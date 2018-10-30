View 7 pics | Back to story

...
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

There’s a new monarch of Instagram! Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become the most followed person on the social media site – beating Selena Gomez for her title.

 

The soccer superstar has 144,352,910, narrowly beating the Back to You singer who has 144,325,743. Scroll through to see why fans are going crazy with the follows for the soccer star.

 

He’s easy on the eyes

Cristiano isn’t afraid to show off his progress in various shirtless selfies and pictures. The handsome soccer star also shares the moments when he dresses to impress.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo Family

There’s nothing like a man who loves his family

 

Ronaldo gives off ultimate #FamilyGoals in photos with his girlfriend and their children, eight-year-old Cristiano Jr., one-year-old twins Eva and Mateo and 11-month-old Alana.

 

The soccer star often shares pictures of family time in the house, on vacation and even his and Cristiano Jr.’s best twinning moments.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo with Georgina Rodriguez

He’s all about romance

 

Cristiano isn’t afraid to show off his leading lady. Since the star of his relationship with Georgina, the couple have become #goals. Whether they are snapping a sweet selfie at dinner or spending time away from the kids on vacation, the pair always showcase their love.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cristiano 

Cristiano Ronaldo fitness

Gym-spiration

 

It’s no surprise that the athlete is a fitness machine. The 33-year-old never misses a leg day, and it shows. Cristiano’s feed is filled with photos of him sweating it out in the gym or hitting the field for practice.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cristiano

Cristiano Instagram lavish life

He’s always about his lavish lifestyle

 

When he travels, it's almost always on a private plane. His page is filled with moments from vacations that leave fans jealous.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cristiano

Cristiano Instagram, silly faces

He’s not afraid to show off his silly side

 

It’s not always about likes, sometimes it’s about the laughs. Cristiano takes a break from the family and fitness posts from time to time to slap on a face mask, make a silly face or show off a brand new game he made up for his children.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cristiano

Ronaldo Teammates

He knows teamwork makes the dream work

 

Cristiano’s teammates are more like his family, and it shows in the various posts dedicated to the players. Win or lose, Cristiano’s teammates are always number one.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cristiano 

