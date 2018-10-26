View 42 pics | Back to story

Halloween 2018: All the best photos of celebrities in costume!

...
Halloween 2018: All the best photos of celebrities in costume!
You're reading

Halloween 2018: All the best photos of celebrities in costume!

1/42
Did A-Rod and J.Lo go ring shopping?: See all the latest celebrity outings!
Next

Did A-Rod and J.Lo go ring shopping?: See all the latest celebrity outings!
Princess Madeleine of Sweden Halloween

Princess Madeleine of Sweden Halloween

Hocus Pocus! Year after year, celebrities take Halloween costumes to the next level, enlisting their glam squads to conjure up some of the spookiest magic around. 2018 was no exception, as stars like Sofia Carson and Luis Fonsi played dress up for festive events or to take their kids trick-or-treating. Scroll through to see our compilation of all the most ghoulishly glamorous looks!

 

It was a milestone Halloween for these Swedish royals. For their first official All Hallows Eve since relocating to the United States, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her little ones got festive! The 36-year-old royal took to Instagram to show off her and her three children's 2018 costumes. The family opted to go cute, instead of scary, with the princess donning a simple black cat look. She sweetly hold her 7-month-old Princess Adrienne in the picture, who made for a beyond cute pumpkin on her first Halloween.

 

Meanwhile, Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 3, used face paint to become Batman and a colorful mermaid. “Happy Halloween,” Madeleine wrote along with the snap, which saw them posing in front of a haunted house decoration.

 

Photo: Instagram/@princessmadeleineofsweden

Heidi Klum Halloween Princess Fiona
© Getty Images

Heidi Klum Halloween Princess Fiona

Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum did not disappoint with her highly-anticipated annual All Hallows' Eve look. Year after year, the America's Got Talent judge manages to top herself in the name of her big bash and for 2018 she underwent a shrekening. The model and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz spent hours in the makeup chair to create the ogre-timate couple's costume: Princess Fiona and Shrek! The icing on their swampy cake were their accessories: a stroller with baby ogres and a fairy tale like onion buggy, which they rolled up in. 

 

The spooktacular was held at LAVO New York, which was transformed into an unBOOlievable Halloween haven with the help of Party City. Partygoers danced to the DJ set by Questlove while enjoying signature cocktails by SVEDKA Vodka, including: Muddy Brew, Swamp-tini, Mud Slide and Dark-N-Murky.

 

Bella Hadid Halloween beetlejuice
© Getty Images

Bella Hadid Halloween beetlejuice

Another couple's costume that hit it out of the graveyard at Heidi's party was Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's Lydia and Beetlejuice. The pair honored the morbid wedding scene from Beetlejuice right down to the moldly makeup. Taking to Instagram to share more photos, Bella joked: "yelled beetlejuice 3 times and he appeared".

Winnie Harlow Halloween
© Getty Images

Winnie Harlow Halloween

Winnie Harlow stepped off of the runway and into the drag race for Heidi's epic event, turning up as "the one and only" (she wrote on Instagram) RuPaul. 

Kat Graham the mask Halloween
© Getty Images

Kat Graham the mask Halloween

Somebody stop me! Kat Graham took a page from Heidi's green-makeup book, undergoing her own fx transformation to become The Mask. The look seemed to give her an extra boost of energy, too, as she leapt into the air on the carpet. "Thank you Jim for being my forever inspiration," she wrote on Instagram about Jim Carrey along with a photo of her in costume.

Lupita Nyong'o halloween

Lupita Nyong'o halloween

"AS IF!" Lupita Nyong'o was clueless at Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party. The Oscar-winning star exuded 90s style as she went as the film's character Dionne for the October 31 event. Lupita not only shared photos of her look on Instagram, but reposted one star who was inspired by one of her own on-screen roles! Scroll to see...

 

Photo: Instagram/@lupitanyongo

 

Adrienne Bailon Halloween 2018

Adrienne Bailon Halloween 2018

Adrienne Bailon, who dressed as a playful kitty, came out to celebrate Halloween at Nights of the Jack in Calabasas with her husband Israel Houghton.

 

Ciara family halloween

Ciara family halloween

"My Wakanda Knots have unraveled!" Lupita said, reacting to a video she reposted that shows Ciara dressed as her superhero alter-ego. The singer, her husband Russell Wilson and kids Sienna and Future went full out Black Panther for Halloween. "Wakanda #Family," Ciara wrote along with the festive foursome photo.

 

Photo: Instagram/@ciara

Ciara
© Getty Images

Ciara

Ciara had a double celebration when she performed at Bacardi's Halloween party. The Level Up singer also blew out candles on a birthday cake as Swizz Beatz looked on. 

 

JC Chasez
© Getty Images

JC Chasez

JC Chasez with his girlfriend Jenn, Paris Hilton and Eric Podwall continued their Halloween fun at Podwall Entertainment's annual party presented by Maker’s Mark at the Peppermint Club in L.A.

 

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson Halloween 2018

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson Halloween 2018

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson took dressing up to a whole other level with their Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger looks from their famous movie Twins.

 

Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

There were no royal engagements for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on October 31st. The Hollywood couple, who chanelled top British royals Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for Halloween, were too exhausted to leave the house after getting all dressed up!

 

“We were going to go somewhere, but we’re so tired, so we’re at home,” Chrissy said in a relatble video on her Instagram Story. John hilariously added: “We worked all day…We just did it for the ‘Gram."

 

Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

 

Princess Beatrice Halloween
© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice Halloween

Speaking of royalty... Princess Beatrice of York threw on an eclectic mix of dazzling items for a unicorn-inspired look. Donning a purple wig and sparkly unicorn horn, Eugenie's sister stepped out for Annabel's Halloween Party 2018 at Annabels on October 31 in London, England.

Ariana Grande costume by Kourtney Kardashian

Ariana Grande costume by Kourtney Kardashian

Dangerous woman! Kourtney Kardashian totally nailed her Ariana Grande Halloween getup, hair extensions, short skirt and all! "God is a woman," she wrote on Instagram along with the stellar snap. Ari, herself, responded to the look, clearly approving in the comment section by posting tons of heart emojis.

 

Photo: Instagram/ @kourtneykardash

George Clooney Halloween
© GC Images

George Clooney Halloween

Make no moosetake, Oscar-winner George Clooney is said to be inside of that moose costume! The A-lister amoosed us all when he was spotted sneaking around L.A. in the head-to-toe getup, an easy way for the uber-famous actor to go incognito in the fall.

George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford Halloween
© Getty Images

George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford Halloween

In his second costume for Halloween, George Clooney collaborated with his pals Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford for a high-flying trio costume. The two men, who co-founded Casamigos together, were airline pilots while Cindy was a flight attendant at their Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino on Saturday, October 27.

Kendall Jenner Halloween fembot
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner Halloween fembot

Kendall Jenner got "randy" for the Casamigos Vegas bash, going all out in her Austin Powers fembot ensemble, along with two friends who were other characters from the groovy comedy franchise. At one point, the reality star turned supermodel took to the spotlight and surprised attendees at the party with a surprise DJ set.

Joe Jonas and Eiza Gonzalez Halloween costume

Joe Jonas and Eiza Gonzalez Halloween costume

Joe Jonas pulled a hilarious move for Halloween this year, dressing up as Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones - his fiancée Sophie Turner's character! The pair were among star attendees at Kate Hudson‘s Halloween party, presented by Amazon, on Saturday, October 27 in West Hollywood. Meanwhile, Sophie rocked a comfy cozy elephant onesie! “Another Saturday Nite,” Joe captioned this photo.

 

Did you catch Eiza González as Catwoman in there too? The Baby Driver actress meowed her way through the weekend bash in a tight black number, reminiscent of Michelle Pfeiffer's onscreen turn as the Gotham City villain.

 

Photo: Instagram/@joejonas

Kylie Jenner and Stormi on Halloween

Kylie Jenner and Stormi on Halloween

Bone-ified beauties! Kylie Jenner found an easy matching costume for her and her daughter Stormi to rock this season: skeleton onesies! The 21-year-old reality star and her 8-month-old girl slipped into the easy-wear skeleton ensembles for a festive Halloween dinner on Friday, October 26. In true Kardashian-Jenner style, Kylie documented the evening in her Instagram Story for all to see, flaunting the gathering's spooky decorations and day-of-the-dead decorated food. It looks like Kylie‘s attending friends got the memo and wore the same skeleton onesies as well!

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Lais Ribeiro, Halloween 2018
© Getty Images

Lais Ribeiro, Halloween 2018

G-Eazy and Lais Ribeiro arrived to Stillhouse’s Night of the Fallen Halloween Party with Maxim Experiences & Velocity Black at Marquee in a black hearse decked out as a ghoulish Two-Face and X-Men Storm.

 

Diane Guerrero Halloween

Diane Guerrero Halloween

Diane Guerrero and her friends powered up for Halloween weekend, dressing up as the Power Rangers! "It's Morphin Time!" she wrote on Instagram along with a group shot. The Orange Is The New Black star opted to be the pink power ranger named Kimberly in a form-fitting bodysuit.

 

Photo: Instagram/@dianeguerrero

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

No doubt Gabrielle Union had a birthday party for the books. The actress, who dressed up as Gwen Stefani, turned 46 with a '90s-themed party that featured a performance by Lil' Kim and drinks by Avion 44 at Byblos Miami.

 

Photo: Bob Metelus Studio

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams might have been the most creative couple with their Taco Belle costume at Just Jared's Halloween party with SVEDKA vodka in L.A.

 

Photo: BFA

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Halloween

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Halloween

Lovebirds Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber led the charge at their annual “Brought To You By Those Who Drink It” Casamigos Halloween bash on Friday, October 26. They coordinated with their children to dress as rockstars. Supermodel Cindy donned a blonde wig and yellow shirt-dress as Blondie singer Debbie Harry, while Rande got glam as David Bowie's alter-ego Ziggy Stardust in a red wig and some legendary lightning bolt face paint. Seen here: the duo wigged out with actress Jane Seymour.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber

Cindy and Rande's kids looked equally rad and almost unrecognizable. The most transformed was Kaia Gerber who was a deadringer for Joan Jett in her black wig and getup. It was harder to pin down which rocker her brother Presley was, as he put on a Dark Seas Division shirt, bandana, scarf belt and rosary beads.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

Harry Styles Halloween

Harry Styles Halloween

Rocketman! Harry Styles stood out in a glittering Elton John Dodgers baseball ensemble, complete with the legendary singer's iconic glasses.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

Vanessa Hudgens, Halloween 2018

Vanessa Hudgens, Halloween 2018

Vanessa Hudgens loves Halloween so much that she dressed up in different costumes. For her Alice and Wonderland look, the Second Act star used Amazon Boxtume to make the White Rabbit's house.

 

Photo: Instagram/@vanessahudgens

Paris Hilton Halloween

Paris Hilton Halloween

Paris Hilton went back to the 90s for the Casamigos party, dressing as a fabulous Furby! The heiress supported independent designer Jackalope Land by contracting him to custom make her eccentric look, which consisted of: a fury headpiece, shiny skirt, wild and winged boots and, of course, the centerpiece Furby-faced top.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

 

Lisa Rinna on Halloween

Lisa Rinna on Halloween

Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin had their couple costume game on point as they stepped out to the Casamigos Halloween party, which took place at the brand's Co-founder Mike Meldman’s Beverly Hills home. "About last night," the Real Housewife wrote along with the snap. "Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick."

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

 

Zoe Kravitz Halloween

Zoe Kravitz Halloween

Zoë Kravitz got creative for her Casamigos look. The Big Little Lies star dressed as a... literal nightime vampire? "Rise n dine. ( night time is morning for da vamps )," she elaborated on her Instagram, making her robe and mug take on a vampire more grounded.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

 

Nina Dobrev Halloween

Nina Dobrev Halloween

Another costume that made you think was Nina Dobev. Despite her "campaigning for best picture sign," her collection of pieces was not too obvious. The only fitting explanation, amongst her baby items and microphone, that seems to fit is that she is the representation of the hit film Star Is Born's Oscar campaign? Let us know if we got it, Nina!

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

 

Olivia Munn Halloween

Olivia Munn Halloween

Olivia Munn was more on the nose at the event, dressing up as one of the most popular supporting characters to come out of cinema so far this year: Peik Lin from Crazy Rich Asians. Olivia, herself, is half-Chinese and certainly fit the bill for Awkwafina's hilarious role.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

 

Matt Bellamy Halloween
© Getty Images

Matt Bellamy Halloween

Matt Bellamy and his model wife Elle Evans looked rockin' at the 8th Annual "Trick of treats!" Halloween party at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx on Friday October 26, 2018 in L.A. "Hanging out with Doc," he wrote on Instagram along with this photo of them.

 

Lily Rose Depp

Lily Rose Depp

350 plus lucky guests arrived over the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges to dance the night away at Dumbo’s brightest treasure, Jane’s Carousel. V magazine cover girl and actress Lily-Rose Depp played host for the night, dressed a chic lion tamer. Attendees joined Johnny's daughter in enjoying Casa Dragones and music by the legendary Martinez Brothers.

 

Photo: V Magazine

 

Gwen Stefani Halloween costume

Gwen Stefani Halloween costume

Spooky smoochy! Loved-up couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani forewent matching couple costumes for this Sailor and Sally duo. While The Voice judge looked like a generic sailor, Gwen stitched together a more complex Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas costume. She shared videos to her Instagram Story from their fun outing.

 

Photo: Instagram/@gwenstefani

 

Lauren Conrad Halloween costume

Lauren Conrad Halloween costume

A little birdy told us that Lauren Conrad and her son Liam coordinated with their cute costumes. The fashionista shared a glimpse on Instagram, writing: "I hope this little blackbird grows to <3 this holiday as much as I do!"

 

She elaborated on her website, writing: "This year I wanted to depart from the cutesy costumes of Halloweens past and step into something a little more… spooky. Inspired the classic horror flick, I channeled my inner Hitchcock character and created my best Melanie Daniels from The Birds. As seen on the movie poster, my costume depicts the famous bird attack that leaves Ms. Daniels terrified and full of bird scratches. I even bribed a little birdie to stand in as my sidekick!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@laurenconrad

 

Luis Fonsi Disney Halloween

Luis Fonsi Disney Halloween

"But... what happened here???" Luis Fonsi questioned in Spanish along with this funny Instagram photo of him and his wife Águeda López in Disney World. It seems the singer-songwriter had some competition for his model love's attention when the real Captain Hook came along. Pretty in pale blue, Águeda dressed as a grown-up Wendy.

 

Photo: Instagram/@luisfonsi

 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Modern Family costume

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Modern Family costume

A spider and a prince! "My sister can be a royal pest sometimes," Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote with a snap of him and his on-screen relative Julie Bowen in costume for Modern Family's coveted Halloween episode. Royal fan Jesse donned the perfect uniform to dress like Prince Harry!

 

Photo: Instagram/@jessetyler

 

jazmin grimaldi halloween costume

jazmin grimaldi halloween costume

Off with her head! Jazmin Grace Grimaldi even kept things royal for Halloween going as the Queen of Hearts. Prince Albert's daughter did a spectacular job on her own hair and makeup, taking to her Instagram Story to give her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready.

 

Photo: Instagram/@jazmingrimaldi

Michelle Trachtenberg halloween

Michelle Trachtenberg halloween

Michelle Trachtenberg showed her face makeup expertise in this creepy Halloween costume. "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde wish you double the #halloween fun this weekend," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram with festive emojis, adding in: "(makeup by me)." The actress wore a hat, white gloves, a black ruffled shirt and long matching trench coat.

Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron Halloween

Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron Halloween

Sister, sister! It was 'just a bunch of hocus pocus' for Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron who channeled the Sanderson Sisters for their magical I Put A Spell On You performance at the Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary reunion TV special on Freeform. Jordin Sparks completed their sinister trio!

 

Photo: Instagram/@sofiacarson

Vanessa Hudgens Halloween

Vanessa Hudgens Halloween

Vanessa Hudgens was the ultimate spookstress as she hosted the television event alongside her Grease Live! co-star Jordan Fisher. The actress and singer donned a glittering and webby black ensemble with matching makeup and nail polish. She kept her long chocolately tresses down in a Morticia like fashion.

 

Photo: Instagram/@vanessahudgens

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries