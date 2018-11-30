View 10 pics | Back to story

Georgina Rodriguez and children

This week is for the kids! After the Thanksgiving holiday, celebrities were extra thankful for their offspring. This week saw some of the sweetest Instagram moments between the stars and their children.

From Georgia Rodriguez and Cristiano’s Christmas clan. To Khloé Kardashian’s little girl’s expensive taste in handbags. Scroll through to see the best Instagram moments from the week.

 

Georgina Rodriguez put a festive touch on her and Cristiano Ronaldo’s new home in Torino, Italy. The 24-year-old model and the soccer star’s four children, Cristiano Jr., Mateo, Eva and Alana, all posed in from of the décor.

 

Alana’s mother captioned the picture in part: “What a beautiful time, family togetherness, warmth, love, love. We must never forget those who REALLY need it. There is no greater satisfaction than this.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@georginagio

Hilaria Baldwin kicked off the holiday season Baldwinito style! The mother-of-four snapped a picture of her kids, Carmen, Leonardo, Rafael and Romeo's, mixed reactions while spending time with Santa.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter True proved that she has impressive taste in handbags! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a picture of her little girl in a Hermès Birkin bag while happily playing with the strap. She captioned the sweet photo, “Nothing can change this love." 

 

Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Chrissy Teigen melted hearts all across the internet with this adorable picture of her and John Legend's daughter Luna feeding their six-month-old son Miles.

 

Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Holiday obsession! Jessica Alba kicked off the holiday season early with her and Cash Warren's 10-month-old son Hayes. The mama-of-three and her baby boy wore an adorable set of elf pajamas.

 

Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

Kim and Kourtney Kardashians daughters have an amazing bond. The KKW Beauty founder shared a picture of her daughter North and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope next to the sweet caption: “Thankful for our babies being besties.”

 

Luis Fonsi had his mini me on the set of La Voz US. The Despacito singer’s one-year-old son had all eyes on his papa while sitting with him in the barber’s chair.

 

Photo: Instagram/@luisfonsi

It’s Mariah Carey’s season – and she had the perfect companions to help her kick it off. The songstress was accompanied by her and Nick Cannon’s seven-year-old twins as they sang her holiday hit, All I Want for Christmas is You.

 

Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

Kate Hudson showed off her post baby body in an aspiring post. The actress, who welcomed her daughter Rani in October, shared her goal for 2019.

 

“I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane!”

 

Photo: Instagram/@katehudson

Will Smith shared a special moment with his son. The Está Rico rapper traveled to Abu Dhabi with his oldest son Trey, and shared their heartwarming story with fans.

 

“It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my divorce from his Mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover and Restore a Loving Relationship with my Beautiful Son.”

 

© ¡HOLA!

