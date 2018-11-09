View 10 pics | Back to story

Michelle Obama opens up about challenges she has faced in her relationship with Barack Obama
Michelle Obama opens up about challenges she has faced in her relationship with Barack Obama
Alex Rodriguez

Say cheese! This celebs and royals stepped behind and in front of the camera to deliver some of the week’s best Instagram photos. From Kim and Kourtney Kardashians adorable snaps of their babies. Prince Harry’s special day out in his wedding uniform, to Alex Rodriguez’s date day with his girls. Here are the celebrity and royal Instagram moments that made us smile.

 

Alex Rodriguez had his leading ladies by his side while watching the historic election results. The MLB commentator, posed with his daughters Natasha and Ella, and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

 

A-Rod wrote: "Proud and excited to be witnessing #herstory alongside these leading ladies as more women have won seats in the US House of Representatives than ever before. There’s no better time for my girls to grow up seeing examples of women dreaming, believing, and achieving. #thefutureisfemale #myqueens."

 

Photo: Instagram/@arod

Prince Harry

Prince Harry stepped out solo for a special military occasion. Kensington Royal shared a few pictures from the Duke honoring the fallen at the Field of Remembrance Service, in its 90th year.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal 

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara shared a hilarious snap of her granddog, waiting by her feet. "Always waiting for my grandmother to drop something."

 

Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara 

Serena Williams

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia shared a lazy moment.

 

Photo: Instagram/@serenawilliams 

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian couldn't help but to gush over this photo of her and daughter True. "This picture makes me smile seeing Trues beautiful face!! You are EVERYTHING to me sweet True smile today! It’s contagious."

 

Photo: Instagram/khloekardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian could only sum up this picture of her son Reign with a simple heart emoji.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Swedish Royals

Wild ride! Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel had some fun on scooters during a rainy royal engagement.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kungahuset

Luis Fonsi

Luis Fonsi had a question for his fans. The Despacito singer shared a #tbt photo of one of his old albums next to the caption, "Who remembers the cassettes? #Eternal Year 2000."

 

Photo: Instagram/@luisfonsi

Ναtαlία Bαrulίch

Let's hope Maluma doesn't get jealous! Ναtαlία Bαrulίch showed off her new friends and her new Fashion Nova attire.

 

Photo: Instagram/@natalia

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shared a picture featuring her three children, North, Saint and Chicago. "North is always a mood," she captured the picture.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

