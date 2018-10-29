View 6 pics | Back to story

All the times Sofia and her look-a like niece Claudia Vergara had us doing a double take!

...
All the times Sofia and her look-a like niece Claudia Vergara had us doing a double take!
You're reading

All the times Sofia and her look-a like niece Claudia Vergara had us doing a double take!

1/6
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's boys' night at the World Series and more star pics
Next

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's boys' night at the World Series and more star pics
Claudia, Sofia Vergara New York City double take

Claudia, Sofia Vergara New York City double take

Sofia Vergara and her niece Claudia always cause fans to do a double take whenever they are spotted together. The Modern Family star and the 26-year-old LatinX Now! host often share some of their silliest and inspiring moments together for fans to see. The host, shared that she loves the comparisons.

 

“I feel very flattered and lucky,” she told HOLA!. “Not only because they tell me that I look like her, but also to have her as my aunt and to be able to learn from her.” Scroll through to see Sofia and Claudia’s best look-a-like moments.

 

New York state of mind! Claudia and Sofia turned heads as they posed for a photo during a family outing in the Big Apple. As if there similar looks aren’t enough, the duo wore similar black outfits as they posed for the camera.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cdvergara

Sofia Vergara, Claudia Vergara pasta

Sofia Vergara, Claudia Vergara pasta

Impasta! The Stano star’s striking resemblance was even shared as they feasted on Spaghetti.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cdvergara

Sofia Vergara and Claudia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Claudia Vergara

Claudia and Sofia weren’t afraid to let their ice cream take center stage. The aunt-niece duo posed for a silly selfie with the sweet treats, showcasing their identical personalities.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cdvergara

Sofia Vergara, Claudia Vergara

Sofia Vergara, Claudia Vergara

Sofia and Claudia got glam for this photo op during a night out on the town. The ladies struck an identical pose, flashed the same smile and even wore the same shade of lipstick.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cdvergara

Sofia Vergara, Claudia Vergara selfie

Sofia Vergara, Claudia Vergara selfie

Even when it’s time to get silly, Sofia and Claudia can’t hide their similar look. The Modern Family star and her niece hammed it up for this selfie in bed. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@cdvergara

Sofia Vergara, Claudia Vergara,

Sofia Vergara, Claudia Vergara,

Sofia and Claudia shared a major Thanksgiving twinning moment. The actress' son Manolo also got in on the picture and fit in just fine with the ladies.

 

Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries