View 19 pics | Back to story

Halloween 2018: All the best photos of celebrities in costume!

...
Halloween 2018: All the best photos of celebrities in costume!
You're reading

Halloween 2018: All the best photos of celebrities in costume!

1/19
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's cutest moments with the little Baldwinitos!
Next

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's cutest moments with the little Baldwinitos!
Kylie Jenner and Stormi on Halloween

Kylie Jenner and Stormi on Halloween

Hocus Pocus! Year after year, celebrities take Halloween costumes to the next level, enlisting their glam squads to conjure up some of the spookiest magic around. 2018 was no exception, as stars like Sofia Carson and Luis Fonsi played dress up for festive events or to take their kids trick-or-treating. Scroll through to see our compilation of all the most ghoulishly glamorous looks!

 

Bone-ified beauties! Kylie Jenner found an easy matching costume for her and her daughter Stormi to rock this season: skeleton onesies! The 21-year-old reality star and her 8-month-old girl slipped into the easy-wear skeleton ensembles for a festive Halloween dinner on Friday, October 26. In true Kardashian-Jenner style, Kylie documented the evening in her Instagram Story for all to see, flaunting the gathering's spooky decorations and day-of-the-dead decorated food. It looks like Kylie‘s attending friends got the memo and wore the same skeleton onesies as well!

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Halloween

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Halloween

Lovebirds Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber led the charge at their annual “Brought To You By Those Who Drink It” Casamigos Halloween bash on Friday, October 26. They coordinated with their children to dress as rockstars. Supermodel Cindy donned a blonde wig and yellow shirt-dress as Blondie singer Debbie Harry, while Rande got glam as David Bowie's alter-ego Ziggy Stardust in a red wig and some legendary lightning bolt face paint. Seen here: the duo wigged out with actress Jane Seymour.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber

Cindy and Rande's kids looked equally rad and almost unrecognizable. The most transformed was Kaia Gerber who was a deadringer for Joan Jett in her black wig and getup. It was harder to pin down which rocker her brother Presley was, as he put on a Dark Seas Division shirt, bandana, scarf belt and rosary beads.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

Harry Styles Halloween

Harry Styles Halloween

Rocketman! Harry Styles stood out in a glittering Elton John Dodgers baseball ensemble, complete with the legendary singer's iconic glasses.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

Paris Hilton Halloween

Paris Hilton Halloween

Paris Hilton went back to the 90s for the Casamigos party, dressing as a fabulous Furby! The heiress supported independent designer Jackalope Land by contracting him to custom make her eccentric look, which consisted of: a fury headpiece, shiny skirt, wild and winged boots and, of course, the centerpiece Furby-faced top.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

 

Lisa Rinna on Halloween

Lisa Rinna on Halloween

Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin had their couple costume game on point as they stepped out to the Casamigos Halloween party, which took place at the brand's Co-founder Mike Meldman’s Beverly Hills home. "About last night," the Real Housewife wrote along with the snap. "Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick."

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

 

Zoe Kravitz Halloween

Zoe Kravitz Halloween

Zoë Kravitz got creative for her Casamigos look. The Big Little Lies star dressed as a... literal nightime vampire? "Rise n dine. ( night time is morning for da vamps )," she elaborated on her Instagram, making her robe and mug take on a vampire more grounded.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

 

Nina Dobrev Halloween

Nina Dobrev Halloween

Another costume that made you think was Nina Dobev. Despite her "campaigning for best picture sign," her collection of pieces was not too obvious. The only fitting explanation, amongst her baby items and microphone, that seems to fit is that she is the representation of the hit film Star Is Born's Oscar campaign? Let us know if we got it, Nina!

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

 

Olivia Munn Halloween

Olivia Munn Halloween

Olivia Munn was more on the nose at the event, dressing up as one of the most popular supporting characters to come out of cinema so far this year: Peik Lin from Crazy Rich Asians. Olivia, herself, is half-Chinese and certainly fit the bill for Awkwafina's hilarious role.

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur

 

Matt Bellamy Halloween
© Getty Images

Matt Bellamy Halloween

Matt Bellamy and his model wife Elle Evans looked rockin' at the 8th Annual "Trick of treats!" Halloween party at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx on Friday October 26, 2018 in L.A. "Hanging out with Doc," he wrote on Instagram along with this photo of them.

 

Lily Rose Depp

Lily Rose Depp

350 plus lucky guests arrived over the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges to dance the night away at Dumbo’s brightest treasure, Jane’s Carousel. V magazine cover girl and actress Lily-Rose Depp played host for the night, dressed a chic lion tamer. Attendees joined Johnny's daughter in enjoying Casa Dragones and music by the legendary Martinez Brothers.

 

Photo: V Magazine

 

Gwen Stefani Halloween costume

Gwen Stefani Halloween costume

Spooky smoochy! Loved-up couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani forewent matching couple costumes for this Sailor and Sally duo. While The Voice judge looked like a generic sailor, Gwen stitched together a more complex Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas costume. She shared videos to her Instagram Story from their fun outing.

 

Photo: Instagram/@gwenstefani

 

Lauren Conrad Halloween costume

Lauren Conrad Halloween costume

A little birdy told us that Lauren Conrad and her son Liam coordinated with their cute costumes. The fashionista shared a glimpse on Instagram, writing: "I hope this little blackbird grows to <3 this holiday as much as I do!"

 

She elaborated on her website, writing: "This year I wanted to depart from the cutesy costumes of Halloweens past and step into something a little more… spooky. Inspired the classic horror flick, I channeled my inner Hitchcock character and created my best Melanie Daniels from The Birds. As seen on the movie poster, my costume depicts the famous bird attack that leaves Ms. Daniels terrified and full of bird scratches. I even bribed a little birdie to stand in as my sidekick!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@laurenconrad

 

Luis Fonsi Disney Halloween

Luis Fonsi Disney Halloween

"But... what happened here???" Luis Fonsi questioned in Spanish along with this funny Instagram photo of him and his wife Águeda López in Disney World. It seems the singer-songwriter had some competition for his model love's attention when the real Captain Hook came along. Pretty in pale blue, Águeda dressed as a grown-up Wendy.

 

Photo: Instagram/@luisfonsi

 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Modern Family costume

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Modern Family costume

A spider and a prince! "My sister can be a royal pest sometimes," Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote with a snap of him and his on-screen relative Julie Bowen in costume for Modern Family's coveted Halloween episode. Royal fan Jesse donned the perfect uniform to dress like Prince Harry!

 

Photo: Instagram/@jessetyler

 

jazmin grimaldi halloween costume

jazmin grimaldi halloween costume

Off with her head! Monaco royal Jazmin Grace Grimaldi even kept things royal for Halloween, going as the Queen of Hearts. Prince Albert's daughter did a spectacular job on her own hair and makeup, taking to her Instagram Story to give her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready.

 

Photo: Instagram/@jazmingrimaldi

Michelle Trachtenberg halloween

Michelle Trachtenberg halloween

Michelle Trachtenberg showed her face makeup expertise in this creepy Halloween costume. "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde wish you double the #halloween fun this weekend," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram with festive emojis, adding in: "(makeup by me)". The actress wore a hat, white gloves and a black ruffled shirt and long matching trench coat.

Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron Halloween

Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron Halloween

Sister, sister! It was 'just a bunch of hocus pocus' for Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron who channelled the Sanderson Sisters for their magical I Put A Spell On You performance at the Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary reunion TV special on Freeform. Jordin Sparks completed their sinister trio!

 

Photo: Instagram/@sofiacarson

Vanessa Hudgens Halloween

Vanessa Hudgens Halloween

Vanessa Hudgens was the ultimate spookstress as she hosted the television event alongside her Grease Live! co-star Jordan Fisher. The actress and singer donned a glittering and webby black ensemble with matching makeup and nail polish. She kept her long chocolately tresses down in a Morticia like fashion.

 

Photo: Instagram/@vanessahudgens

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries