...
The best celebrity and royal instagram photos of the week

Say cheese! These celebs and royals stepped behind, and in front, of the camera to deliver some of the week’s best Instagram photos. FromJennifer Lopez's sweet mommy moment with her coconuts. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's date night in London, to Maluma’s festive flight to Brazil. Here are the celebrity and royal Instagram moments that made us smile.

 

Maluma had breakfast on the brain (well his feet) as he jetted off to Brazil.

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Gerard Piqué only had heart eye emojis for Shakira.

 

Photo: Instagram/@3gerardpique

It's a special day! Alexis Ohanian paid tribute to the love of his life, Serena Williams, with a never before seen picture from their wedding.

 

The tech mogul captioned the sweet photo: "365 days later. And still dancing. Only now Jr joins in."

 

Photo: Instagram/@alexisohanian

New hair! Ariana Grande ditched her signature ponytail in honor of showing off her new tresses. The Thank you, next singer didn't need a caption, only a filter for this moment.

 

Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary stepped out in style for Prince Phillip's 70th birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace. The Danish royal couple coordinated as they posed for a picture inside the palace.

 

Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus

Jennifer Lopez was in mommy mode next to her twins Max and Emme. "You are my sunshine...," she captioned the sweet moment.

 

Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Gisele's yoga post came with a side of inspiration. The model, who took perfect form in the photo, dedicated the post to making changes.

 

She wrote: "The life I live today is an accumulation of dozens of conscious decisions. When I was younger, I took advantage of the doors that swung open for me. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to push the doors open—for myself. If we make choices more consciously, and with greater self-awareness, we will find ourselves more closely aligned to our purpose in life, whatever it may be. #lessonsbygisele."

 

Photo: Instagram/@gisele 

Hilary Duff shared a sweet picture of her adorable little girl Banks Violet Bair.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hilaryduff

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden dressed the part as she participated in karate and yoga during a engagement in Sweden.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kungahuset

Kourtney Kardashian had a blast with Scott Disick and their two sons, Mason and Reign, during a vacation in Bali.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Justin Bieber is a man in love! The Baby singer shared this sweet black and white image featuring him and Hailey Baldwin.

 

Photo: Instagram/@justinbieber

