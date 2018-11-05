View 5 pics | Back to story

...
The Latinx actress who could be Meghan Markle's twin!

© Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Lela Loren in Yellow

Meghan Markle has a celebrity doppelganger! The Duchess of Sussex and Mexican-American actress Lela Loren bare a striking resemblance. Not only do both women have beautiful dark brown tresses and a defined facial structure, they have similar styles in travel and television roles. Not to mention both are from sunny California.

Scroll through to see Meghan and Lela’s looks that have fans believing they are seeing double.

 

Mellow in Yellow

Meghan and Lela were both divine and defined in yellow ensembles. Each woman showed off her stellar arms, with the Duchess rocking a chic Brandon Maxwell dress during an engagement in London while the actress took to the streets of NYC in an equally stylish shirt.

 

As for their glam, the two beauties pulled off sleek ponytails and natural makeup.

 

Fun fedoras

During her Instagram days, Meghan was known for her hats. The now Duchess has since traded her look for fascinators, but leave it to Lela to carry on the summer trend. The stylish toppers were worn by the ladies when they take time away in the sun.

 

Although Meghan no longer showcases her hats on the app, the 38-year-old Mexican beauty keeps the photos of the fedoras coming. There’s no denying the twinning moment here!

 

Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle/@misslloren

Action! 

It wouldn’t be hard to mix up Meghan and Lela’s onscreen personalities. On Power, Lela plays Assistant United States Attorney Angela Valdes, while Meghan played Rachael Zane, an aspiring attorney on the USA series Suits. Lena and Meghan both shared pictures with their cast mates and their business savvy wardrobe from the courtroom and beyond.

 

Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle/@misslloren

© Getty Images

Tousled tresses

The California natives have a thing for beach waves. One of Meghan and Lela’s major similarities comes with their long brown tresses.

 

Each woman proves that they can mix things up, showcasing their beach waves, impressive ponytails or sleek up do’s.

 

LBD

Is it a coincidence that both ladies struck the same pose and wore a similar dress? The 38-year-old Power star and the new royal each made the same statement in little black dresses that showed off their arms.

 

© ¡HOLA!

