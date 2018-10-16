View 6 pics | Back to story

Lady Gaga confirms her engagement and every must-see moment from Elle's Women in Hollywood party

Lady Gaga confirms her engagement and every must-see moment from Elle's Women in Hollywood party
Lady Gaga confirms her engagement and every must-see moment from Elle's Women in Hollywood party

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino engaged
© Getty Images

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino engaged

It was an inspiring night in Beverly Hills when celebs like Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Carson and more came out for the 25th annual Elle's Women in Hollywood event at the Four Seasons.

 

Lady Gaga had her love Christian Carino by her side at the event. The A Star is Born actress confirmed the news of their engagement while giving an emotional speech by thanking "my fiancé Christian." “Thank you to all the loved ones in my life,” she said. “[Manager] Bobby [Campbell], I love you. Everyone at table five. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day."

 

The two started dating at the beginning of 2017 and then first made headlines in November with engagement news, though it was never confirmed until now.

 

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez
© Getty Images

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, who stunned in a structured look by Toni Matičevski, comforted an emotional Lady Gaga on stage at the ceremony at the Four Seasons. The Born This Way singer opened up about mental health during her speech at the L’Oréal Paris, Hearts On Fire and Calvin Klein sponsored event. 

 

“Let’s work together to better the world toward kindness,” she said. “I’m fortunate enough now that I have the resources to help me, but for many, the resources either don’t exist or people don’t have the ability to pay for it or access them. I want to see mental health become a global priority. We might not be able — or we’re not able, actually — to control all the challenges and the tragedies that life throws our way, but we can work together.”

 

Sarah Paulson, Sandra Bullock
© Getty Images

Sarah Paulson, Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock opened up about her 'crappy few weeks' before introducing her Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson. The 54-year-old actress started with: "I was going to write a nice speech about all the things I like about Sarah Paulson. Sarah Catharine Paulson, she likes when you use her middle name, or Powell-son, as my 5-year-old calls her. But it’s been a crappy few weeks. My dad died, both of my dogs died..."

 

Instead she lovingly started to share all the things she doesn't like about her friend. "...I don’t like that bravery and I don’t like that it’s inspiring. I don’t like that she loves so deeply and so openly," she continued. "And I don’t like that she is loved so deeply and so openly by extraordinary people because it only shines the light on how I just need to be better. I don’t like her work ethic. It reminds me that I need to work harder.”

 

Lady Gaga, Charlize Theron
© Getty Images

Lady Gaga, Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron, in Christian Dior, gave Lady Gaga, in Marc Jacobs, a squeeze on the red carpet prior to the awards show.

 

Sofia Carson
© Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson was absolutely dazzling in a Missoni gown for the Elle Women in Hollywood event. The Rumors star highlighted some of the moments on her Instagram including Keira Knightley's empowering speech about "claiming our voice."

 

James Corden, Keira Knightley
© Getty Images

James Corden, Keira Knightley

James Corden, who was a presenter at the swanky affair that had Moët & Chandon flowing, took a moment off stage to pose with fellow Brit and honoree Keira Knightley. 

 

 

