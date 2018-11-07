View 10 pics | Back to story

From bartending to Congress: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's incredible story

From bartending to Congress: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's incredible story
From bartending to Congress: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's incredible story

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-3a

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-3a

A year ago she was waiting tables in New York City – today she is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, emerged victorious on Tuesday night against her Republican opponent Anthony Pappas in the Big Apple’s 14th congressional district, which includes parts of Queens and The Bronx. The first-time candidate, of Puerto Rican heritage, said in her victory speech: “Today is a milestone, but it’s really a beginning, it truly is a beginning… We can do better because a better world is possible.” In her thank you note, posted on her Facebook account, meanwhile, the history-making Latina told her supporters: "This is about creating our future. Small actions matter much more than we know."

Scroll through gallery to read her incredible story and find out more about the House of Representatives' newest star – who admits she's addicted to sharing on Insta stories and whose first job was as a hostess in an Irish pub.

 

Photo: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Instagram

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-10

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-10

Alexandria’s strength lies in her relatability and her down to earth nature. "I’m a working-class American, my mom cleaned homes and drove school buses to make sure we could make ends meet,” she told NBC News in June. “I understand what it means to be a real, working-class person in America and that is so important to have that perspective in our leadership.”

 

Photo: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Facebook

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-2a

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-2a

She also has strong connections with her cultural roots and her Latinx heritage, thanks to her family. “I am the daughter of two Puerto Rican parents,” she told told News 12: The Bronx. “My dad was born in the South Bronx to a third generation Bronx family. My mom, born and raised in Puerto Rico. And I have one younger brother and one grandmother that lives with us.” She continued: “Because of my family, I grew up listening to a lot of Hector Lavoe and Celia Cruz.” Meanwhile her favorite food she lists as “just classic, grandmother’s arroz con pollo.”

 

Photo: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Instagram

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-4a

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-4a

The media-savvy Latina graduated from Boston University with degrees in Economics and International Relations. She volunteered during Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and also worked for the late Senator Ted Kennedy...

 

Photo: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Instagram

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-11

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-11

...but it was when her father passed away during the 2008 financial crisis that she also found herself waiting tables and working two jobs to help her family keep a roof over their head. This picture was taken in November 2017, when she was still working as a bartender.

 

Photo: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Facebook

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-12

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-12

Alexandria has the backing of Hollywood star Cynthia Nixon, who has hailed her as "the future." The Sex and the City actress added: "The progressive revolution has begun, and we could not be more proud to be a part of that movement."

 

Photo: Cynthia Nixon/Instagram

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-6a

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-6a

In a powerful Facebook post, the rising political star tells her followers: "Own your power. For so many, it’s radical to feel comfortable in your own skin - and to know that you are more than enough, just as you are."

 

Photo: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Facebook

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-8a

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-8a

The millennial candidate smashed onto the world stage in July when she won the Democratic primary in June against 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley, despite being outspent by $4 million dollars in the campaign.

 

Photo: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Facebook

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-9a

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-9a

She lists one of her favorite quotes as being from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr:  "Everybody can be great... because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love."

She elaborated: "So take up space. Speak up. Hold the door open and take others with you. Accept that you will be criticized no matter what - that is the price of fighting for change and innovation. I consider constructive criticism a blueprint for improvement and a medicine for ego.

 

Photo: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Instagram

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-7a

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-7a

"Growing up, I never saw women like me in positions of power – and that’s if I ever saw women in positions of power at all. I’m trying to be the person I needed growing up," says the Latina powerhouse.

 

Photo: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Facebook

