Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the month from your favorite stars.

 

Did he put a ring on it? Everyone's wondering whether Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have taken the next step in their loved-up relationship, and their recent shopping trip only fueled those inquiries. The former athlete and superstar were spotted leaving Cartier in the Miami Design District on Friday, November 2 with big smiles on. While there, J-Rod greeted fans and explored the neighborhood, also stopping in: Hublot, Hermes and St. Roch. 

 

Photo: Courtesy of Miami Design District

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham love

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham love

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham shared a sweet red carpet moment at The Rosewood Hotel in London, England on Friday, November 2. The longtime friends were both clad in chic, black numbers (Eva's suit was actually designed by Victoria) and took to social media to express love for each other. "Kisses @Eva longoria GGGLondon18 @globalgiftfoundation X VB," Victoria wrote along with this carpet capture.

 

Eva returned the love, reposting the photo and writing: "No words to describe this loyal, supportive, beautiful friend and sister! VB you have a heart of gold, thank you for always supporting these amazing charities with me! <3"

 

Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Ashlee Simpson slime party

Ashlee Simpson slime party

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross took time off from filming their new reality show to attend the Poopsie Slime Surprise party with their adorable 3-year-old daughter Jagger. The unicorn-themed bash celebrated Poopsie Smile Surprise, giving Jagger a chance to play with some of their hottest toys of the holiday season including: Pooey Puitton and Poopsie Surprise Unicorn. The trio had a blast making slime and eating adorable Poopsie Surprise themed treats at the West Hollywood event.

 

Photo: Michael Simon Photography 

Barack Obama tacos

Barack Obama tacos

Former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit to COYO Taco in Wynwood on November 2. In Miami to headline Andrew Gillum’s campaign rally, Obama along with Andrew, made a quick lunch stop at the popular taqueria where he spoke to staff and guests and ordered a few items off the menu. His order included: 1 Cochinita Pibil Taco, 1 Pollo al Carbon Taco, 1 Camaron Taco, 1 order of Guacamole and 1 Esquite. He apparently also orderd tacos for everyone!

 

Photo: Instagram/@coyotaco

Gigi Hadid at Saks 5th Ave

Gigi Hadid at Saks 5th Ave

Once upon a Saks! Eva Chen rang in November by celebrating the launch of her debut children's book Juno Valentine and The Magical Shoes, which was published by Feiwel and Friends and children's fashion collection Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack. Celebrity friends like Gigi Hadid took the elevator up to Saks' famed 10022 Shoe floor for the fun book reading.

 

Photo: Collins Nai, BFA

Aaron Diaz red carpet

Aaron Diaz red carpet

Aaron Diaz suited up and strolled the carpet at The Bowery Hotel in NYC for the 2018 Fashion Forward Celebration on November 1. He served as a presentor at the annual event, which raises funds and awareness for the work Mercado Global does to empower women entrepreneurs.

 

"I am so thrilled to be speaking tonight at Mercado Global's Fashion Forward Celebration," the Mexican actor wrote on social media, "honoring the work of women entrepreneurs in Latin America."

 

Photo: Rupert Kaldor/BFA.com

