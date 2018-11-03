View 19 pics | Back to story

Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from November 2018

...
Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from November 2018
You're reading

Celebrity highlights: All the latest photos from November 2018

1/19
The Latinx actress who could be Meghan Markle's twin!
Next

The Latinx actress who could be Meghan Markle's twin!
Yalitza Aparicio
© Getty Images

Yalitza Aparicio

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

 

Roma star Yalitza Aparicio had a big night at the Hollywood Film Awards. The Mexican teacher-turned-actress, who won the New Hollywood Actress Award, gave her speech in Spanish. "Thank you for this honor. For me, this signifies much, also, I expect for Mexico," she said in front of Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway and more. "Well, after finishing my career as a teacher, I never expected to be a part of a movie, but here I am now in front of all of you. It is incredible."

 

Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway
© Getty Images

Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway's smile could have lit up the Beverly Hilton ballroom as she presented Hugh Jackman with the Hollywood Actor Award for The Front Runner during the Hollywood Film Awards. 

 

Amara La Negra and Arian Good Bunny
© Getty Images

Amara La Negra and Arian Good Bunny

Amara La Negra had a moment backstage with up-and-coming music sensation Arian Good Bunny at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami.

 

Marc Anthony, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Marc Anthony had a busy night at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami. Before closing the show with a three-song performance including Tu Amor Me Hace Bien, Vivir mi Vida and Flor Pálida, he was honored with the 2018 iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Latino Award. "For me this is a great night for so many reasons," he said to the packed house. "I want to accept this award on behalf of my team, who have been by my side for so many years. This is on behalf of my people. This is for Puerto Rico, on behalf of being Latino.”

 

Becky G, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
© Getty Images

Becky G, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Becky G changed out of her two-piece cropped shirt and skirt combo for her performance at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami. 

 

Miguel, Alma Awards
© Getty Images

Miguel, Alma Awards

Miguel accepted his award at the 2018 Alma Awards with a beaming Adrienne Bailon looking on.

 

 

Salma Hayek
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Pinault, in Gucci, and François-Henri Pinault were the golden couple at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A. 

 

Lindsay Lohan MTV awards
© Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan MTV awards

Lindsay Lohan glittered in gold on the pink carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain. The actress, who was set to present at the November 4 ceremony, donned a Saint Laurent mini-dress and let her famous red locks flow into loose curls. "It's go time," Lindsay wrote alongside an Instagram video of her arriving at the event to screams of overjoyed fans. She added the hashtag "grateful."

Camila Cabello style
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello style

Take a twirl! Before the show even officially began, Camila Cabello seemed to be having the time of her life on the carpet. She flaunted her rosey Alex Perry gown with various poses and took the time to greet all of the adoring fans who gathered and cheered for her.

Dua Lipa style
© Getty Images

Dua Lipa style

Star selfie! Dua Lipa flaunted her legs while walking into the awards show in a flirty floral-print romper. The singer-songwriter posed for photos with fans ahead of entering the venue.

Alejandro González Iñárritu
© Getty Images

Alejandro González Iñárritu

Alejandro González Iñárritu had his family by his side at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. The trio made their way to the red carpet but first checked out the first fully electric SUV Audi e-tron.

 

Rashida Jones and Nicole Richie
© Getty Images

Rashida Jones and Nicole Richie

Rashida Jones and Nicole Richie reminisced about their friendship while at the Beverly Center Grand Reveal Weekend Day 2's "Everyone Welcome with Create & Cultivate" event. The gal pals, who participated in separate conversations onstage, mentioned off-stage that they both frequented Beverly Center throughout their childhoods and probably went together at some point.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney
© Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney

Sister, sister! Donning dark Tom Ford and Gucci ensembles, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had a sophisticated sibling (and mommy's) night out at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala, which honored Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro. Presented by Gucci, the star-studded event was held at LACMA on November 3 in L.A.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ring shop

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ring shop

Did he put a ring on it? Everyone's wondering whether Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have taken the next step in their loved-up relationship, and their recent shopping trip only fueled those inquiries. The former athlete and superstar were spotted leaving Cartier in the Miami Design District on Friday, November 2 with big smiles on. While there, J-Rod greeted fans and explored the neighborhood, also stopping in: Hublot, Hermes and St. Roch. 

 

Photo: Courtesy of Miami Design District

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham love

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham love

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham shared a sweet red carpet moment at The Rosewood Hotel in London, England on Friday, November 2. The longtime friends were both clad in chic, black numbers (Eva's suit was actually designed by Victoria) and took to social media to express love for each other. "Kisses @Eva longoria GGGLondon18 @globalgiftfoundation X VB," Victoria wrote along with this carpet capture.

 

Eva returned the love, reposting the photo and writing: "No words to describe this loyal, supportive, beautiful friend and sister! VB you have a heart of gold, thank you for always supporting these amazing charities with me! <3"

 

Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Ashlee Simpson slime party

Ashlee Simpson slime party

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross took time off from filming their new reality show to attend the Poopsie Slime Surprise party with their adorable 3-year-old daughter Jagger. The unicorn-themed bash celebrated Poopsie Smile Surprise, giving Jagger a chance to play with some of their hottest toys of the holiday season including: Pooey Puitton and Poopsie Surprise Unicorn. The trio had a blast making slime and eating adorable Poopsie Surprise themed treats at the West Hollywood event.

 

Photo: Michael Simon Photography 

Barack Obama tacos

Barack Obama tacos

Former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit to COYO Taco in Wynwood on November 2. In Miami to headline Andrew Gillum’s campaign rally, Obama along with Andrew, made a quick lunch stop at the popular taqueria where he spoke to staff and guests and ordered a few items off the menu. His order included: 1 Cochinita Pibil Taco, 1 Pollo al Carbon Taco, 1 Camaron Taco, 1 order of Guacamole and 1 Esquite. He apparently also orderd tacos for everyone!

 

Photo: Instagram/@coyotaco

Gigi Hadid at Saks 5th Ave

Gigi Hadid at Saks 5th Ave

Once upon a Saks! Eva Chen rang in November by celebrating the launch of her debut children's book Juno Valentine and The Magical Shoes, which was published by Feiwel and Friends and children's fashion collection Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack. Celebrity friends like Gigi Hadid took the elevator up to Saks' famed 10022 Shoe floor for the fun book reading.

 

Photo: Collins Nai, BFA

Aaron Diaz red carpet

Aaron Diaz red carpet

Aaron Diaz suited up and strolled the carpet at The Bowery Hotel in NYC for the 2018 Fashion Forward Celebration on November 1. He served as a presentor at the annual event, which raises funds and awareness for the work Mercado Global does to empower women entrepreneurs.

 

"I am so thrilled to be speaking tonight at Mercado Global's Fashion Forward Celebration," the Mexican actor wrote on social media, "honoring the work of women entrepreneurs in Latin America."

 

Photo: Rupert Kaldor/BFA.com

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries