...
Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez voting

We love when celebrities utilize their platforms for the greater good - and encouraging citizens to vote is definitely a worthwhile cause! Since the start of the 2018 midterm election season, stars like Oprah and Taylor Swift, who kept quiet on politics in the past, have been urging Americans to register and then get out there and vote in their area. From early voting to official Election Day on November 6, scroll through our gallery to see all the famous faces who took to the polls and made their voices heard!

 

Voters run on coffee! Eva Longoria not only voted, but banded together with fellow latina power stars Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson, Zoë Saldana and more volunteers to spread the word. The famous fivesome hopped a party bus in Florida to campaign and make sure people exercise their right!

 

"aaand let the day begin!" she wrote. "Florida here we come! Campaigning all day today to make sure our voices are heard! #MidtermsMatter"

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Justin Timberlake vote

Can't stop the voting! Justin Timberlake wasn't about to let his hectic jet-setting schedule stop him from casting a vote. "It’s #TheLastWeekend to get out there and get involved!" he wrote on Instagram along with this picture. "My absentee ballot’s in... make sure you GO VOTE on Tuesday!! Remember: NO voting booth selfies 😂

 

Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake

Oprah Winfrey Vote

Ever the beacon of change, Oprah Winfrey strolled through neighborhoods in Georgia to canvas for her choice candidate Stacey Abrams. Rockin' a fabulous "VOTE" tee, the icon also took to Stacey's rally stage with a more general plea to America, saying:

 

"I am here today because of the men and the women who were lynched, who were humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed, and who were oppressed for exercising their right to vote. For everyone who fought for equality at the polls. And I want you to know that their blood has seeped into my DNA. I refuse to let their sacrifices be in vain. I refuse. Don’t let nobody turn you ‘round. You can’t let their sacrifices be in vain – because every single one of us has the same power at the polls." 

 

Photo: Instagram/@staceyabrams

Kerry Washington voted

Kerry Washington was proud to take action in the midterms, sharing with fans: "I did it! Felt soooooo good. #Vote #whenweallvote #WeMatter". The former Scandal star proved she wasn't just politically active as Olivia Pope on TV, but is in real life too. On a side note: Kerry made the "I Voted" sticker look very chic!

 

Photo: Instagram/@kerrywashington

Camila Cabello votes

Camila Cabello made an all-caps plea to her followers on Instagram, sharing this photo and writing:

 

"I JUST VOTED IN MY STATE OF FLORIDA!!!!!!!! ELECTION DAY IS NOVEMBER 6 AND EARLY VOTING GOES TO NOVEMBER 4. GO TO VOTE.ORG TO FIND YOUR NEAREST POLLING PLACE, THIS WEBSITE’S INFORMATION IS SO CLEAR AND EASY TO UNDERSTAND. I AM SORRY FOR THE CAPITALS, I JUST FEEL REALLY EXCITED THAT I JUST VOTED BECAUSE I FEEL LIKE IM TAKING MY FRUSTRATION AT THE INJUSTICES THAT HAPPEN IN OUR COUNTRY AND TURNING IT INTO ACTION!!! EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US CAN TURN THOSE FEELINGS INTO ACTION WHEN WE SHOW UP TO VOTE. ONE VOTE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE. WE CAN CONTRIBUTE AND HELP WRITE THE STORY OF OUR COUNTRY JUST BY TAKING A FEW MINUTES OUT OF OUR DAY TO VOTE!!! ALSO ITS MY GRANDMAS FIRST TIME VOTING IN THE UNITED STATES AND SHE DID HER RESEARCH AND PREPARED HERSELF AND WE ARE ALL FEELING SO GOOD !!! LETS. GOOOO. LETS VOTE!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@camila_cabello

Taylor Swift vote

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she broke her public silence on politics and proudly stood behind a U.S. Senate candidate. Along with a photo of her triumphantly holding up American flags with her mom, the superstar wrote:

 

"These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy," she wrote. "We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out."

 

Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift

Ava DuVernay vote

Ava DuVernay urged people to vote however they possibily can. "Voted early and out of state for the first time," she wrote along with this photo. "Make it happen any way you can." The acclaimed director then added: "Have voting questions?", along with several phone numbers for voters to call.

 

Photo: Twitter/@ava

Faith Hill vote

Faith Hill excitedly took to Instagram to share that she and her husband Tim McGraw "Voted!!!!" The sticker-clad singer had previously made a social media pledge to rally loved ones in her life to go vote, writing: "I will make sure we get five of our friends and family to the polls."

 

Photo: Instagram/@faithhill

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively vote

Just when we thought Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds couldn't be a cooler couple... The A Simple Favor leading lady made a birthday Instagram post to her Deadpool man all about the importance of voting, writing in the caption: "Happy Birthday to 2018’s Sexiest Voter Alive @vancityreynolds #justvoted #absenteeballot party!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@blakelively

Travis Scott vote

Travis Scott set a good example for his and Kylie Jenner's baby girl Stormi when he encouraged the people of Texas to get active and fight for change with their voting power during a rally. "Starts with the yungins," he wrote on Instagram along with this photo.

 

Photo: Instagram/ @travisscott

© ¡HOLA!

