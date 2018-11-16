View 8 pics | Back to story

Alex Rodriguez’s $6.5 million mansion is for sale and you have to see it!
Alex Rodriguez’s $6.5 million mansion is for sale and you have to see it!

Alex Rodriguez's kitchen

Alex Rodriguez is back in the game! The real estate game that is. The former Yankee is selling his Beverly Hills mansion that’s described as a “mid-century architectural masterpiece,” with a $6.5 million price tag. According to the listing, the four beds, four baths Honnold and Rex Architectural Research House was originally built in 1954 and “masterfully updated and renovated” by legendary designer Xorin Balbes. A-Rod has apparently been spending more time in his New York City home, which he purchased earlier this year with his love, Jennifer Lopez. Scroll through to see the inside of his crib, and who knows, maybe you’ll want to put in an offer!

 

Can you imagine cooking breakfast, lunch, or dinner in this kitchen? The hardwood floors and steel appliances alone are a major yes in our book!

 

Alex Rodriguez's dining area

The artsy wall takes this room to a whole other level! We can only imagine all the fancy dinners that happened here. 

 

Alex Rodriguez's fireplace

Ah yes, cozying up by the fireplace is always a good idea.

 

Alex Rodriguez's living room

This room should come with a warning as your guests may never want to leave.

 

Alex Rodriguez's bedroom

This is no ordinary bedroom. I mean, those windows!

 

Alex Rodriguez's bedroom

Imagine going to bed and waking up in a room like this.

 

Alex Rodriguez's back yard

The pool, the sun, the trees – it's all perfection. A backyard like this is what dreams are made of. 

 

Alex Rodriguez's back yard

Getting a tan will be no problem as one could lay for hours on these beds. 

 

