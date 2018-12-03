View 12 pics | Back to story

date 2018-12-03

From J. Lo to J Balvin: The Biggest Latinx Stars of 2018

From J. Lo to J Balvin: The Biggest Latinx Stars of 2018
From J. Lo to J Balvin: The Biggest Latinx Stars of 2018

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello

There's been a shift in the world (and in Hollywood). Now more than ever, we are seeing an influx of Latin stars taking over. From Broadway and Hollywood to the music charts and the fashion industry, every realm is dominated by this generation of Latinx. And sure, you still have your healthy dose of Brits (hey Dua Lipa, hey Rita Ora!), but it's the Camila Cabellos and the Cardi Bs that have left a major mark in every industry this year. Read for proof...

Anitta

A is for Anitta and for anyone who already know this boss babe. If you don't, allow me to introduce you. Anitta has been around for a few years, but 2018 was her year. With killer music collabs (Iggy Azalea, Major Lazer and fellow Latin powerhouse J Balvin), she's already making a name for herself. Want more? Check out her docu-seies Vai Anitta on Netflix for a full education on the Brazilian bombshell. 

J Balvin

J Balvin

J Blavin is the definition of being well-rounded. He's a singer, a performer, a designer and all-around cool guy that's perfected the art of crossing genres. His hit singles with A-listers (Safari featuring Pharell and Cardi B's I Like It) have crossed over markets in a way we haven't seen before. And let's not forget when Beyoncé blessed us at Coachella Beychella and she brought him on stage for a surprise performance of Mi Gente

Cardi B

Chart-topping albums? Check. Grammy-nominated artist? Double check. First female artist to sweep with a solo record? Duh. Cardi B has had a year. From her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy to her epic pregnancy reveal on SNL, she's had back-to-back moments this year that have stunned her legions of followers.

Camila Mendes

Besides sporting picture-perfect brows, Riverdale's Camila Mendes is one of this year's biggest Latin stars. The Brazilian beauty's rendition of Veronica Lodge on the CW series continues to impress on the show's second season, and can we talk about how relatable she is? She uses pancakes (yes, pancakes!) to blend her makeup and a $10 hair product to fight off the frizz. Camila is basically us. 

CNCO

Say hola to your next obsession. CNCO is the One Direction equivalent in the Latin world, but better (hear me out!). Like 1D, they formed on a TV show produced by Simon Cowell, and like 1D they thrived during awards season (winning the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Latin Artist). But this swoon-worthy boy band sings in — you guessed it — Spanish!

Jennifer Lopez

As always, Jennifer Lopez rocked this year. The 49-year old stunner wrapped up her Vegas residency show after three years. She produced and starred in an upcoming romcom Second Act alongside Vanessa Hudgens. And she's currently #couplegoals with Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer always kills it, but even more so in 2018. 

Lele Pons

After conquering the Vine world, Lele Pons grew up and decided to take over the actual world next. Sure, she has a less than glamorous school picture, but she also has over 30 million followers, a sense of humor and she's gearing up to make a splash in the music scene. Her first live TV debut of her hit single Celoso at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards was just the beginning.

Camila Cabello

She started out as just a member of Fifth Harmony, but after her split from the girl group, Camila Cabello made sure everyone knew her name. With Latin roots and a classic voice, soon enough (both English and Spanish) fans would be singing along to her hit single Havana. The pop star took home the award for Best New Artist at the 2018 American Music Awards. This year, she also toured with bff Taylor Swift during her Reputation World Tour, but expect to see more (perhaps a solo tour, we hope) from Camila next year.  

Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber, who? Selena Gomez had a rough year with her kidney transplant, public breakups and rehab treatment, but she overcame each instance with strength and class. One of her standout moments? Her Spanish collab with Ozuna, Cardi B and DJ Snake. She also designed her first ever lifestyle collection in collaboration with Stuart Vevers, Coach's creative director.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

First, Hamilton. Then, Moana. Now, Mary Poppins Returns. Lin-Manuel Miranda does it all, and he does it flawlessly. The Puerto Rican singer, writer, actor and soon-to-be director recently received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is prepping to reprise his role of Alexander Hamilton when he brings the Tony-winning musical to Puerto Rico in January. 

Sofia Carson

HOLA! USA's very own cover girl  Sofia Carson has already made a mark in the silver screen with her role as Evie in the Descendants series. This year, she and R3hab dropped a new song called Rumors. As far as her future projects go? Expect to see Sofia next year in the highly-anticipated Pretty Little Liars spin-off on Freeform. 

