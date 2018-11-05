Meghan Markle has a celebrity doppelganger! The Duchess of Sussex and Mexican-American actress Lela Loren bare a striking resemblance. Not only do both women have beautiful dark brown tresses and a defined facial structure, they have similar styles in travel and television roles. Not to mention both are from sunny California.
Mellow in Yellow
Meghan and Lela were both divine and defined in yellow ensembles. Each woman showed off her stellar arms, with the Duchess rocking a chic Brandon Maxwell dress during an engagement in London while the actress took to the streets of NYC in an equally stylish shirt.
As for their glam, the two beauties pulled off sleek ponytails and natural makeup.