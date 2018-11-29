View 12 pics | Back to story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: A guide to the couple's modern day love story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: A guide to the couple's modern day love story
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: A guide to the couple's modern day love story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are tying the knot this weekend! To celebrate, we're taking a look at their love story. From walking the red carpet together and flirting with each other on Instagram, to posting cute pics with their A-list family members and teasing their nuptials, Priyanka and Nick have had many, many romantic moments this year. Let's take a look...

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline

2016: The first text and DM

It all started with Nick. According to their tell-all with Vogue, the singer made the first move. “It was Nick who sent the first message,” Priyanka revealed. And what was his first message? “Priyanka. Is. Wow.” is what he wrote to her Quantico costar Graham Rogers.“That’s not the way I talk,” he admitted to the magazine. Clearly, he was smitten.

 

After that, he sent her a DM on Twitter on September 8, 2016. "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," he wrote. Not impressed, Priyanka responded with, "My team can read this. Why don't you just text me." And thus, the relationship began, as Nick told Vogue "friendly with an eye toward flirtation."

Priyanka and Nick first meet
© Getty Images

Priyanka and Nick first meet

February 2017: The first time they meet IRL

They'd been going back and forth via text and social media because it's a modern day romance after all, but the night they met at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party, it was fireworks, at least for Nick. He saw her strut down in a long black sequin Michael Kors Collection dress, and he literally swooned. 

 

“I put my drink down,” Nick admitted to Vogue. "Get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.” Now we're swooning.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline

April 2017: Priyanka and Nick go out on a date

Before they turned heads rocking Ralph Lauren at the 2017 Met Gala, the now-engaged couple went out for drinks at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City (not pictured above) exactly one week prior to the Met.

 

"We hung out for a couple of hours," Priyanka revealed. But there was no kiss. Instead there was a "back pat." He also met her mom Madhu Chopra that night for the first time, while she was in a nightgown and watching Law & Order

 

"I thought it was a respectful first night," Nick noted, but according to Priyanka it was "too respectful."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Met Gala
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Met Gala

May 2017: Priyanka and Nick attend the Met Gala together

Welcome to the night Priyanka and Nick fooled the world. To us, they were just two celebs walking the red carpet together, showing off the works of their mutual designer Ralph Lauren. But the truth was, there was already some history between the two. 

 

Jimmy Kimmel caught on and teased the actress in an interview one month later. “You came with Nick. Isn’t he like 11 or something," he laughed. "He was ten last year and I think he’s going to be 12 soon,” he joked. She just laughed it off, but soon we'd find out the truth. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline

May 2018: One year later

According to Vogue, Priyanka and Nick didn't see each other for one whole year after their short tryst at the 2017 Met Gala. But as fate (or the Met's Heavenly Bodies) would have it, they'd catch each other's eyes again at the 2018 Met Gala.

 

"The thing that was funny is people would ask us, 'Are you guys seeing each other?' and the answer was no," Nick told Jimmy Fallon back in September. "When we met up, about five months ago now, it was kind of immediate. I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in and we're very happy," he admitted.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline
© Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline

May-June 2018: The relationship becomes Insta official (kind of)

After the Met Gala, the romance blossomed and we all witnessed it. The two were snapped cozying up to each other on a boat during Memorial Day weekend. A few days later, Priyanka posted a pic on her Instagram eating In-N-Out with her girlfriends. 

 

"That smile," Nick commented along with heart eyes emoji. Later on, Priyanka returned the favor when she wrote, "Who is cuter? lol" on his video with a koala bear at the Sydney Zoo. Even though it wasn't official, we all know what was truly going on. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline

July 2018: The proposal

According to Vogue, Nick proposed to Priyanka on the Greek island of Crete. She thought it was simply a birthday trip, but Nick had other plans. A few weeks earlier he shut down a Tiffany & Co. in London to pick out a ring with his brothers.

 

"I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?" he told Vogue. And Priyanka was speechless. "She took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence," Nick said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline
© Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline

August 2018: Priyanka and Nick confirm their engagement

In an epic Instagram post, Priyanka is seen posing with Nick (and her dazzling engagement ring) in her home in Mumbai. It was the first time the couple officially confirmed their engagement. "Taken.. With all my heart and soul..," Priyanka penned alongside the photo.

 

Talking to Vogue, Nick noted that these days he has "an overwhelming sense of peace and understanding about the next chapter of [his] life." Again. Swoon.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline
© Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline

August 2018: The Roka

The Roka (or engagement) ceremony took place in Mumbai, where both Priyanka and Nick's families were in attendance. "It was such an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions," Priyanka shared. "Nick did the Hindu prayers. But he did it in Sanskrit. The Indians were so impressed with their National Jiju." 

Nick and Priyanka red carpet debut
© Getty Images

Nick and Priyanka red carpet debut

September 2018: The engaged pair's red carpet debut

The Hollywood stars chose Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary celebration during New York Fashion Week to make their red carpet debut as a couple. The two wore Ralph Lauren (obviously) and looked as dazzling and lovestruck as ever.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline
© Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Relationship Timeline

November 2018: Countdown to the wedding begins

On Thanksgiving, the two shared a sweet moment on social media to mark the beginning of the next chapter. Priyanka captioned a loved-up picture with Nick in Delhi, India: "Welcome home baby..." adding the heart eyes emoji. Later that day, the actress shared a picture of themselves enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, writing: "What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your love ones."

© ¡HOLA!

