magick is real and so is my love for you @thekatvond.” The @prayers finished his post with black heart emojis, which he’d also included at the beginning.

 

Photo: Instagram/@prayers

Kat Von D

Kat Von D

About to Pop

The happy couple shared their baby news a month earlier letting the world know a baby boy was on his way. At 38 weeks the Kat Von D Beauty founder told her followers “This has been the easiest most comfortable pregnancy I could have ever imagined! So excited to meet our baby Leafar soon!!!”

 

Photo: Instagram/@thekatvond

Kat Von D wedding

Kat Von D wedding

The 'I Do'

The couple wedded in February 2018, later inviting their friends and family for an epic wedding ceremony in the summer at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The beauty entrepreneur donned a striking red dress and veil that perfectly went in tune with the unconventional theme of the romantic affair. This clip pretty much sums up the eccentric celebration. 

 

Photo: Photo: Instagram/@thekatvond

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries