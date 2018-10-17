View 8 pics | Back to story

Alessandra Ambrosio and more stars celebrate Halloween at the pumpkin patch

Alessandra Ambrosio and more stars celebrate Halloween at the pumpkin patch
Alessandra Ambrosio and more stars celebrate Halloween at the pumpkin patch

Molly Sims and Alessandra Ambrosio
© Getty Images

Molly Sims and Alessandra Ambrosio

Break out the flannels and piping pumpkin lattes! Celebrities are not immune to falling for the sweet autumn festivities that we all love, especially when it comes to browsing pumpkin patches. Stars often show off their trips to the farm on social media, flaunting their seasonal fun for all to see. Scroll through our digital star pumpkin patch to see how Alessandra Ambrosio and more famous faces scoured the patch with or without the kids, in hopes of finding the best pumpkin for their porch on Halloween!

 

Molly Sims and Alessandra Ambrosio looked delightfully festive at the fairlife "Family Fun Festival" hosted by fairlife Ultra-Filtered Milk at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch on Monday, October 15 in Culver City, California.

 

The model mommas brought their kids along for the Halloween-esque day, all of them painting pumpkins and posing for photos together.

Kourtney Kardashian halloween

Kourtney Kardashian halloween

In true Keeping Up With The Kardashians-style, Kourtney Kardashian documented a family trip to the pumpkin patch on social media. She posted adorable snaps of her kids and a very sweet pic of her neice, Khloé's six-month-old daughter True, blending in with surrounding pumpkins.

 

“My little pumpkin!!!!" mom Khloé said about the cute moment. "One of many costumes to come.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Heidi Klum at the pumpkin patch

Heidi Klum at the pumpkin patch

Love and pumpkins! Heidi Klum and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz headed to the same pumpkin patch with what appears to be her four children. The Queen of Halloween simply captioned the cute photo “P U M P K I N” with a jack-o-lantern emoji in between each letter.

 

Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

Halle Berry pumpkin halloween

Halle Berry pumpkin halloween

Halle Berry clearly got in a good pumpkin spree, taking to Instagram to show off her and her family's final products.

 

"In case you had any doubt this was a Halloween-friendly household??" she questioned. "We were BORN ready, let the countdown begin."

Fergie at pumpkin patch

Fergie at pumpkin patch

Black-eyed pumpkins! Fergie took her son Axl Jack out for a very fall day at a pumpkin patch with some other friends. She and Axl enjoyed a ride on the farm's "Cow train", mini tractors and, of course, picked out some awesome pumpkins. Axl even got an expert face-painting job! "My fast Lil Flash," Fergie wrote along with this post on Instagram.

 

Photo: Instagram/@fergie

Goosebumps cast
© Getty Images

Goosebumps cast

Leave it to Hollywood to create its own pumpkin patch! Goosebumps 2 put together a festive event for the stars at a special screening in Culver City, California on October 7. Slappy, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris, Madison Iseman, Producer Deborah Forte, Ari Sandel, a costumed Ken Jeong, Mick Wingert, and Wendi McLendon-Covey had a blast amongst the hay and pumpkins.

Lauren Conrad kid pumpkin patch

Lauren Conrad kid pumpkin patch

Three pumpkins and a baby! “Where did the last year go!?" Lauren Conrad asked fans in her sweet October post, "This little pumpkin is growing up so fast!” It was evident in her photos too, as she put the new snap of her 15-month-old son Liam James on a bale of hay in a carousel with cute costume-clad pic from last year.

 

Photo: Instagram/@laurenconrad

Pink at pumpkin patch with family

Pink at pumpkin patch with family

Pink’s 21-month-old son Jameson Moon pointed out a pumpkin for his older sister Willow Sage, seven, to grab from the comfort of a wagon. "I think he’s going to be a director and she’s going to take it until one day she just beats the crap out of him," the superstar joked in the caption. We're still wondering - do you think Pink paints her pumpkins pink?

 

Photo: Instagram/@pink

