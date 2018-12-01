View 5 pics | Back to story

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wedding love
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wedding love

It's official! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra rang in December with wedding bells, as they tied the knot at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India led by the groom's dad, Pastor Kevin Jonas Sr. And what did the happy couple do first to celebrate? They released a collection of incredible photos of course! The 26-year-old singer and 36-year-old actress cemented their newlywed status by offering fans a peak at one of their fabulous pre-ceremony festivities. Hours after becoming husband and wife with a Western, Christian service, the lovebirds shared stunning highlights from one of their weekend events.

 

Scroll through to see them all!

 

Mehendi Mashup!

The released photos are from Nick and Piryanka's pre-wedding Mehendi gathering, a Hindu custom. Both donning traditional attire, the former Quantico star rocked a bright Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture dress while her man wore a cream-colored Indian suit by the same designer.

 

“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” both wrote on their respective Instagrams, touching on them mashing up their traditions. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi.”

Priyanka Chopra wedding ladies
Priyanka Chopra wedding ladies

Let's hear it for the ladies!

Traditionally speaking, the Mehendi ceremony is a Hindu wedding ritual that happens one or two days before the wedding. It usually unites all of the women in the bride and groom’s families, along with close friends. While customarily an all-female guest list, Priyanka and Nick bent the rules.

Nick Jonas wedding India
Nick Jonas wedding India

All the groom's men!

Since Nick and Priyanka melded their beliefs and took tradition into their own hands, the ceremony wasn't totally by the book. “Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed,” they both wrote.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wedding
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wedding

Write it in ink!

The couple stuck to the main purpose of the ceremony, keeping henna at the forefront. Everyone gathered while the bride received elaborate henna designs on her hands and feet (pictured here). Although Priyanka was the focus, Nick and guests were treated to some designs of their own as well. 

 

The ancient inking isn't just for style, it is meant to bring luck and happiness to the marriage, with many of the designs symbolizing various blessings. In general, the bride also gets her groom's name hidden in one of the designs.

priyanka-wedding-dance
priyanka-wedding-dance

Dancing queen!

Since the process of applying Mehendi to each person takes time, guests are occupied with various forms of entertainment while they wait. Traditional Indian music and dances are sprinkled throughout the special event. Blushing bride Priyanka looked to be floating on cloud nine as she twirled in her cheerfully flowing dress.

